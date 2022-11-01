Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Cape Gazette
Tired of living under the rule of fools?
Full disclosure: I consider myself a friend of Russ Huxtable, and prior to September of this year, whenever Russ Huxtable’s name came up, the conversation seemingly always included something to the effect of “most genuine and nicest person I have ever known,” which has always been followed by a chorus of agreement. So, it was with surprise that I started to read less-than-positive things about Russ, most recently in a Letter to the Editor from Adrienne Ponzini, who chastises Russ for the unforgivable sin of not being able to immediately recall the name of the Lewes chief of a police force that would not be able to respond to a call from Russ or his neighbors, because his neighborhood is not in Lewes. For the record, I live in Lewes and had to look up the chief’s name.
Cape Gazette
For peace of mind, vote Smyk
I have had to take many deep breaths before writing this letter, but after the last few days, I feel it my duty to send a letter to support my friend Steve Smyk. Yes, my duty, when one of your friends is blatantly mislabeled and wrongly attacked by a progressive movement from New Castle County, it is time to take a stand.
Cape Gazette
Huxtable disappoints at candidates’ forum
Well, I guess I was expecting more? After reading letters to the editor professing how “dynamic” Russell Huxtable was, and how much of a “good listener” he was, I found myself wondering if the same wunderkind I had been reading about all these weeks was really the one in the flesh at the Lewes library Friday night at the candidates’ forum.
Cape Gazette
Republican National Committeewoman outlines voters’ top issues
Sussex County Republican Women’s Club at its Oct. 26 meeting hosted guest speaker Ashley MacLeay, Independent Women’s Forum external relations director and D.C. National Committeewoman to the Republican National Committee. MacLeay said the core issues facing voters this November are, in order of importance, inflation, education, healthcare and...
Cape Gazette
Huxtable is not a large developer
Russ Huxtable was the unanimous choice of Democrat primary voters. Now he is the right choice for all voters for state Senate District 6 in the general election. For a full picture of his District 6 issues, visit his website www.russhuxtable.com. Strong leadership and meaningful experience, plus a strong moral compass, make Russ uniquely qualified to represent us.
Cape Gazette
Parker Selby’s career has led to this election
Ms. Stell Parker Selby had been a prominent figure in Sussex County and will work to bring more resources to the county she serves. Ms. Parker Selby exemplifies a person who is committed to ensuring the residents of Sussex County have a healthy environment for all. Ms. Parker Selby’s points...
Cape Gazette
A vote for Parker Selby is a vote for upstate politicians
There are two well-qualified candidates for Sussex’s 20th Representative District – Ms. Stell Parker Selby and Mr. Dallas Wingate. To help me decide who to support, I examined each candidate’s respective websites. Ms. Parker Selby states all the right things – what we have heard at the state and national level about growth, the environment, education, healthcare, safety and the rights of citizens. However, it mirrors all political aspirants’ generalized comments to pander to our concerns without any concrete solutions. Such phrases as “I will work to find common ground” (under smart growth); “We must restrict building in sensitive areas and prepare for sea-level rise…” (under environmental preservation); and similar broad platitudes on healthcare, safety and human rights.
Cape Gazette
Vote Phelps to end Democrat rule in House
This is to express my concern over the one-sided governing that Delaware has been subjected to for the past two decades. We have an opportunity to turn this around Nov. 8 by electing a non-politician to be our representative for District 14, which includes Dewey Beach, Rehoboth Beach and the southern part of Lewes.
Cape Gazette
38th District Republicans host Council District 4 candidate forum
The 38th District Republican Club PAC welcomed the Sussex County Council candidates for District 4 to a bipartisan candidates forum Oct. 24. The club hosted a presentation and discussion with incumbent Republican candidate Doug Hudson and Democrat candidate Nathan Mitchell. The forum was open to the public and saw many first-time attendees from both parties. Audience members were most interested in overbuilding and controlling growth in the area, and were able to ask the candidates what they would do to control growth.
Cape Gazette
Early voting abuzz in Lewes
Vehicles stream into Lewes Fire Department Station 2 around noon, Nov. 1, to vote early for the Nov. 8 General Election. Early voting continues 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2, through Sunday, Nov. 6, at the following Sussex County locations:. • Millville Community Center: 32517 Dukes Drive, Millville.
Cape Gazette
Cape High JROTC cadets assist with Flags for Heroes
On Oct. 29, 12 Cape High JROTC cadets, led by Cadet Major Bryan Ramirez, braved blustery and chilly weather, rolled up their sleeves and assisted members of Lewes-Rehoboth Rotary Club with the annual Flags for Heroes installation on the Cape Henlopen High School campus and adjacent district office. Cadets assisting...
Cape Gazette
Rehoboth hires new city manager
Rehoboth Beach has hired Bethel Park, Pa., Municipal Manager Laurence Christian as its next city manager. The announcement came Nov. 2, following a brief commissioner meeting held to vote on a resolution to approve the hiring of Christian. The vote was 6-0, with Commissioner Francis Markert absent – Mayor Stan Mills said the city scheduled the meeting on short notice and Markert couldn’t adjust his schedule. Markert has said he fully supports the hiring, Mills said.
Cape Gazette
Return Day tradition to be renewed Nov. 10
The renewal of a unique historical event is scheduled to take place around The Circle in Georgetown Thursday, Nov. 10. The 105th Return Day will kick off the night before with entertainment on The Circle leading up to a full day of activities – many with roots dating back to the early 19th century – Thursday.
Cape Gazette
Schaeffer is spreading lies about Huxtable
Sussex County Councilman Mark Schaeffer has used his position to spread vicious rumors and false truths about people who oppose his positions. In some ways, I feel this is part of the national problem of spewing falsehoods not backed up by evidence and creating the political environment that prevents people from coming together to solve problems. In his letter to the Cape Gazette Oct. 25, Schaeffer stated that Russ Huxtable is “one of the largest land developers in Sussex County.” That statement is absurd, meant to strike fear in the voting electorate. I did some research and discovered that the nonprofit Huxtable worked for in 2021 facilitated the building of 63 homes for middle- and low-income families. By way of comparison, a prominent local builder developed 400-plus homes in a single community; the same builder has eight similar projects in the county. Mark Schaeffer has a history of false attacks on opponents of those candidates that he supports. In the Republican primary for county council, he spread nasty rumors about John Rieley’s farming practices. Fortunately, this strategy failed.
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
The Fall Festival season is winding down for another year but not before we have a few more great events to tell you about as we head into this first weekend of November. We hope everyone had the chance to visit Rehoboth Beach last week for another fantastic Sea Witch Halloween & Fiddlers Festival, which is always the highlight of the fall in the "Nation's Summer Capital."
Cape Gazette
Joseph L. Masci, spiritual man
Joseph L. Masci, 69, of Millsboro, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, during a short stay at Delaware Hospice after a four-year-long battle with cancer. Joe graduated from Pa. Institute of Technology and Eastern Christian University with degrees in electrical engineering, computer sciences and organizational management. He was employed by Exelon Corporation, where he worked as an IT manager for 30 years until he retired in 2018.
Cape Gazette
Delmarva Christian Schools open house set Nov. 10
Delmarva Christian Schools, a nondenominational Christian school system with locations in Milton and Georgetown, will host an open house for prospective students for the 2023-24 school year from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 10. The Georgetown campus will host students entering grades nine through 12. The Milton campus will...
Cape Gazette
Jerry Ray Newcomb, Lewes native
Jerry Ray Newcomb, known to some as “Captain Kid,” passed away Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. Jerry was born April 19, 1964, in Lewes, to Harold and Ethel Newcomb. He graduated from Greenville, Pa., in 1983, and worked for Delaware Bay Launch Services and with Capt. Jim White at Coastal Launch.
Cape Gazette
Jordan James Gipple, chef, dedicated volunteer
Jordan James Gipple, 56 of Rehoboth Beach, passed away at home Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022. He was born Aug. 12, 1966, in Washington, D.C., son of the late James and Patricia (Burke) Gipple. Jordan grew up in the metro D.C. area, and continued to live and work there as a...
Cape Gazette
Lewes library sets new coats for kids giveaway Nov. 12-19
The Lewes Public Library will offer free winter coats and shoes for children in partnership with Operation Warm, a national nonprofit manufacturer of brand-new, high-quality coats and shoes. Items will be available at the library during regular business hours from Saturday, Nov. 12 to Saturday, Nov. 19, at 111 Adams...
Comments / 1