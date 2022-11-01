Read full article on original website
Related
Cape Gazette
Republican National Committeewoman outlines voters’ top issues
Sussex County Republican Women’s Club at its Oct. 26 meeting hosted guest speaker Ashley MacLeay, Independent Women’s Forum external relations director and D.C. National Committeewoman to the Republican National Committee. MacLeay said the core issues facing voters this November are, in order of importance, inflation, education, healthcare and...
Cape Gazette
Tired of living under the rule of fools?
Full disclosure: I consider myself a friend of Russ Huxtable, and prior to September of this year, whenever Russ Huxtable’s name came up, the conversation seemingly always included something to the effect of “most genuine and nicest person I have ever known,” which has always been followed by a chorus of agreement. So, it was with surprise that I started to read less-than-positive things about Russ, most recently in a Letter to the Editor from Adrienne Ponzini, who chastises Russ for the unforgivable sin of not being able to immediately recall the name of the Lewes chief of a police force that would not be able to respond to a call from Russ or his neighbors, because his neighborhood is not in Lewes. For the record, I live in Lewes and had to look up the chief’s name.
delawarepublic.org
Delawareans are taking advantage of early voting option
Early voting is underway in Delaware, and one county is seeing more than half the number of early voters. The Department of Elections says - as of 11 am Wednesday - 24,648 people had voted early in Delaware. 12,980 of those votes were in Sussex County with 7,831 in New Castle County, and 3,837 in Kent County.
Cape Gazette
38th District Republicans host Council District 4 candidate forum
The 38th District Republican Club PAC welcomed the Sussex County Council candidates for District 4 to a bipartisan candidates forum Oct. 24. The club hosted a presentation and discussion with incumbent Republican candidate Doug Hudson and Democrat candidate Nathan Mitchell. The forum was open to the public and saw many first-time attendees from both parties. Audience members were most interested in overbuilding and controlling growth in the area, and were able to ask the candidates what they would do to control growth.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable is not a large developer
Russ Huxtable was the unanimous choice of Democrat primary voters. Now he is the right choice for all voters for state Senate District 6 in the general election. For a full picture of his District 6 issues, visit his website www.russhuxtable.com. Strong leadership and meaningful experience, plus a strong moral compass, make Russ uniquely qualified to represent us.
Cape Gazette
Parker Selby’s career has led to this election
Ms. Stell Parker Selby had been a prominent figure in Sussex County and will work to bring more resources to the county she serves. Ms. Parker Selby exemplifies a person who is committed to ensuring the residents of Sussex County have a healthy environment for all. Ms. Parker Selby’s points...
talbotspy.org
Letter to Editor: I Can’t Support the RESET Movement
As a fierce opponent of the “Lakeside” development, I cannot in good faith support the RESET movement or any organization that is working to elect David Montgomery and Lynn Mielke to the Talbot County Council. Both were deeply involved in the effort to preserve Talbot County’s disgraced and...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable flops at Lewes candidates’ forum
Thanks to the Greater Lewes Civic Coalition for hosting a fair and informative candidates’ forum at the Lewes library Oct. 28. As a resident of the 6th Senate District, I was interested in hearing the views of Rep. Steve Smyk and his opponent, Mr. Russell Huxtable. Like many, I am familiar with Rep. Smyk, due to his decade of service in the House of Representatives. Prior to Friday night, I never had the opportunity to see or meet Mr. Huxatable in person.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable disappoints at candidates’ forum
Well, I guess I was expecting more? After reading letters to the editor professing how “dynamic” Russell Huxtable was, and how much of a “good listener” he was, I found myself wondering if the same wunderkind I had been reading about all these weeks was really the one in the flesh at the Lewes library Friday night at the candidates’ forum.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer is spreading lies about Huxtable
Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer has used his position to spread vicious rumors and false truths about people who oppose his positions. In some ways, I feel this is part of the national problem of spewing falsehoods not backed up by evidence and creating the political environment that prevents people from coming together to solve problems. In his letter to the Cape Gazette Oct. 25, Schaeffer stated that Russ Huxtable is “one of the largest land developers in Sussex County.” That statement is absurd, meant to strike fear in the voting electorate. I did some research and discovered that the nonprofit Huxtable worked for in 2021 facilitated the building of 63 homes for middle- and low-income families. By way of comparison, a prominent local builder developed 400-plus homes in a single community; the same builder has eight similar projects in the county. Mark Schaeffer has a history of false attacks on opponents of those candidates that he supports. In the Republican primary for county council, he spread nasty rumors about John Rieley’s farming practices. Fortunately, this strategy failed.
delawarebusinessnow.com
The evolving history of Return Day
GEORGETOWN — This is the story of cockfighting and barbecued chicken, of oxcarts and ox roasts, of political parties and alcohol-fueled parties and of at least one death. This is the story of Delaware’s Return Day, an event considered unique in the United States. Return Day is celebrated...
In Wicomico, three novel contenders face off in protracted, fractious contest for executive
Wicomico has been without a permanent county executive since the summer of 2020, when Republican Bob Culver died. The post In Wicomico, three novel contenders face off in protracted, fractious contest for executive appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth hires new city manager
Rehoboth Beach has hired Bethel Park, Pa., Municipal Manager Laurence Christian as its next city manager. The announcement came Nov. 2, following a brief commissioner meeting held to vote on a resolution to approve the hiring of Christian. The vote was 6-0, with Commissioner Francis Markert absent – Mayor Stan Mills said the city scheduled the meeting on short notice and Markert couldn’t adjust his schedule. Markert has said he fully supports the hiring, Mills said.
Cape Gazette
Sussex County government to host job fair Nov. 2
Sussex County government will host a job fair from 5 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the County Administrative Offices building, 2 The Circle, in downtown Georgetown. Representatives from a variety of county departments will be on hand to discuss job opportunities in their offices and highlight the many functions of local government.
Cape Gazette
First State Community Action Agency boosting resumes in Sussex County
Students and prospective employees received a helping hand from First State Community Action Agency Oct. 22. Moderators Jennifer Thompson and Dr. Thomas Maguire taught lessons and performed practice exercises for participants to show examples of what employers are looking for during interviews. Thompson, an academic coach, detailed why it is important to deliver a firm handshake while making eye contact and being an active participant during interviews.
WMDT.com
Salisbury University seeks applicants for revamped Family Advisory Council
SALISBURY, Md.- Are you a parent of a current Salisbury University student?. If so, the university is now seeking applicants for its re-branded Family Advisory Council. The goal is gets families and parents more involved in a student’s academic journey. 10 members will represent the various schools and college...
Cape Gazette
DNREC doesn’t seem to want public input
I guess DNREC wants to limit public input from residents of Lewes and Rehoboth. They are having their next meeting 35 miles from Cape Henlopen State Park. It’s another presentation on the restaurant project and an opportunity for public input will be available at the next Parks and Recreation Council meeting at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 3, at the Killens Pond Nature Center, 5025 Killens Pond Road off Route 13 north of Felton.
Cape Gazette
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes Paul Sierzenski MD as new chief medical officer
Beebe Healthcare recently announced Paul Sierzenski, MD, MSHQS, CPE, FACEP, as senior vice president and chief medical officer for the healthcare system. Sierzenski has been a physician and executive for more than 20 years with wide-ranging leadership roles at many prestigious institutions. Most recently, he was chief medical officer of the acute services division of BayCare in Clearwater, Fla., where he oversaw medical services, and quality and safety measures for BayCare’s 15 hospitals.
Cape Gazette
Johnny Janosik names Niki Massey as new CFO
Johnny Janosik recently announced that Niki Massey will join the company as its new chief financial officer effective Monday, Nov. 28. To help ensure a smooth transition, Massey will work closely with the company's current CFO Dan Ringer, who will serve as a consultant on an interim basis, supporting the company in preparation to report its FY2022 financial results.
Comments / 2