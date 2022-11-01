Read full article on original website
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
IKEA Closes Location In New YorkBryan DijkhuizenNew York City, NY
Deadline nears for Brooklyn affordable apartments starting at $397 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Halloween House of Horror - Fatal Stabbing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Crooks Steal 30 Grand from Senior in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
idesignarch.com
Efficient Design of a Tiny Apartment Loft in NYC
New York City, NY – A tiny 240 square foot brownstone studio apartment on Manhattan’s Upper West Side was renovated to maximize the functionality of its tiny space. Architect Tim Seggerman was responsible for the renovation project. Inspired by mid-century furniture designer George Nakashima, a variety of woods...
therealdeal.com
Eliot Spitzer plans high-end condo on Fifth Ave
Eliot Spitzer wants to build New York’s next ultra-luxury condo on the Upper East Side. The former governor’s development firm, Spitzer Enterprises, filed plans for a 26-unit condominium building at 985 Fifth Avenue, between East 79th and East 80th streets. The 19-story, SLCE-designed project will replace a 46-unit rental built by Spitzer’s late father, Bernard Spitzer, in 1969.
therealdeal.com
Kushners look to sell big piece of Manhattan apartment holdings
Kushner Companies is looking to sell a sizable chunk of its Manhattan apartment portfolio as the family firm continues its shift to the suburbs. The New Jersey-based company has put 18 buildings with more than 325 units in Greenwich Village up for sale. The properties account for about a third of the firm’s multifamily portfolio in Manhattan, according to Real Capital Analytics.
newyorkalmanack.com
When Manhattan Spoke German: Lüchow’s, Würzburger & Little Germany
In the next two decades, when large parts of the territory were plunged into deep socio-political and economic problems, another hundred thousand Germans crossed the Atlantic turning New York into the world’s third-largest German-speaking city, after Berlin and Vienna. Established in the 1840s and peaking during the 1870s, Little...
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
Thrillist
This New NYC Museum Exhibit Will Teach You All About the Jewish Deli
New Yorkers are about to embark on a journey of culinary discovery. An exhibit revolving around NYC's legendary and beloved Jewish delis is coming to town this November. Dubbed "‘I'll Have What She's Having': The Jewish Deli," the exhibit will take over the New York Historical Society from November 11 through April 2. Upon entering the venue, visitors will walk through the history of Jewish delis, and will learn about how Jewish immigrants from Central and Eastern Europe brought and adapted their culinary traditions to the Big Apple.
Tree Hugger
The Lido Beach House Is an Example of Modular Housing With Style
It's 20 years since Allison Arieff and Bryan Burkhart published "Prefab," the book that started the modern prefab craze. In her role as editor of Dwell Magazine, she ran the Dwell House Competition, won by New York-based Resolution 4: Architecture (res4), which has been building the best in modern modular ever since.
Golf.com
One of America’s most beloved munis is only a short drive from New York City
MONTAUK, N.Y. — If you’d like to understand a little bit more about America, spend a morning on Montauk Highway. Long Island has always served as a fascinating proxy for the world around it, and particularly so on the East End. Long before we were divided into matters of blue and red, the East End was separated on much simpler terms: the haves and have-nots.
bkmag.com
MacKenzie Scott gives unsolicited donation of $11 million to a Brooklyn school
A Brooklyn school is the latest recipient in MacKenzie Scott’s donation spree. Ascend Public Charter Schools, the borough’s largest charter school, announced that it had received an “unsolicited” $11 million gift from the billionaire philanthropist, which the school notes is its largest single donation the 15-year-old institution has ever received.
Thrillist
Nine Excellent Delivery Dishes from New York’s Best Restaurants
If you've ever had food delivered to your doorstep you know that there are some dishes that are best left for enjoying within the walls of the restaurant. That's why you won't find any steakhouses or fries and onion rings on this list spotlighting nearly a dozen must-try dishes from NYC restaurants. Remember that when you do order delivery to tip as best you can, and a little extra if the weather is inclement.
New York City’s Marriott Marquis Completes Massive Renovation
The New York Marriott Marquis is a Times Square icon. Opened in 1985, the hotel is located on Broadway between 45th and 46th Streets. The two wings of the hotel house 1,971 rooms, making the Marriott Marquis the largest hotel in New York based on the number of rooms. We...
Amazon takes over The Bronx: The world's largest retailer leases another warehouse in the borough
The world's largest retailer outside of China has taken another bite out of The Bronx as it has leased its sixth warehouse space in the borough. The latest lease is at 2505 Bruckner Boulevard, the site of the former Whitestone Cinemas which was demolished a few years ago and has since been developed into New York City's largest logistics facility with a total square footage of approximately 1.07 million square feet.
A glance across the bar leads to a friendship, a courtship, a wedding, a union of two families: Meet Megan and Andrew!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It was the summer of 2015 when Megan Aileen Sullivan and Andrew Lava first exchanged glances across the room in Brooklyn’s Kettle Black Sports Bar & Restaurant, a neighborhood dining spot owned by the Casatelli family. The local venue had always been familiar to...
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month
MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.
airwaysmag.com
Breeze Airways Debuts Transcon Nonstop from New York
DALLAS — Breeze Airways (MX) has launched two new nonstop routes from Westchester County Airport (HPN) in New York starting today. With the addition of its nonstop, transcontinental flight to Los Angeles, CA, and its nonstop to Sarasota-Bradenton, FL, MX now flies to nine destinations from HPN, more than any other airline, just five months after its first flight from the airport.
therealdeal.com
Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale
The former site of a Renaissance Hotel in Westchester County is set for a rebirth as a massive apartment complex if local officials sign off on the developer’s plans. California-based housing developer Rose Equities and Garden Communities, the property management arm of the Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes, acquired a 28-acre parcel for $71 million from a joint venture between investment firm Renatus Group and an affiliate of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Silver Point Capital, records show.
Detroit News
Gael Greene, Detroit-born New York magazine restaurant critic and humanitarian, has died
One of the country's most well-known restaurant critics, author and humanitarian Gael Greene has died at age 88. In addition to serving diners of New York City for decades with her critiques and observations on the city’s food scene for New York magazine, Detroit-born Greene also co-founded Citymeals on Wheels with her friend, culinary legend James Beard.
Commercial Observer
Vornado Puts Penn Station Area Redevelopment Plans on Hold for 2023
Vornado Realty Trust’s plans for the Penn District are not clear for takeoff, with CEO Steven Roth blaming the decision to hold off on new developments around Pennsylvania Station on a change in “headwinds.”. During a Tuesday conference call, Roth simply stated Vornado would hit pause on all...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 15 Best Michelin Star Restaurants In NYC
From cheap street snacks to exquisite caviar French plates, NYC has some of the best food in the world. You’re sure to find something of interest here, no matter your interests. If your budget allows, you can also have a pre-fixe lunch at a Michelin-starred restaurant. From their street...
