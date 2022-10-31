Read full article on original website
Inmates Acquire New Skills Through Reentry Success Program
Inmates at the Daviess County Detention Center are acquiring new skills as they prepare to re-enter the workforce. The Reentry Success Program is designed to provide a pathway to gaining employment in manufacturing and/or skilled trades. Inmates obtain their Enhanced Operator I and Workforce Readiness Certificate through the online FlexTrain platform at Owensboro Community & Technical College.
County Prepares to Launch P25 Digital Radio System
Daviess County Fiscal Court provides an update on the implementation of the P25 digital radio system for county first responders. It’s been a two-year project to replace the legacy VHF system, and the rollout should be complete in the next two months. “The P25 digital trunked system is state-of-the-art,”...
