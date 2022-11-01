Read full article on original website
Up North Voice
Robert Venable, 87, of Luzerne
Robert was a proud US Marine and Veteran of the Korean War. He also had the honor of being elected Grand Knight by his fellow Knights of Columbus. He was the owner of Bob’s Barber Shop, first in Mio, then relocating to Luzerne. Bob loved being a volunteer driver for DHS and Hospice of Michigan. He received the Volunteer of the Year Award from Hospice of Michigan.
Up North Voice
‘Witches Day Out’ held in Houghton Lake
HOUGHTON LAKE- The “Witches Day Out” was held the weekend of October 21st with the Psychic Fair and Shopping Bizarre held at the Northern Center.
Up North Voice
Richard Densmore, 87, of Hale
Richard Lloyd Densmore, a resident of Hale, MI, passed away in Tawas, MI on October 26, 2022. Richard was born to Harold and Joyce (Walding) Densmore on May 19, 1935, in Emmett, MI. After graduating from high school, he worked for the Chrysler Corporation until he retired in 1992. Richard...
Up North Voice
Zonta commemorates International Day of the Girl
ROSCOMMON – On 8 November, the Zonta Club of Roscommon County Area and Zonta International commemorate the International Day of the Girl. In the last decade, opportunities have increased for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage and there has been more attention on issues that matter to girls among governments, policymakers and the general public. However, investments in girls’ rights remain limited and girls continue to face countless challenges on the way to fulfilling their potential.
Up North Voice
Man stabbed in attempt to free woman
HIGGINS LAKE – On Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. a woman called Roscommon County Dispatch saying she was driving a man who had been stabbed to the hospital in Grayling. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to the hospital to...
