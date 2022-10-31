ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

7 Analysts Have This to Say About SolarEdge Technologies

Within the last quarter, SolarEdge Technologies SEDG has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, SolarEdge Technologies has an average price target of $358.0 with a high of $419.00 and a low of $315.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Canopy Growth

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Canopy Gwth CGC stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Where Okta Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Okta OKTA within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 22 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Okta has an average price target of $91.82 with a high of $150.00 and a low of $45.00.
Benzinga

What 12 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Clorox

Clorox CLX has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $133.33 versus the current price of Clorox at $139.93, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 12 analysts rated Clorox...
Benzinga

Wall Street's Most Accurate Analysts Reshuffled Their Best Oil & Gas Picks, Here They Are

As the peak season for the third quarter gets underway, several oil and gas companies have released their earnings reports and investors await reports from other major firms. Benzinga readers can access the latest analyst ratings on the Analyst Stock Ratings page. Readers can sort by stock ticker, company name, analyst firm, rating change or other variables.
Benzinga

Where NextEra Energy Partners Stands With Analysts

NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $85.62 versus the current price of NextEra Energy Partners at $75.4, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for SoFi Technologies

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on SoFi Technologies SOFI stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Eli Lilly

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Eli Lilly LLY stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Altisource Portfolio

Altisource Portfolio ASPS is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Altisource Portfolio will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.48. Altisource Portfolio bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Franchise Group

Franchise Group FRG is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Franchise Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71. Franchise Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Microsoft

Microsoft MSFT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 31 analysts have an average price target of $293.9 versus the current price of Microsoft at $225.18, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 31 analysts rated Microsoft...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for National Retail Props

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on National Retail Props NNN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Intercept Pharmaceuticals. The company has an average price target of $25.17 with a high of $35.00 and a low of $16.00.
Benzinga

Where Bright Horizons Family Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bright Horizons Family BFAM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 5 analysts have an average price target of $74.4 versus the current price of Bright Horizons Family at $65.37, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Bright Horizons Family

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Bright Horizons Family BFAM within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bright Horizons Family has an average price target of $77.67 with a high of $108.00 and a low of $57.00.
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare TRHC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-11-03. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.11. Tabula Rasa HealthCare bulls will hope to hear the company...
Morgan Stanley Says Fed Pivot Could Change Tide for Stocks; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buys’ to Consider

The Federal Reserve will hold its November meeting today, and is widely expected to announced a fourth consecutive 75-basis point interest rate hike. The Fed’s likely move, of course, is in response to continued high inflation – but additional context is necessary. Recent earnings reports, especially among the tech giants, have been dismal (Apple was the exception), and the housing markets and consumer savings rates are down; all of this feeds into recession fears, which higher rates will only exacerbate.
