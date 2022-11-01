Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Matthew Perry reveals how he finds out about Friends residual payments
Matthew Perry reveals how he finds out about Friends residual payments. 'Friends' actor Matthew Perry gets texts telling him how much he's still making in residuals from the classic sitcom. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Jennifer Lawrence reveals the advice she 'should have taken' from Adele
Jennifer Lawrence "should have taken advice" from Adele when she warned her not to star in a film. The 32-year-old actress is good friends with global superstar Adele, 34, and explained that she had told her not to take up the offer to star in space movie 'Passengers' - which was a box office success but was panned by critics - and now wishes she had listened because the film was only made for her fans.
Yakima Herald Republic
Britney Spears seemingly apologises to Zoey 101 star Alexa Nikolas
Britney Spears has apologised to Alexa Nikolas for "traumatising" her as a child. The 40-year-old pop star is thought to have confronted former child star Alexa, 30, when she starred alongside her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears on the 2000s teen comedy 'Zoey 101' and took to Twitter on Thursday (03.11.22) to explain herself just hours after Alexa herself had recounted the experience in an interview.
Yakima Herald Republic
Aaron Paul files to legally change name
Aaron Paul and his family want to legally change their names. The 'Westworld' actor's real surname is Sturtevant but he and his spouse Lauren have filed a petition to adopt his professional moniker as their new last name. And that's not all because, according to documents obtained by TMZ, the...
Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary allegedly a ‘deal’ to influence The Crown plot
A royal commentator has suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming Netflix documentary is part of a plan to influence the plotline of The Crown. Jonathan Sacerdoti told Express UK that he suspects the documentary is an "arranged deal" that will see them "left alone in The Crown if they provide their own version of the story."As things stand, the show's creator Peter Morgan is planning to end the series after the sixth season, but Sacerdoti believes Harry and Meghan could see this as their chance to ensure they stay out of the plot.Sign up for our newsletters.
Yakima Herald Republic
'Not a big deal': Selena Gomez on Hailey Bieber photo
Selena Gomez has insisted posing for a photo with Hailey Bieber was "not a big deal". The 'Only Murders in the Building' star and the 25-year-old model - who is married to Selena's former boyfriend Justin Bieber - recently shocked fans when they were snapped together by photographer Tyrell Hampton at the Academy Museum Gala last month, but the 30-year-old singer-and-actress claimed there was no need for it to cause such a stir and quashed claims of a feud between them.
Comments / 0