WNDU
One dead after shooting in South Bend last weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the two victims in a shooting last weekend in South Bend has passed away, elevating the case to a homicide investigation. It happened just after 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, in the 1600 block of Huey Street. Police say Demetrius Echols, 35,...
abc57.com
Victim of shooting on Huey Street dies from injuries
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - One of the victims of a shooting in the 1600 block of Huey Street on Saturday has died, according to the South Bend Police Department. Demetrius Echols, 35, of Michigan City, was pronounced deceased at the hospital this week due to his injuries. His family has...
WNDU
‘Flock’ surveillance system rolls out in South Bend with promising results
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Flock Safety has helped South Bend Police Department officers and investigators to solve at least 187 cases. “It’s shown a great success. The officers, not only patrol, but investigative wise use it every day,” said Lieutenant Kyle Dombrowski with South Bend PD. The...
fox32chicago.com
$5K reward offered for 'armed and dangerous' suspect who killed man on Facebook Live: US Marshals
GARY, Ind. - The US Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an "armed and dangerous" man who is wanted in a murder last June in Michigan. An arrest warrant has been issued for Coreyeon Brown, 25, who is accused of fatally shooting Terrill Smith as he streamed himself live on Facebook from outside a Ypsilanti Township home on June 28, according to Fox 2 Detroit.
953wiki.com
South Bend man arrested for Robbery of local Credit Union
Suspect located and arrested following local Credit Union robbery. Madison Police Chief, John Wallace official release,. On November 2, 2022, at approximately 4:02 PM Madison Police, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, and the Indiana State Police responded to the Jefferson Community Federal Credit Union regarding a bank robbery. The assailant entered...
abc57.com
Police chase ends with suspect vehicle in St. Joseph River
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A police chase that began in Berrien County ended when the suspect's vehicle landed in the St. Joseph River, according to Berrien County dispatch. At 5:03 p.m., the South Bend Fire Department was called to the area of Riverside Drive and East Marion Street for the incident.
WNDU
Man arrested after driving stolen truck into St. Joseph River
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arrested after a police pursuit ended with a stolen truck in the St. Joseph River on Thursday. The suspect, identified as Sebastian Heintzelman, of Mishawaka, faces preliminary charges of possession of stolen property, and fleeing and eluding the police. According to the...
abc57.com
Who killed Marlys Harper: part 2
We continue this story back in 1993 at Middlebury apartments in the city of Elkhart. Marlys Harper, a resident at the time was hosting a party with her cousin Kizzy Harper and some friends. The group was drinking when they heard a knock at the door. A man, unfamiliar to...
WNDU
2 remain in critical condition after South Bend shooting
Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday.
WNDU
Police investigating after two people shot in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A police investigation is underway after two people were shot in South Bend on Monday. According to the South Bend Police Department, first responders found one man and woman shot around 2:30 p.m. outside a house in the 600 block of Wilbur Street. Police provided...
95.3 MNC
South Bend Community Re-Entry Center searching for missing resident
The South Bend Community Re-Entry Center is searching for a missing resident. The Indiana Department of Correction says that the man, 37-year-old Jessie Hanson, left the center on Tuesday, November 1, at 9:45 a.m. ABC 57 News reports that Hanson got into a vehicle that morning, while he was doing...
WNDU
Industrial fire in LaPorte County under investigation
Baby boy killed in crash involving drunk driver in St. Joseph Co., Mich. It happened on Tuesday just before 7 a.m. in the area of M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township.
abc57.com
Charges filed against man who was shot at Quality Inn
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- The shooting at the Quality Inn on October 10 was a case of domestic violence where the alleged attacker was shot, according to court records. St. Joseph County Police arrived to the Quality Inn on Dixie Way in Roseland on October 10 and found Shaquwan Coalmon in the hallway near the elevators. Coalmon was taken to the hospital for treatment.
WNDU
Multiple crews called to fire in LaPorte County
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana State Fire Marshals are investigating after a fire devastated a family business in La Porte. The fire happened at GTW Enterprises, INC., located at 183 W 800 N, in La Porte County. Around 1:10 a.m. on Thursday morning, neighbors noticed the building was on...
95.3 MNC
Flock Safety assists in nearly 190 investigations
Since August of last year, South Bend Police have partnered with Flock Safety to use License Plate Readers as a crime prevention tool. But how often has the technology contributed to progressing or solving case investigations?. The department says Flock technology has assisted with at nearly 190 investigations during the...
abc57.com
Mishawaka Police searching for person of interest
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The Mishawaka Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man officers say is a person of interest in criminal activity in the area. If you have any information, please call police at 574-258-1684 or message the police department on Facebook.
hometownnewsnow.com
Charges for Extreme Road Rage
(La Porte County, IN) - Road rage led to punches and a driver striking a man with his vehicle near Michigan City. Ryan Perrin, 36, of Trail Creek, is charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, a level 6 felony, and Class B misdemeanor disorderly conduct. According to court...
95.3 MNC
Driver in State Road 120 crash dead
A driver involved in a crash on October 25th on State Road 120 has died. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office says 80 years old Peter Hersey was traveling eastbound when his vehicle crossed the center line and sideswiped another vehicle. That vehicle rolled and struck a third. Hersey was...
WNDU
Man arrested, charged in connection with deadly shooting of teen in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting death of a 16-year-old on South Bend’s southeast side last weekend. South Bend Police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue back on Oct. 21. When they arrived, they found Noelle Riggins, 16, in a lawn on that block suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.
WNDU
3 teens found dead in car in Kosciusko County
Police officially announce arrest in murders of Abby Williams, Libby German. Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday.
