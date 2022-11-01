ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Comments / 0

Related
D9Sports.com

Karns City Rallies to Down Elk County Catholic to Snag D9 Boys Soccer Title Again

BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9)— Karns City was down. Trailing 1-0 late in the first half in the District 9 Class A boys soccer final, Hobie Bartoe drew the Gremlins even with a goal with 10 minutes remaining in the half and then Myles McCully scored what turned out to be the winner midway through the second half to lift Karns City to the 2-1 win at Frank Varischetti Field on Tuesday night.
KARNS CITY, PA
D9Sports.com

Beat Goes on for Undefeated Elk County Catholic; Clarion’s Run of District Titles Ends in Semifinal Loss to Oswayo Valley

ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — They have been quite the triple threat all season long. Tori Newton, Madison Marzullo and Reagan Bauer were at it again on Tuesday night. Newton had 18 kills, Bauer 16 kills and Marzullo 10 kills as the Elk County Catholic volleyball team overcame a first-set loss to Johnsonburg to move on to the District 9 Class A title match with a 25-27, 25-8, 25-22, 25-17 victory.
ELK COUNTY, PA
The Spun

3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday

The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

Beaver Stadium shares amazing alternate angle from Week 9 flyover

Beaver Stadium hosted Ohio State for Penn State’s memorable Week 9 game. Though the final outcome was not the one fans were hoping for, it still proved to be a brilliant day in Happy Valley. The weather was near-perfect for the matchup, and the Stripe Out atmosphere in Beaver...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana

Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Dunkin’ unveils new Central PA community cruiser

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Dunkin’ officially unveiled their brand new Community Cruiser for the Northeast and Central PA region on Wednesday This cruiser is similar to a food truck, but it features state-of-the-art equipment to make coffee. The truck provides free options for their original blend coffee, hot or iced, and sometimes seasonal items. The cruiser will […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Burns: $2.5 million in state grants awarded to Johnstown, Loretto

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced $2.5 million in new state grants for community projects in Johnstown and Loretto. The grants consist of: $2 million – to the City of Johnstown, to support a complete redesign of Main Street and Central Park including sidewalks, parking, lighting, public art and the rehabilitation […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
uncoveringpa.com

Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA

I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Veteran food drive to take place in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting Food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly. This week, on Friday, November 4 there will be a food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the winter season, they also have food collection locations […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
therecord-online.com

County looking at new building for Mill Hall area District Justice office

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County government is looking at a new building to replace the present Magisterial District Court building at 385 Beech Creek Avenue in Mill Hall. County commissioner/board chairman Miles Kessinger indicated at Monday’s board work session that the present structure, some 50 years old, is in need of replacement. He said the county is looking at acquiring an abutting property on which to locate a new structure.
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA

Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County self-defense facility now open

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new facility in Reynoldsville that focuses on self-defense and firearm safety is now open to the public. The Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex offers a wide range of classes and training opportunities. Firearms and non-lethal self-defense equipment are also available. The facility is open seven days a week from 11 […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

IBEW announces funding for a new training center near Johnstown

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The IBEW Local 126 announced that it has been awarded $3million in Redevelopment Capital Assistance Grant Dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to enhance electrical training capabilities in the suburban Johnstown region. The grant will provide a sizable portion of the amount needed to build a new Calvin R. Peterson […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy