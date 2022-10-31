ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Bathroom upgrades you don't need a contractor for

It might feel impossible to do a whole bath renovation right now: the cost of materials is up, availability of general contractors is down and permitting lead times are long. But if you’re looking around your bathroom and feel like it could use a refresh, don’t be dismayed. There are still lots of things you can do on a modest budget and within a manageable timeline.
InsideHook

Why Restaurant Service Fees Are Such a Mess

No one likes those tack-on service charges or fees that we’re increasingly seeing on restaurant tabs. Many customers aren’t quite sure where this extra money (usually 3-20% of the bill) actually goes. It turns out, there’s no right answer and it depends, in part, on where you live.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy