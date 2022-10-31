Read full article on original website
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Can you believe a man would go to the bank, withdraw his mother's entire life savings, and then burn it? That's exactly what one of my mother's neighbors did back in the 1970s. What was he thinking?
