D9Sports.com
Karns City Rallies to Down Elk County Catholic to Snag D9 Boys Soccer Title Again
BROCKWAY, Pa. (EYT/D9)— Karns City was down. Trailing 1-0 late in the first half in the District 9 Class A boys soccer final, Hobie Bartoe drew the Gremlins even with a goal with 10 minutes remaining in the half and then Myles McCully scored what turned out to be the winner midway through the second half to lift Karns City to the 2-1 win at Frank Varischetti Field on Tuesday night.
D9Sports.com
Epic Battle: Kane Outlasts Keystone in Five-Set Thriller to Capture D9 Class 2A Volleyball Crown
DuBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Mackenzie Blankenship was at a loss for words. The Kane senior middle hitter clasped her hands on the top her head and stared around the gymnasium at DuBois High School in disbelief. (Pictured above, Kane players celebrate winning the District 9 Class 2A championship) In...
d9and10sports.com
Obama Academy Opts Not to Play DuBois; 2A Title Game Moved to 7 p.m. Wednesday
DUBOIS, Pa. – On Tuesday, Obama Academy informed DuBois that it was opting out of its subregional playoff volleyball game set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, and in the process the D9 2A title game between Kane and Keystone will now be played at 7 p.m. at DuBois instead of 7:30 p.m.
D9Sports.com
Beat Goes on for Undefeated Elk County Catholic; Clarion’s Run of District Titles Ends in Semifinal Loss to Oswayo Valley
ST. MARYS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — They have been quite the triple threat all season long. Tori Newton, Madison Marzullo and Reagan Bauer were at it again on Tuesday night. Newton had 18 kills, Bauer 16 kills and Marzullo 10 kills as the Elk County Catholic volleyball team overcame a first-set loss to Johnsonburg to move on to the District 9 Class A title match with a 25-27, 25-8, 25-22, 25-17 victory.
3 Penn State Players Not Seen At Practice Wednesday
The Penn State Nittany Lions are going into Saturday's game against Indiana pretty banged up. And according to The Athletic's Audrey Snyder, several players missed Wednesday's practice. Including: offensive linemen Olu Fashanu and Landon Tengwall, as well as running back Keyvone Lee. Thankfully for Penn State's sake, junior OL Caedan...
saturdaytradition.com
Beaver Stadium shares amazing alternate angle from Week 9 flyover
Beaver Stadium hosted Ohio State for Penn State’s memorable Week 9 game. Though the final outcome was not the one fans were hoping for, it still proved to be a brilliant day in Happy Valley. The weather was near-perfect for the matchup, and the Stripe Out atmosphere in Beaver...
Penn State coach James Franklin updates Nittany Lions' QB situation ahead of Indiana
Penn State football and coach James Franklin come off a 44-31 loss to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have a chance to bounce back Saturday against Indiana, but they have to answer some questions at the quarterback position ahead of that. Veteran starter Sean Clifford struggled against the Buckeyes, throwing three interceptions — including one on each of Penn State's first two drives — and fumbling once.
Dunkin’ unveils new Central PA community cruiser
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)–Dunkin’ officially unveiled their brand new Community Cruiser for the Northeast and Central PA region on Wednesday This cruiser is similar to a food truck, but it features state-of-the-art equipment to make coffee. The truck provides free options for their original blend coffee, hot or iced, and sometimes seasonal items. The cruiser will […]
Burns: $2.5 million in state grants awarded to Johnstown, Loretto
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – State Rep. Frank Burns announced $2.5 million in new state grants for community projects in Johnstown and Loretto. The grants consist of: $2 million – to the City of Johnstown, to support a complete redesign of Main Street and Central Park including sidewalks, parking, lighting, public art and the rehabilitation […]
uncoveringpa.com
Exploring the Abandoned Coburn Tunnel in Centre County, PA
I’m always on the lookout for abandoned places in PA that I can explore, so I was excited with I discovered the Coburn Tunnel, an abandoned railroad tunnel in Centre County, PA. The Coburn Tunnel is located at a very narrow horseshoe bend in Penn’s Creek a few miles...
Veteran food drive to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting Food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly. This week, on Friday, November 4 there will be a food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the winter season, they also have food collection locations […]
therecord-online.com
Chestnut Grove Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site in temporary delay mode
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority plans to use Clinton County’s new planner/engineer to further along its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Authority chairman Marci Orndorf discussed the agency’s plans...
Penn State student Cindy Song vanished 21 years ago in an enduring Halloween mystery
STATE COLLEGE — Cindy Song just keeps fading away. In the 21 years since the Penn State junior vanished without a trace following a Halloween costume party in downtown State College, nearly everyone touched by the case has moved on.
This Is The Best Truck Stop Restaurant In Pennsylvania
Love Food compiled a list of the best truck stop eats in every US state. Here's the top choice for Pennsylvania.
therecord-online.com
County looking at new building for Mill Hall area District Justice office
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County government is looking at a new building to replace the present Magisterial District Court building at 385 Beech Creek Avenue in Mill Hall. County commissioner/board chairman Miles Kessinger indicated at Monday’s board work session that the present structure, some 50 years old, is in need of replacement. He said the county is looking at acquiring an abutting property on which to locate a new structure.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA
Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
Jefferson County self-defense facility now open
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – A new facility in Reynoldsville that focuses on self-defense and firearm safety is now open to the public. The Pennsylvania Tactical Training Complex offers a wide range of classes and training opportunities. Firearms and non-lethal self-defense equipment are also available. The facility is open seven days a week from 11 […]
IBEW announces funding for a new training center near Johnstown
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The IBEW Local 126 announced that it has been awarded $3million in Redevelopment Capital Assistance Grant Dollars from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to enhance electrical training capabilities in the suburban Johnstown region. The grant will provide a sizable portion of the amount needed to build a new Calvin R. Peterson […]
Arrest made in multiple home improvement scams in Blair, Cambria County
(WTAJ) — A Cambria County man is behind bars after allegedly running home improvement scams in Cambria and Blair counties, according to police. Police said that 49-year-old Kelvin Morales, of Patton, was arrested by Patton Borough police after a couple came forward that a $400 check came back to them as a $2,400 check back […]
Candidates seeking to take new 82nd House District seat in Centre County
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Centre County has a new open house district seat that covers most of the east and northeast parts of the county. The new 82nd District includes Benner and College Townships, Howard, Milesburg, and Snow Shoe Boroughs. The district also includes eastern parts of State College with the inclusion of parts […]
