Airbnb Says Travelers Want Real Experiences but New Hosts Need Extra Income
The world’s largest homesharing platform says economic concerns and conditions are fueling growth in both travelers and hosts, albeit for different reasons. Speaking to investors in the wake of reporting record Q3 revenues, bookings, and profits, Airbnb Co-founder and CEO Brian Chesky explained the drivers behind the dual demand in its core constituencies despite the fact that consumers are pulling back in the face of macroeconomic headwinds.
Holiday air travel is set to be one of the most expensive on record
Thinking of flying for the holidays this year? Expect to pay more for airfare than at any other time in recent years. Thanksgiving airfare prices are currently averaging $281 round trip, up 25% from last year, according to travel booking group Hopper. For Christmas travel, airfare prices are averaging $435 round trip, up 55% from last year and 19% higher than in 2019.
American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations Unveils Top Trips for Every Type of Traveler
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 1, 2022-- American Express Travel, today, published the 2023 Trending Destinations list1, featuring the ten most popular destinations for travel next year, identified by global American Express Card ® Member travel reservations. For each of these destinations, American Express Travel Consultants also created three-day itineraries, providing inspiration on the top places to stay, eat, shop and explore the local culture, including how Platinum Card ® Members can spend the “bonus vacation day” they receive with guaranteed 4:00 p.m. check-out when they book a Fine Hotels + Resorts ® property through American Express Travel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221101005452/en/ American Express Travel’s 2023 Trending Destinations (Graphic: Business Wire)
Experts share best times to book, airport hacks and more holiday travel insights
Scott Keyes, founder of Scott's Cheap Flights, shared his best airfare, airport and travel tips ahead of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year's.
'Degraded' passenger is forced to crawl off Jetstar plane after flight attendants with a 'language barrier' demanded she pay for a wheelchair
An Australian passenger on a Jetstar flight to Thailand has been left humiliated after she was forced to crawl off the plane, claiming staff wouldn't get her a wheelchair unless she paid extra. Natalie Curtis, from Queensland, said she was offered a special wheelchair that fits in plane aisles when...
Diesel Shortage Will Hit These Seven States the Hardest
The Southeast is seeing the most acute challenges, one of the country's major fuel supply and logistics companies wrote.
Business Insider
5 things passengers should do on one of Europe's fastest trains, which reaches speeds of 400 kph
Europe's high-speed train, the Frecciarossa, has many features onboard that keep passengers entertained. There's a conference room, rotating seats, and three menus to choose from. Here's what Insider's Kate Duffy recommends passengers should do onboard the Frecciarossa. The Frecciarossa is one of Europe's fastest trains and can reach speeds of...
National Geographic unveils top 25 vacation destinations for 2023
As 2022 comes to a close, people around the world are beginning to plan their vacations for next year with the help of National Geographic, which has unveiled its annual list of the top 25 vacation destinations for 2023. Senior Editor for National Geographic, Amy Alipio, joins News NOW to share the top vacation destinations and to explain a new category that was added to this year’s list. Oct. 26, 2022.
2 bucket list destinations in the U.S. are in New England, according to Fodor’s Travel
They're located in Massachusetts and Maine. Do you have a bucket list? What about a travel bucket list? If so, you may not have to go very far if it matches up with the one recently released by Fodor’s Travel. Fodor’s released a list of 25 must-see bucket list...
Ritz-Carlton's new luxury 'yacht' will begin sailing this week with fares starting at $4,600 per person — see what it'll be like sailing aboard the floating hotel
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection's first cruise ship is setting sail on October 15 after years of delay. The 623-foot Evrima "yacht" will have 149 suites to accommodate almost 300 travelers. The luxury cruise market has been "off the charts" as more companies continue to unveil high-end cruise brands. Ultra-luxury cruise...
This Florida Hotel Suite is the Most Expensive in the Entire United States
Hotel rooms around the world can be expensive, particularly in big cities. According to Go Banking Rates, the average price of a hotel room in New York in June of 2022 was $393. The rates are a bit better in Florida, where the average rate is around $109.
These Are the Cheapest Days of the Week and Times for Flights
Increased fuel costs, staff shortages and elevated demand have driven up flight prices in recent months. While it's hard to find "cheap" flights, there are ways to save on your next trip if you are...
Maxim
Book A Luxury Train Trip On The Revamped Orient Express
The ritzy reboot incorporates 17 carriages from the original luxury train. Train travel often signifies a more simplified, historical and considered way of travel in today’s high-speed — and there’s no train more famous than the original Orient Express. Travelers who crave old-school luxury and a spirit...
Restarting the Legendary Amtrak Cascades Calls for Some Reflection on a Prior Leisurely Trip Along this Scenic Route
As Amtrak restarts it's famed Cascades route, we're recalling our wonderful trip on one of the most scenic of Amtrak's US routes. Ever-changing scenery and stunning views await all along the legendary route of the Amtrak Cascades.Photo: DeanLand / Our Travel Cafe.
World's longest passenger train measuring 1.2 miles breaks record in Swiss Alps, railway claims
The world's longest passenger train measuring 1.2 miles in length completed a spectacular, world record-setting journey in the Swiss Alps.
Sleep inside a volcano at this future Airbnb home in Hawaii
Visitors can already book stays on the slopes of the active Kilauea Volcano on Hawaii Island (also known as the Big Island) around Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Now a new Airbnb design takes that experience a step further, by simulating that you sleep inside one. The concept, created by 25-year-old...
These Are the Top U.S. Travel Destinations, According to Gen Z
With a decrease in COVID-related restrictions inspiring the rise of revenge travel, it’s clear that plenty of people are packing their bags in pursuit of a change of scenery these days, even in spite of rising travel costs across the board. But if there’s anyone who knows the power of finding great travel deals on a budget, it’s Gen Z, a generation of natural pros at using social media to scope out deals and steals.
The coolest new hotels in Japan, according to TripAdvisor
Japan is open for international travel again, and there are some great new places to stay.
prestigeonline.com
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list
Little India is on the world’s coolest neighbourhoods 2022 list. What exactly does a neighbourhood need to have to become one of the coolest in the world? Should it be home to the most happening and upcoming restaurants and bars, be an architectural marvel with some of the most Instagrammable buildings ever seen, or boast of street art at every corner. The prerequisites for every traveller will change but this newly released list has a mix of all. This year, Singapore’s very own Little India makes it to #19 on the list, joining the likes of New York City Ridgewood, Lisbon’s Cais do Sodré, and Naples’ Riona Sanità in the top 20.
trazeetravel.com
Is This Moveable Hotel Concept the Future of Travel?
What if you could combine the fun of travel with the convenience and coolness factor of a tiny home, but without the need to rent a pricey homestay that doesn’t include all the amenities you love from hotels? One new concept from hospitality design firm OBMI might be just what you’re looking for.
