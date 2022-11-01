Read full article on original website
WLBT
Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame announces date for C Spire Conerly Trophy presentation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum announced the date for the 2022 C Spire Conerly Trophy presentation Wednesday afternoon. The trophy for the most outstanding football player in Mississippi will be held by the voted winner on November 29 at the Country Club of Jackson.
Jackson Free Press
Tourney at ‘The Big House’
Some call the Mississippi Coliseum "The Big House." And for two weeks every March, it plays host to one of the biggest and best events in Mississippi sports: the state high school basketball championships. The tournament tips off Tuesday, March 3, and runs through Saturday, March 14. High Street will...
WLBT
High hopes for Jackson hosting 2022 SWAC Championship Game
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The undefeated Jackson State Tigers give hope to the football fans that they will be filling the home stands again. While there are games still on the JSU schedule, plans are underway for the biggest SWAC game to be held again in the capital city. Jackson...
WLBT
JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
WAPT
Coach Prime's Tigers are on fire, reigniting talks about a new JSU stadium
JACKSON, Miss. — The next Mississippi legislative session is inching closer, and so is the possibility of a new stadium for the winning Jackson State University Tigers. "One thing that brings us together, regardless of our political parties and our skin color, is football," said State Rep. Chris Bell. "Everyone loves football, and everyone loves winning teams."
WTOK-TV
JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
Jackson State announces inaugural class of first Mississippi Teacher Residency program
Correction: The release sent out on Monday from JSU implied that this was a new grant when it was intended to be an update on the program’s progress and an announcement of our inaugural MTR cohort. The following article has been updated with the new information. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson State University’s (JSU) College […]
mageenews.com
Cockrell Signs with Pear River
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Carter Cockrell, a Senior at Simpson County Academy, signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Pearl River Community College Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
Dooley doesn’t think final score against JSU properly represents actual margin between teams
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Saturday, Oct. 29, was a day to forget for anyone affiliated with Southern University, as the Jaguars suffered a shutout loss to one of their most hated rivals. Deion Sanders and his Jackson State Tigers rolled to a 35-0 victory over Eric Dooley and his...
Yardbarker
Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death
Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
Radio Ink
New South Radio GM Bob Lawrence Steps Down
Bob Lawrence is stepping down from his role as general manager of New South Radio’s cluster of stations, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. Lawrence joined New South Radio in Jackson, MS from Saga Communications two years ago. At New South Radio, he oversaw the operation of a half-dozen stations, including WIIN (780 AM, 102.1 FM), WJKK (98.7 FM), WUSJ (96.3 FM), WHJT (93.5 FM) and WYOY (101.7 FM).
WLBT
Desire to honor her father, hold onto tradition leads Ridgeland woman to start business
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - There’s an old saying that necessity is the mother of invention. For one Ridgeland woman, it was a desire to honor her late father, as well as a need for the supplies to do it, that prompted her to start her own business. Carla Hobson...
mageenews.com
Bye to One of the Good Guys!
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One of my favorite Magee PD officers Matt Gipson turned in his resignation to Chief Shane Little. Matt has been a fixture at the Magee PD for several years. He was one of the ones I always wanted to see if a big black PD car drove to my house! He was stern…he was kind…he was smart. He knew his stuff.
Madison County Journal
Madison mayor honors CPA with proclamation
MADISON — Wallace Collins said having Oct. 22 proclaimed as “Wallace Collins Day” in honor of his service to the city was a great finishing touch to his career. “It was such an awesome day and I was overwhelmed by the response I had to my retirement including the kind words from the mayor and other officials,” Collins said of Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler’s proclamation. “The proclamation was completely unexpected and I felt very blessed to receive it and we all plan to retire here.”
QSR Web
Rally's expands Mississippi footprint
Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
theclintoncourier.net
Clinton has record-height sunflower
The native Mississippi sawtooth sunflower “Helianthus grosseserratus” can grow up to twelve feet tall as a standalone plant, but there is one in Clinton that has reached at least nineteen feet tall. George Phillips of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences said, “The max height I could find for ‘Helianthus grossesaerratus’ is twelve feet, so I would say your plant is definitely a record contender!” The plant is growing over a culvert along an Interstate 20 frontage road in Clinton. The picture on the left was taken on September 23, and the picture on the right was taken on September 27. At right, the survey stadia rod held by Carolyn Dockery is marked at the ten and twenty levels.
Mississippi baker to compete on Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker will make her national television debut later this month as she competes on the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian. She specialized in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington announced on social media...
WAPT
16 Cuisine: One Guy Steak and Chicken
JACKSON, Miss. — 16 Cuisine goes inside the One Guy Steak and Chicken food truck to find out what's cooking. To find out where Kendrick Gordon's food truck will be next, tap here.
JSU fans want more security after car break-ins
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into during the Jackson State University (JSU) football game against Southern University on Saturday. Many fans want to know if safety protocols will be enforced in areas outside of the stadium. The break-ins happened to vehicles on Peachtree Street. Authorities investigated the […]
WLBT
Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
