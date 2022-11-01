ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Picayune, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NOLA.com

Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night

Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
SLIDELL, LA
mageenews.com

Cockrell Signs with Pear River

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Carter Cockrell, a Senior at Simpson County Academy, signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Pearl River Community College Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
WWL

Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting

BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
BOGALUSA, LA
WWL-TV

Leigha McNeil — Reporter

NEW ORLEANS — Leigha McNeil is an Emmy-nominated journalist born and raised in New Orleans. She grew up in New Orleans East with her parents and younger brother, but spent much of her time Uptown where she attended the Lusher Charter School. After graduating from high school, Leigha attended...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB.com

Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game

St. Thomas More Catholic Church holds rededication ceremony to showcase new renovations. St. Thomas More Catholic Church on Goodwood Boulevard held a ‘Mass of Dedication’ ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 30, to showcase the renovations made to the church. Is trunk-or-treating becoming more popular?. Updated: 4 hours ago. While...
BATON ROUGE, LA
bogalusadailynews.com

Franklinton attempting to get share of district title

Franklinton was victorious over Loranger, 35-14, in a District 8-4A game that was held on the road Thursday. Franklinton is 5-4 this season, while Loranger is 2-7 overall and 0-4 in league play. Franklinton’s next game will be on Friday against Lakeshore in district play to cap off the regular...
FRANKLINTON, LA
wxxv25.com

Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi

Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
PICAYUNE, MS
bogalusadailynews.com

Bogalusa playing at home against Albany on Friday

Bogalusa will face Albany in a District 7-3A contest to cap off the 2022 season on Friday at home. “It’s next game up. That’s our approach, that’s our mental approach,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “No game is bigger than the present. We’re putting all of our energy and resources toward the next game.”
BOGALUSA, LA
theadvocate.com

Amid talk of recent violence, Albany forfeits to Bogalusa in 'best interest of both schools'

A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
BOGALUSA, LA
wxxv25.com

Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road

One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
HARRISON COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy