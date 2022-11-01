Read full article on original website
Karr vs. Curtis: ‘High School Heavyweights’ on Friday night
On the final Friday of the regular season, Edna Karr and John Curtis play for the District 9-5A championship. It is a most anticipated matchup – until, perhaps, they meet again in the play
NOLA.com
Slidell to honor alumnus Matt Forte Friday night
Slidell football has locked up the District 6-5A title and is riding an 8-game win streak. There are a lot of things to celebrate at L.V. McGinty Stadium on Friday night, including one of the school's most successful football stars. Matt Forte will be honored at halftime during the Tigers'...
mageenews.com
Cockrell Signs with Pear River
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Carter Cockrell, a Senior at Simpson County Academy, signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Pearl River Community College Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
crescentcitysports.com
East Jefferson to un-retire Mike Miley’s football jersey number Friday night
Mike Miley was a tremendous athlete, a brilliant football and baseball player at East Jefferson High School. East Jefferson honored Miley posthumously by retiring his No. 11 which he wore in football. At the request of the Miley family, East Jefferson will officially un-retire the No. 11 this Friday night...
WWL-TV
Bogalusa High football team 'doesn't understand' forfeit that cancels Senior Night
“It puts a black eye on Bogalusa. It puts a black eye on our parish. Shame on Albany. They’re not exempt from crime,” Mayor Perrette said.
Albany High School forfeits football game against Bogalusa after LHSAA cancels decision to relocate
Amid security concerns, Albany High School has announced it will forfeit this week's football game after a decision by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association's decision to keep Friday's game in Bogalusa.
Bogalusa mayor reacts to Albany H.S. forfeiting after LHSAA moves game back to B.H.S. following a fatal shooting
BOGALUSA, La. — Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette says she is disappointed that Albany High School decided to forfeit Friday’s football game against Bogalusa High School. “It’s unfortunate and it’s frustrating that our extensive efforts to address security concerns are being disregarded,” Perrette said in a statement. “Our student-athletes should have this final game of the season on their home field, with Senior Night being celebrated. I remain committed to the safety of our city and to the students of BHS – my alma mater. If nothing else, this situation has led to the implementation of a safety plan that will protect our students, athletes, and community.”
WWL-TV
WAFB.com
Windows busted out of multiple parked cars during JSU football game
bogalusadailynews.com
Franklinton attempting to get share of district title
Franklinton was victorious over Loranger, 35-14, in a District 8-4A game that was held on the road Thursday. Franklinton is 5-4 this season, while Loranger is 2-7 overall and 0-4 in league play. Franklinton’s next game will be on Friday against Lakeshore in district play to cap off the regular...
wxxv25.com
Rouses to open fourth store in Mississippi
Rouses Markets is expanding in Mississippi again. The Louisiana-based grocery chain announced Friday it will break ground in the spring on a store in Picayune. The 40,000 square foot Rouses coming to Picayune will be at the corner of Highway 59 and Highway 43 north on a 4.4 acre property, part of the River Ridge Shopping Center, which the Rouses family purchased.
Missing Texas teacher found in Louisiana, reunited with family
Texas law enforcement says Michelle Reynolds, an ISD teacher in Alvin, Texas, was found by Louisiana State Police Tuesday (Nov.1).
bogalusadailynews.com
Bogalusa playing at home against Albany on Friday
Bogalusa will face Albany in a District 7-3A contest to cap off the 2022 season on Friday at home. “It’s next game up. That’s our approach, that’s our mental approach,” Bogalusa coach Cyril Crutchfield said. “No game is bigger than the present. We’re putting all of our energy and resources toward the next game.”
theadvocate.com
Amid talk of recent violence, Albany forfeits to Bogalusa in 'best interest of both schools'
A Zoom meeting of District 7-3A principals held late Tuesday afternoon ended in a 4-0 vote allowing Albany to forfeit its Friday football game to Bogalusa. "We had an opportunity to play for a district championship ... but we took a minute to step back and look at it holistically," Albany principal Sammie Lacara said. "When you look at what is in the best interest of both schools moving forward, this works.
Two Louisiana Men Arrested for Harassment of Fishermen
Louisiana Department of Wildlife agents arrested two men on charges of harassing fishermen last week. It was alleged that the men were disrupting anglers by throwing glass bottles at other anglers as they attempted to fish in nearby waters. According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife website, Casey Russell of...
theadvocate.com
Nursing home owner Bob Dean loses legal control as judge weighs Ida evacuation settlement
A Jefferson Parish judge is scheduled to consider a proposed class-action settlement Wednesday over nursing home owner Bob Dean Jr.’s botched evacuation of 843 south Louisiana patients for Hurricane Ida. Dean likely won’t appear to testify, though he's received a subpoena. That's because a probate judge in Georgia last...
theadvocate.com
This national engineering firm is moving from Perkins Rowe to downtown Baton Rouge
HNTB, a national engineering firm, plans to move its Baton Rouge offices from Perkins Rowe into the II Rivermark Centre office building. HNTB will take up about 9,200 square feet on the 12th floor of the office building at 450 Laurel St., which had been known as the Chase North Tower.
wxxv25.com
Motorcyclist injured in wreck on Firetower Road
One person has been airlifted to a local trauma center after an accident this morning just north of Interstate 10. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the accident happened about 10:30 a.m. on Firetower Road. The crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle. Sheriff Troy Peterson said the motorcycle...
New Orleans, Jefferson Parish lose thousands of residents
Metro New Orleans’ population is changing, and after years of rebuilding since Hurricane Katrina in 2005, has shrunk a little bit.
wxxv25.com
Local police departments participating in Thanksgiving Feed the Needy 2022
Some people may be counting down the days to fill up multiple plates on Thanksgiving, while others may be happy to just receive one. Six police departments on the Gulf Coast are teaming up to help the less fortunate on Thanksgiving. Each station is in charge of a different task when it comes to organization, cooking, finances, etc.
