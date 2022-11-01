Read full article on original website
Carol Rang, 82, of Mio
Carol Lynn Rang age 82, passed away unexpectedly October 28th at Grayling Mercy Hospital, She was surrounded by family. Carol was born September 4, 1940, in Caro, Michigan, to Estelle and Orville Wilson. Carol was an only child. Carol was a 1957 graduate of Mio AuSable School, in which she...
Robert Venable, 87, of Luzerne
Robert was a proud US Marine and Veteran of the Korean War. He also had the honor of being elected Grand Knight by his fellow Knights of Columbus. He was the owner of Bob’s Barber Shop, first in Mio, then relocating to Luzerne. Bob loved being a volunteer driver for DHS and Hospice of Michigan. He received the Volunteer of the Year Award from Hospice of Michigan.
‘Witches Day Out’ held in Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE- The “Witches Day Out” was held the weekend of October 21st with the Psychic Fair and Shopping Bizarre held at the Northern Center.
Zonta commemorates International Day of the Girl
ROSCOMMON – On 8 November, the Zonta Club of Roscommon County Area and Zonta International commemorate the International Day of the Girl. In the last decade, opportunities have increased for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage and there has been more attention on issues that matter to girls among governments, policymakers and the general public. However, investments in girls’ rights remain limited and girls continue to face countless challenges on the way to fulfilling their potential.
Man stabbed in attempt to free woman
HIGGINS LAKE – On Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. a woman called Roscommon County Dispatch saying she was driving a man who had been stabbed to the hospital in Grayling. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to the hospital to...
Camp Grayling Range Report: October 31 – November 6, 2022
CAMP GRAYLING HAS FOUR (4) MAJOR RANGE COMPLEX AREAS. SOUTH CAMP (small arms ranges): W of Lake Margrethe, E of the pipeline; on Howe, Murphy and Daniels Roads. RANGE 13 COMPLEX & Light Demo Ranges 20-21 (mortars & demolition range): Respectively located at the S end of Beaver Road in Crawford County and W of Engineer Valley in Kalkaska County.
Alcona schools undergo threat assessment
LINCOLN – Dan O’Connor of Alcona Community Schools and ATAaP – American Threat Assessment and Protection will be working together for a safety assessment of the Alcona Community School district. ATAaP, in cooperation with Alcona County Sheriff Scott A. Stephenson and his department along with other local...
