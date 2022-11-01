Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMBF
City of Florence reopens Freedom Florence Gymnastics Center
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of Florence is offering the youth in their community another outlet to be active and show off their creativity. Just seven months ago, the Freedom Florence Gymnastics Center was nearly vacant. “I had learned that the program had been closed down for quite some...
Florence voters get to decide on Sunday alcohol sales on Election Day
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correctly attribute a quote to William Schofield. FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Sundays may look a little different for businesses in the City of Florence and surrounding areas if voters pass a measure that would allow grocery and convenience stores to sell alcohol on Sundays. With the upcoming […]
abcnews4.com
Williamsburg County School District installs 'cutting-edge' weapon detectors
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The Williamsburg County School District is improving school security. This comes after a gun was found at Kingstree High School on Tuesday. The district said that weapon was not detected by the new system; the gun was reported and recovered. At the time, the weapon detectors were still being installed.
Marion County, Georgetown County schools among districts that will receive electric school buses
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County and Georgetown County school districts are among 16 in South Carolina that will receive new electric school buses with money awarded to the state through the EPA Clean School Bus Program, according to the South Carolina Department of Education. South Carolina was awarded $58 million to purchase electric […]
Enhanced security measures coming to Williamsburg County schools
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – New security measures are set to begin this week at schools across Williamsburg County. The Williamsburg County School District announced a plan to install new weapon detectors using the EVOLV system, which is essentially a step above a traditional metal detector. The technology will be installed at middle and high schools, […]
WMBF
Retired Darlington County sheriff honored as inductee in S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - Law enforcement officers from across South Carolina were honored Wednesday as inductees into the S.C. Law Enforcement Officers Hall of Fame. The ceremony recognized eight officers for their meritorious service and outstanding contribution to law enforcement in South Carolina. The list of inductees included Darlington County’s own retired Sheriff W. Glenn Campell.
wpde.com
Longtime Darlington Co. school board member has died
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Longtime Darlington County School District board member Dr. Thelma Dawson has passed away, according to the district. Dawson served on the board for 34 years. Many people in the community said she was an amazing person with a big heart. The district sent the...
'It’s really eye-opening': Parents, students and teachers survey results compiled to earn Sumter school national Points of Light award
SUMTER, S.C. — Crosswell Drive Elementary School has been recognized as a Points of Light recipient as part of the national Blue Ribbon assessment. "We are super excited. It’s been just a long time coming. We’ve been really working hard with our teachers and our students on our academic success and just overall just making sure that we’re giving the students what they need. So this is just icing on the cake for us," Assistant Principal Tonyetta Thomas said. "It really makes you feel like the work that you’re doing, it’s meaningful and we’re making a difference, and the sweat and sometimes the tears and frustrations, we’re able to see the fruits of that."
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee counties to receive new electric buses as part of Clean School Bus Program
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - South Carolina will receive more than $58 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses. It will be used to purchase 148 electric buses for 16 school districts and support infrastructure for the new buses. Marion County is the only county...
Gov. McMaster requests disaster declaration for local Hurricane Ian recovery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Tuesday requested a Presidential Disaster Declaration for South Carolina to aid in local recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. The Category 1 storm battered much of the South Carolina coast before making landfall near Georgetown on September 30. Extensive damage assessments conducted by state, local, and federal agencies […]
wpde.com
Florence community seeking help from city to improve neighborhood
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Some neighbors in and around North McQueen Street in the Northwest community of Florence are asking city leaders to help them clean up their community. Kimberly Mitchell said she grew up in the community and it was always a place that was attractive and home...
cbs17
Warrants: Teacher at Myrtle Beach school rubbed sanitizer on student’s open wound, smacked students in back of head
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Horry County Schools special education teacher rubbed hand sanitizer on a student’s open wound and smacked students in the back of their heads, among other accusations, according to arrest warrants obtained by WBTW. The investigation also led to the arrest of a...
wpde.com
Florence One Schools' zero tolerance policy for fighting under investigation: NAACP
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — The United States Dept. of Education's Office for Civil Rights is launching an investigation into Florence One School’s zero-tolerance policy against fighting, according to a news release from the Florence Branch of the NAACP. The policy was passed last December to address a record...
Graveside Chronicles take visitors through a tour of the historic Sumter Cemetery
SUMTER, S.C. — To get in the Halloween spirit, a Sumter woman is leading the Graveyard Chronicles to teach people a piece of the past. Diana Roof has spent months in the historic Sumter Cemetery, learning about some of the 13,000 people buried in the 45 acres since 1831.
wpde.com
Hartsville community activist, preacher wants police to place substations in certain areas
HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WPDE) — Hartsville community activist Rev. J.D. Blue believes a police substation in troubled communities will help deter crime. Blue is deeply concerned about recent violence in the city limits and the greater Hartsville community. “We need to be able to have something set up, like a...
WMBF
Marion County law enforcement receives $300K to help buy much-needed equipment
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Law enforcement agencies in Marion County received new funding to help buy equipment to keep their communities safer. South Carolina state Rep. Lucas Atkinson and state Sen. Kent Williams presented law enforcement officers with a check for $300,000. The money will be used to...
WIS-TV
Crash leaves pedestrian dead in Richland County over Halloween weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford identified Cinq’ue K. Wilson, 25, of Florence as the victim in Saturday’s pedestrian crash. Rutherford said, “We are working with the South Carolina Highway Patrol to fully investigate this accident.”. The South Carolina Highway Patrol said it...
Kingstree student arrested for having loaded gun on campus, officials say
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Kingstree High School student was arrested Tuesday morning after it was discovered that they had a loaded gun on campus. A spokesperson for the Williamsburg County School District, Myron Davis, said the school was placed on a brief lockdown following reports that a student had a gun. Deputies with the […]
swineweb.com
Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant
Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
WMBF
Grand Strand, Pee Dee high school marching bands finish season with state competition
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - High School marching bands from the Grand Strand and Pee Dee joined 13 other schools over the weekend in Columbia for the class 4-a marching band state finals. North Myrtle Beach, High School, St. James High School and West Florence High School traveled to complete after...
Comments / 0