Destiny Thibodeau
2d ago
This title is misleading. Talk directly to Mr. Smyk for information. Or at the very least listen to him directly, not through media.
Reply
3
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Charged with 7th Offense DUI
A Dover man has been arrested after a traffic stop Saturday night in the Dover area. Delaware State Police spotted a Toyota speeding on Forest Avenue Rose Valley School Road. Police made a traffic stop and contacted the driver, 43 year old Naquan Bumbrey. The Trooper smelled alcohol and saw that Bumbrey showed signs of impairment.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Teen Released After Firing Twelve Rounds At Victim
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on weapons charges following a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday afternoon, according to Senior Corporal Leonard DeMalto. DeMalto said on October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road in Dover regarding a report of shots...
Cape Gazette
Man rejects plea deal in Oak Orchard dog shooting
The man accused of shooting and killing a dog in Oak Orchard rejected a plea deal Nov. 2 that would have given him a charge of misdemeanor animal cruelty. Herbert Manley, 69, of Dover was charged with felony animal cruelty, first-degree reckless endangering and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, after the Office of Animal Welfare says he shot a chocolate Labrador retriever named Tank on May 31, 2021.
nccpdnews.com
COLD CASE REVIEW – JAHLIL PATTON (2019)
(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police Cold Case Squad continues to investigate the 2019 murder of Jahlil Patton. On December 31, 2019, at 11:12 PM, Jahlil Patton was located next to his motor vehicle which had crashed on the roadway of Taylor Drive, Newark, Delaware. Jahlil later died as a result of a gunshot wound to his upper body.
WGMD Radio
Dover Teen Charged in Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16 year old boy after a shooting incident last Sunday on Joshua Clayton Road in Dover. Police learned that a 26 year old man was walking in the area when male suspect fired multiple shots in his direction – the victim was not struck or injured.
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
Cape Gazette
Bayhealth welcomes child and adolescent psychiatrist Fiza Khan
Bayhealth announced board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist Fiza Khan, MD, has joined its psychiatry and mental health services practice, and is accepting new patients. “We’re very excited that Dr. Fiza Khan is here as Bayhealth’s first employed child and adolescent psychiatrist,” said Lawrence Ward, MD, MPH, FACP, Bayhealth vice president,...
16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover
DOVER, DE – A 16-year-old was arrested on weapons charges for a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Dover. According to a statement today, officers from the Delaware State Police responded to a shooting call on Joshua Clayton Road. When officers arrived shortly after 2:00 pm, they found a man that had been shot at by a male suspect while walking in the area. “The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot,” police The post 16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Arrest Juvenile Following Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on weapons charges following a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday afternoon. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road in Dover regarding a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 26-year-old male had been walking in the area when a male suspect fired multiple handgun rounds in his direction. The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Barricade Incident in Delmar Ends with Suspect in Custody
UPDATED – 11/1/22 1pm – Delaware State Police have arrested 27 year old William Tulowitzky after he barricaded himself in his East Grove Street home in Delmar with a 2 year old child Monday morning. Delmar Police were called for a physical domestic incident outside the home. The woman was helped by an area resident and Tulowitzky went inside and refused to leave the residence when requested to do so several times. Tulowitzky fired several shots towards the outside of the home where police were positioned – one trooper returned fire. While he was inside the home, Tulowitzky was on the phone with DSP Conflict Management and around 1pm State Police entered the home and arrested Tulowitzky. There were no injuries from the gunfire. The woman and child were taken to a hospital as a precaution and area schools released early.
Cape Gazette
Atracare expands to offer mental health services
Atracare, formerly Aspira Health, a full-service medical facility in Lewes, announced its newest initiative to expand into mental health services. Launching last month, mental health staff at Atracare has already started seeing patients both virtually and in person. With 15 therapists currently on staff, mental health team members have training in a variety of areas from anxiety and depression to complex trauma and substance abuse issues.
WGMD Radio
Salisbury Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for Attempted Murder
A Salisbury man has pleaded guilty to one count of attempted 1st degree murder and a weapons violation. Senior Judge of the Circuit Court for Wicomico County, W. Newton Jackson sentenced 20 year old Mohammed Tarer to 30 years in prison – suspending all but 20 years of active incarceration.
Cape Gazette
Tired of living under the rule of fools?
Full disclosure: I consider myself a friend of Russ Huxtable, and prior to September of this year, whenever Russ Huxtable’s name came up, the conversation seemingly always included something to the effect of “most genuine and nicest person I have ever known,” which has always been followed by a chorus of agreement. So, it was with surprise that I started to read less-than-positive things about Russ, most recently in a Letter to the Editor from Adrienne Ponzini, who chastises Russ for the unforgivable sin of not being able to immediately recall the name of the Lewes chief of a police force that would not be able to respond to a call from Russ or his neighbors, because his neighborhood is not in Lewes. For the record, I live in Lewes and had to look up the chief’s name.
Cape Gazette
Beebe welcomes Paul Sierzenski MD as new chief medical officer
Beebe Healthcare recently announced Paul Sierzenski, MD, MSHQS, CPE, FACEP, as senior vice president and chief medical officer for the healthcare system. Sierzenski has been a physician and executive for more than 20 years with wide-ranging leadership roles at many prestigious institutions. Most recently, he was chief medical officer of the acute services division of BayCare in Clearwater, Fla., where he oversaw medical services, and quality and safety measures for BayCare’s 15 hospitals.
WBOC
DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive
DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
Cape Gazette
First State Community Action Agency boosting resumes in Sussex County
Students and prospective employees received a helping hand from First State Community Action Agency Oct. 22. Moderators Jennifer Thompson and Dr. Thomas Maguire taught lessons and performed practice exercises for participants to show examples of what employers are looking for during interviews. Thompson, an academic coach, detailed why it is important to deliver a firm handshake while making eye contact and being an active participant during interviews.
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of crash in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle crash in Millsboro. We’re told the crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Road and Lowes Crossing Road. As a result, there may be a loss of power in the area. Motorists are advised...
WGMD Radio
Dover PD Investigating Early Morning Burglary
Dover Police are investigating a burglary that occurred just before 3:30 Monday morning on Old Forge Drive. Police say a 31 year old woman woke up to a tall, slim-built man wearing all black standing in her bedroom doorway. The woman alerted her husband who called 9-1-1 and the family left the home to wait for police. Police did not locate the suspect, but it was found that a cell phone and two laptops were taken from the home.
WBOC
Man in Custody After Barricade Situation in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. - Authorities say a 26-year-old man is in police custody after he barricaded himself inside a Delmar, Del. home - along with a woman and a toddler - for several hours Monday. During a joint press conference held at the Delmar Police Department, Delaware State Police said the...
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following morning barricade situation in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. – A 27-year-old Church Hill, Maryland man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home with a toddler following a domestic dispute. Early Monday morning, police were dispatched to a domestic violence dispute on East Grove Street in Delmar. Police say the suspect and a female acquaintance had gotten into an argument.
