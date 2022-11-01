Read full article on original website
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On Raw
Alexa Bliss & Asuka are your new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The veteran Superstars, who returned to "WWE Raw" this week from a month-long hiatus, defeated Damage CTRL's IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event of the show to begin their first reign as champions. Towards the...
Rey Mysterio's Three-Year Break From The WWE Was For An Important Reason
Rey Mysterio's pro wrestling career has largely been synonymous with WWE. After signing with the company in 2002, Mysterio went on to achieve many milestones and win numerous championships in the process. However, in 2015, the former WWE Champion decided to step away once his contract expired. Soon afterward, Mysterio returned to Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide for the first time in 20 years. The high-flyer also took his talents to "Lucha Underground" and the independent scene for a few years.
Alexa Bliss And Asuka Win WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
And new! Alexa Bliss and Asuka are now your WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions!. From the get-go, it would be a very intense and physical match between Alexa Bliss/Asuka and Dakota Kai/IYO Sky of Damage CTRL, with strikes being blown from both sides. Asuka and IYO SKY would have...
Latest Update Regarding Sasha Banks' WWE Status
Despite months of rumors, Sasha Banks hasn't been seen on WWE television since the May 13 episode of "WWE SmackDown," when she and Naomi successfully defended their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships against Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The following episode of "WWE Raw" saw the two walk out on the company prior to the show, handing over their titles on the way out. But while fan expectations of an immediate return in the Paul Levesque era of WWE have yet to be realized, there's now been a positive update regarding the Legit Boss potentially coming back to the fold.
Videos: Brock Lesnar Attacks Adam Pearce in Dark Segment at WWE RAW
Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley engaged in a final brawl on Monday’s Crown Jewel edition of the WWE RAW Halloween special before their upcoming match in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Lashley was mic’d up backstage for a split-screen interview with Lesnar, but The Beast instead invited Lashley to...
WWE Announces Bray Wyatt Appearance For Crown Jewel
A Bray Wyatt promo segment has been announced for Saturday's Crown Jewel premium live event. WWE made the announcement during the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw" in Dallas, Texas, revealing that Wyatt will be in attendance for WWE's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Shortly thereafter, WWE's Twitter account wrote the following: "What will Bray Wyatt have to say THIS SATURDAY at #WWECrownJewel?"
Brock Lesnar Hit Adam Pearce With An F5 During WWE RAW Commercial Break
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most dominant and imposing figures in the pro wrestling world. Lesnar’s accolades speak for themselves, and he is known to cause chaos whenever he’s near a ring. He once again hit the F5 on Adam Pearce as well. Chaos ensued on...
Otis Gets Tricked, Lashley Brawls With Lesnar, Rollins Beats Theory | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 31, 2022:. - Otis faced Matt Riddle in a Trick or Street Fight. Pumpkins, candy, and other Halloween decor surrounded the ring. Riddle was dressed like Ezekiel, and Elias accompanied him to the ring. Otis and Chad Gable were dressed up like Chippendales. The two men waged war in the spirit of Halloween. Otis busted out The Worm, but Riddle fired back by hitting him with a kendo stick. Gable interfered and dropped Riddle with a clothesline, but Elias evened the odds, sending Gable through a table. Otis took advantage of the situation and slammed Riddle to the mat. In the end, Elias stuck a pumpkin on Otis' head, and Riddle dropped him with an RKO for the win.
Possible Spoiler On Plans For WWE Raw Tonight
Tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw will be the go-home show for Crown Jewel, and some big names are confirmed for Raw such as Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. Fightful Select is reporting that a Halloween party complete with costumes is set for tonight’s show. One idea pitched had Matt Riddle dressing up as Ezekiel. Elias, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Alexa Bliss and R-Truth are set to be at the show.
Another Title Match Revealed for WWE Crown Jewel, Updated Card
At WWE Crown Jewel, new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Alexa Bliss will make their first title defense. Asuka and Bliss won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles this week in the main event of Monday night’s Crown Jewel go-home edition of the RAW Halloween special. WWE has now announced that Damage CTRL will have a rematch in the Kingdom.
WWE NXT’s Von Wagner Makes Cameo Appearance On Monday Night RAW
WWE NXT Superstar Von Wagner was spotted on last night’s episode of RAW, marking his first appearance on the red brand. Wagner, the son of WWE alum Beau Beverly, joined WWE as part of NXT 2.0 in September 2021. On RAW, Wagner was seen as part of the crowd...
World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast
With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl On RAW, Riddle Takes Out Otis, O’Neil
Prior to their match this Saturday at the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley were involved in a massive brawl. Originally, there were plans for a sit-down interview between the two men. As Lashley was awaiting Lesnar, the latter came to the ring and said he had no time for a sit-down interview and wanted a fight instead. That’s when Lashley came out and the two men brawled.
