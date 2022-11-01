ROSCOMMON – On 8 November, the Zonta Club of Roscommon County Area and Zonta International commemorate the International Day of the Girl. In the last decade, opportunities have increased for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage and there has been more attention on issues that matter to girls among governments, policymakers and the general public. However, investments in girls’ rights remain limited and girls continue to face countless challenges on the way to fulfilling their potential.

