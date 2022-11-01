ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Au Gres, MI

Robert Venable, 87, of Luzerne

Robert was a proud US Marine and Veteran of the Korean War. He also had the honor of being elected Grand Knight by his fellow Knights of Columbus. He was the owner of Bob’s Barber Shop, first in Mio, then relocating to Luzerne. Bob loved being a volunteer driver for DHS and Hospice of Michigan. He received the Volunteer of the Year Award from Hospice of Michigan.
LUZERNE, MI
Richard Densmore, 87, of Hale

Richard Lloyd Densmore, a resident of Hale, MI, passed away in Tawas, MI on October 26, 2022. Richard was born to Harold and Joyce (Walding) Densmore on May 19, 1935, in Emmett, MI. After graduating from high school, he worked for the Chrysler Corporation until he retired in 1992. Richard...
HALE, MI
Zonta commemorates International Day of the Girl

ROSCOMMON – On 8 November, the Zonta Club of Roscommon County Area and Zonta International commemorate the International Day of the Girl. In the last decade, opportunities have increased for girls to have their voices heard on the global stage and there has been more attention on issues that matter to girls among governments, policymakers and the general public. However, investments in girls’ rights remain limited and girls continue to face countless challenges on the way to fulfilling their potential.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
Man stabbed in attempt to free woman

HIGGINS LAKE – On Saturday evening, October 29, 2022, at approximately 6:00 p.m. a woman called Roscommon County Dispatch saying she was driving a man who had been stabbed to the hospital in Grayling. Troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post responded to the hospital to...
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI

