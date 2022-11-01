Read full article on original website
WWE Raw Results (10/31) - Roman Reigns Addresses The WWE Universe, Trick Or Street Fight, Women's Tag Team Title Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s results for "WWE Raw" on October 31, 2022, coming to you live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas!. "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns is set to address the WWE Universe ahead of his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match with Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event this coming Saturday. Paul challenged Reigns several weeks ago during a press conference, but Reigns has been abundantly clear that he doesn't see Paul as a serious threat. What will he have to say?
The Bloodline Lose To SmackDown Heel Faction At WWE Live Event
Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their younger brother, Solo Sikoa, lost a rare match at a WWE live event Tuesday night. According to results shared by Wrestling BodySlam, The Bloodline was defeated by Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser & Giovanni Vinci of Imperium in a six-man match held at the Westfalenhallen arena in Dortmund, Germany.
Triple H Makes WWE Raw Appearance, Issues Warning To Top Stars
WWE’s head of creative and Chief Content Officer Triple H made an appearance on tonight’s WWE Raw Halloween show, with a warning to two top WWE stars. Two weeks ago on Raw, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar took part in a wild brawl around ringside that saw Lesnar be Speared through the barricade and slammed through the announce table by Lashley, before the two were separated by security and the WWE roster.
WWE Finally Explains Why Dexter Lumis Has Been Targeting The Miz
After three months of Dexter Lumis tormenting The Miz on WWE TV, we finally have some answers as to why Lumis has been targeting the A-Lister since his WWE comeback. On the 10/31 episode of "WWE Raw," Johnny Gargano accused The Miz of paying Lumis to "stage a series of attacks" on him, just so he could draw the attention of the paparazzi. Introduced as "a whistle-blower with an inside scoop" by Byron Saxton in a 60-minute style interview titled "The True Story of Dexter Lumis & The Miz," Gargano would provide the backstory to the ongoing WWE storyline.
WWE Star Injured, Match Unable To Continue
A WWE star was injured during a match tonight and was unable to continue after taking a high risk dive. After interrupting the opening segment to begin his entrance theme (which apparently continued through the commercial break!) R-Truth was off to an entertaining start. As his match against NXT prankster...
Ric Flair Pays Tribute To Takeoff After His Tragic Passing
WWE Hall Of Famer Ric Flair remains one of the biggest names in pro wrestling history. He has done it all when it comes to being a professional wrestler. Ric Flair has connections to the Migos though his “Ric Flair Drip” song with Offset, and now The Nature Boy is paying tribute to Takeoff.
“I Guess WWE’s Done With Bayley” – Ex-WWE Writer
When Bayley made her shock return from injury at WWE SummerSlam fans had unbelievably high hopes for the beloved star. Although the former NXT Champion had played a heel in more recent times, she remains an incredibly popular figure with fans who appreciate not only her performances, but role in building women’s wrestling in WWE to what it is today.
Several WWE NXT Superstars Released Today
The latest round of WWE NXT releases are underway, according to PWInsider. As of this writing, the following talents have been released:. * Bodhi Hayward. The Chase University member was recently written off TV with Duke Hudson replacing him in the group. He was signed in August 2021, and his last TV match was a win with Andre Chase over Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes on September 20.
Asuka Makes History After Winning WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles On RAW
Asuka is one of the most respected members of Monday Night RAW’s women’s division. The Empress of Tomorrow was also one of the highlights of the women’s division on RAW throughout the pandemic. She also achieved a unique milestone in WWE recently. After a brief hiatus, Asuka...
Seth Rollins Introduces A New Look On WWE Raw
WWE United States Champion Seth Rollins brought back an old character trait on this week's "WWE Raw" in Dallas, TX, sporting blonde hair for the first time since his days as a member of The Authority in 2015. Rollins stepped out looking noticeably different during his match against Austin Theory,...
Triple H Teases Big Name Backup For Logan Paul At WWE Crown Jewel
WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque has dropped a major tease on potential backup for Logan Paul going into Crown Jewel. Paul is set to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the premium live event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this Saturday. During a conference...
Kevin Owens Names Former WWE Champion That’s Most Painful To Wrestle
Kevin Owens has had plenty of opponents in his wrestling career, and he says one former WWE Champion is the most painful of them all!. Throughout his decades in the professional wresting business, Kevin Owens has faced opponents of all shapes and sizes. However, in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens named Bobby Lashley as the most painful opponent of all, saying that there’s nothing about The Almighty that doesn’t hurt.
Sheamus Ties The Knot In 'Fairytale Wedding'
Over his decade-plus career in WWE, four time World Champion Sheamus has reached the top of the pinnacle, and now, he has found success outside of the ring in marriage. On October 28th, 2022, Sheamus married Isabella Revilla. WWE's official website posted, "Irish eyes are smiling! Sheamus and his beautiful...
World Series Rainout Causes Change To WWE SmackDown Broadcast
With Game 3 of the ongoing World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros getting rained out Monday, it is now confirmed that Friday's "WWE SmackDown" broadcast will air on FOX instead of FS1. According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, WWE "got the word" late Monday that...
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Bobby Lashley Brawl on Raw, Matt Riddle RKOs Otis
– Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley went toe-to-toe ahead of their match at WWE Crown Jewel on this week’s Raw. Monday’s show saw Lesnar show up late for their planned sit-down interview and Lashley said he was going to expose Lesnar. Lesnar than came out to the ring and called Lashley out, leading to a brawl between the two until officials were able to separate them:
WWE Adds Another Title Match To Crown Jewel Event
WWE Crown Jewel is set to take place on November 5th from Saudi Arabia. The show already boasts a stacked card with many interesting matches. Now, it looks like WWE has added another match for the show. This past week on RAW, Asuka & Alexa Bliss shocked everyone when they...
Big Update On WWE Star Getting A Name Change
When you sign with WWE you never know what type of gimmick the company might give you, and a few years ago several talents received new names when they joined the RETRIBUTION stable. Dominik Dijakovic took on the name T-Bar and he also started wearing a mask. Recently WWE has...
AJ Styles Asks Cathy Kelley To Handle His Rhea Ripley Problem
AJ Styles is regarded as one of the best in-ring performers of all time, and he is especially remembered for his time with Total Nonstop Action Wrestling from 2002 to 2014. Styles calls WWE home now, and he recently requested that Cathy Kelley handle The O.C.’s “Rhea problem.”
11 Year WWE Veteran Reveals Locker Room’s Biggest Bully
Is that an honor? A wrestling locker room is often as something like a family, as there are always going to be a lot of different people but for the most part, they tend to get along at least at a civil level. That is not always the case with everyone though, as there is always going to be someone who causes problems, including a certain wrestling legend during his main time with WWE.
New WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss and Asuka captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships in the main event of this week's Monday Night Raw, defeating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL. Asuka had the match won for her team when she trapped Sky in the Asuka Lock and forced a submission, but a distraction from Bayley on the apron kept the referee preoccupied long enough for Dakota Kai to run in and break the hold. Bianca Belair then attacked Bayley, eventually resulting in the two crashing through a ringside table when Bayley hit "The EST" with a Bayley-to-Belly suplex.
