CNN — Donald Trump Jr. must have thought he was being funny. After a man invaded House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home in San Francisco and beat her 82-year-old husband with a hammer, former President Donald Trump’s eldest son posted a photo of a hammer and men’s briefs on social media. “I’ve got my Paul Pelosi Halloween costume ready,” the caption read, apparently a reference to an erroneous report, since corrected, that the attacker was in his underwear.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO