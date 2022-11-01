ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, MS

Jackson Free Press

Tourney at ‘The Big House’

Some call the Mississippi Coliseum "The Big House." And for two weeks every March, it plays host to one of the biggest and best events in Mississippi sports: the state high school basketball championships. The tournament tips off Tuesday, March 3, and runs through Saturday, March 14. High Street will...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

High hopes for Jackson hosting 2022 SWAC Championship Game

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The undefeated Jackson State Tigers give hope to the football fans that they will be filling the home stands again. While there are games still on the JSU schedule, plans are underway for the biggest SWAC game to be held again in the capital city. Jackson...
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

JSU football stadium talks gaining traction after historic start to season

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State’s football success has generated millions of dollars for the city and state. If you had a dollar for every time someone asked when the Tigers would be getting a new football stadium, you could probably build it yourself. However, discussions could be moving in that direction following two historic seasons.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Coach Prime's Tigers are on fire, reigniting talks about a new JSU stadium

JACKSON, Miss. — The next Mississippi legislative session is inching closer, and so is the possibility of a new stadium for the winning Jackson State University Tigers. "One thing that brings us together, regardless of our political parties and our skin color, is football," said State Rep. Chris Bell. "Everyone loves football, and everyone loves winning teams."
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

JSU’s Game Day generates millions for the Capital City

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Capital City is coming off a win-win weekend for football fans and local businesses. The Jackson State Southern Boombox Classic garnered national attention with ESPN’s Game Day Broadcast. Visit Jackson officials said local hotels, restaurants, and businesses were packed, generating millions for the city.
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Cockrell Signs with Pear River

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Carter Cockrell, a Senior at Simpson County Academy, signed a letter of intent to play baseball with Pearl River Community College Tuesday, November 1, 2022.
SIMPSON COUNTY, MS
Yardbarker

Watch: Deion Sanders bans Jackson State players from leaving Houston hotel after Takeoff's death

Jackson State Tigers head coach Deion Sanders has banned his players from leaving the team hotel after rapper Takeoff was shot and killed in Houston early Tuesday morning. "Takeoff was murdered in a dice game in Houston — where we’re going," Sanders told his team on Tuesday in comments shared by TMZ Sports and Barry Werner of Touchdown Wire/USA Today. "So, that eliminates all y'all leaving that hotel, 'cause it ain’t happening until I give you further notice."
JACKSON, MS
Radio Ink

New South Radio GM Bob Lawrence Steps Down

Bob Lawrence is stepping down from his role as general manager of New South Radio’s cluster of stations, the company announced in a press release on Wednesday. Lawrence joined New South Radio in Jackson, MS from Saga Communications two years ago. At New South Radio, he oversaw the operation of a half-dozen stations, including WIIN (780 AM, 102.1 FM), WJKK (98.7 FM), WUSJ (96.3 FM), WHJT (93.5 FM) and WYOY (101.7 FM).
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

Bye to One of the Good Guys!

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. One of my favorite Magee PD officers Matt Gipson turned in his resignation to Chief Shane Little. Matt has been a fixture at the Magee PD for several years. He was one of the ones I always wanted to see if a big black PD car drove to my house! He was stern…he was kind…he was smart. He knew his stuff.
MAGEE, MS
Madison County Journal

Madison mayor honors CPA with proclamation

MADISON — Wallace Collins said having Oct. 22 proclaimed as “Wallace Collins Day” in honor of his service to the city was a great finishing touch to his career. “It was such an awesome day and I was overwhelmed by the response I had to my retirement including the kind words from the mayor and other officials,” Collins said of Mayor Mary Hawkins-Butler’s proclamation. “The proclamation was completely unexpected and I felt very blessed to receive it and we all plan to retire here.”
MADISON, MS
QSR Web

Rally's expands Mississippi footprint

Rally's has opened a location in Byram, Mississippi, according to a press release. The unit is owned and operated by franchisees Michael Quinn and Jason Setzer, according to a press release. The Byram location is Quinn and Setzer's third of four restaurants they will open by the end of the...
BYRAM, MS
theclintoncourier.net

Clinton has record-height sunflower

The native Mississippi sawtooth sunflower “Helianthus grosseserratus” can grow up to twelve feet tall as a standalone plant, but there is one in Clinton that has reached at least nineteen feet tall. George Phillips of the Mississippi Museum of Natural Sciences said, “The max height I could find for ‘Helianthus grossesaerratus’ is twelve feet, so I would say your plant is definitely a record contender!” The plant is growing over a culvert along an Interstate 20 frontage road in Clinton. The picture on the left was taken on September 23, and the picture on the right was taken on September 27. At right, the survey stadia rod held by Carolyn Dockery is marked at the ten and twenty levels.
CLINTON, MS
WAPT

16 Cuisine: One Guy Steak and Chicken

JACKSON, Miss. — 16 Cuisine goes inside the One Guy Steak and Chicken food truck to find out what's cooking. To find out where Kendrick Gordon's food truck will be next, tap here.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

JSU fans want more security after car break-ins

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after multiple cars were broken into during the Jackson State University (JSU) football game against Southern University on Saturday. Many fans want to know if safety protocols will be enforced in areas outside of the stadium. The break-ins happened to vehicles on Peachtree Street. Authorities investigated the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Vicksburg native receives $25,000 grant from ‘Shark Tank’ investor

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Recently, eight Black business owners from around the country took home a $25,000 grant and some exclusive mentorship from entrepreneur, businessman, and Shark Tank investor Daymond John during the Black Entrepreneurs Day 2022 live stream Thursday. One of those business owners is from the Magnolia State.
VICKSBURG, MS

