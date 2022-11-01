Read full article on original website
4 things you can do in Douglas County this weekend
(Douglas County, Colo.) Stay up-to-date with events in Douglas County. This weekend's events include everything from a pie bake-off to The Drifters concert. Here are four events happening starting Nov. 5 to consider adding to your calendar:
Little Man Ice Cream donates to nonprofit to help seniors enjoy outdoors
"Salted Oreo" might be their most famous flavor, but nobody should be "salty" at Little Man Ice Cream.
DougCo school board president champions principles over politics in radio interview
(Castle Rock, CO) Staunch conservative and DougCo school board president Mike Peterson faced off with conservative radio talk show host Kim Monson on her program to set the record straight on ballot issues 5A and 5B, a $60 million fixed mill levy override and a $450 million bond.
Colorado Springs Councilmember reveals cancer diagnosis
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado Springs Councilmember Stephannie Fortune revealed on Wednesday, Nov. 2 that she has been diagnosed with leukemia, after first breaking the news of a health condition in early October. “Cancer is never an easy word to reconcile with and this time is no exception,” said Fortune. “[My husband] and I learned in […]
Elementary school recommended for closure despite new family projection
The Sun Valley community is waging an all-out fight to save Fairview Elementary School and they say the facts are in their favor."For them to say oh we are going to close it now, but we are going to bring in 1500 more youth?" Genevieve Rubio said Rubio's children are Fairview students, she was among the families who attended a community meeting Tuesday night.Her question was about future enrollment and pointed to the development that has overrun the neighborhood."It really doesn't make any sense," she said.She's referring to numbers shared by the Denver Housing Authority at that meeting. A representative says...
Publisher's Note - Oct 27th - Home Sweet Home!
🥳 We are finally out of the hospital and got to sleep in our own beds last night! No one woke us up in the middle of the night either, it was marvelous. My son slept until 11:00 this morning and it was so nice to see him breathing perfectly and getting some rest. I had whatever he had too, a much milder version, and am still trying to kick it, but the full night of sleep sure did help.
Weather Pro Chris Tomer Leaving Channel 2 Morning Show, but Not Station
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is among the best weather forecasters in Denver, as he's proven for eighteen years on partner stations Fox31 and KWGN/Channel 2, including the past ten-plus as a regular on Daybreak, Channel 2's popular morning show. But today, November 3, is slated to be Tomer's last on the program. Starting tomorrow, the prognostications will be delivered by Travis Michels.
Half the number of coats collected compared to last year’s campaign
The FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign is well underway but right now, a little disappointing news, not enough coats have been collected.
Guatemalan-inspired, bilingual café opens in Denver
DENVER — Vivi Lemus and Kristin Lacy met through a nonprofit in southwest Denver. Lacy, who had spent several years in Guatemala, recognized Vivi's accent. "And we just started talking about food and hospitality in Guatemala," Lacy recalled. A friendship quite literally brewed - over their idea for someday...
Three decades in the making, Pospisil’s Arvada West teaching career still going strong
Pospisil has secured her place as the longest serving A-West teacher. According to multiple articles and studies, around 44% of teachers leave teaching within the first five years of their career. Pospisil has taught at Arvada West for 28. “I did my student teaching here in 1994 and became an...
Junior League offers shopping event to support women & families
Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit at the Junior League of Denver's Mile High Holiday Mart. For 43 years, the League has been offering this early shopping opportunity, and raising money to support its programming. The Mile High Holiday Mart features local and national vendors with a wide variety of products, including housewares, specialty foods, jewelry, clothing and pet products. A large percentage of the merchants are local, so shoppers are supporting Colorado businesses. "In addition to supporting small businesses in Colorado, you're supporting the Junior League of Metro Denver, which is a women's organization, a nonprofit. We're dedicated to training women...
Amazing Interactive Scavenger Hunt Adventure: Golden and Denver
Grab your crew and get out of the house for a fun and safe outdoor adventure! Tour a new city or turn your own city into a giant game board with this interactive, fun scavenger hunt adventure from Urban Adventure Quest! And best of all, this activity is Covid-friendly, allowing you to maintain social distancing as there is no interaction with other people necessary. This would also be a great holiday gift!
Win a 4-Pack of Tickets to Luminova Holidays at Elitch Gardens
Featuring Santa, twinkling lights, rides, and loads of holiday cheer, Luminova Holidays is returning to Elitch Gardens for a BIGGER. BETTER. and BRIGHTER winter wonderland. On select nights (5pm to 10pm) from Friday, November 25th through Sunday, January 1st, the park will transform into an outrageously fun immersive family experience with the most fascinating and dazzling winter-wonderland opportunity for Denver area visitors and guests alike.
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Dr. Temple Grandin to serve as Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal
DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) professor Dr. Temple Grandin will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade. Grandin will lead the traditional drive of cattle, horses and wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to kick off the 117th National Western Stock Show on Thursday, Jan. 5.
Estate Planning for Your Family Provides Peace of Mind
Estate and business planning can feel overwhelming, but it is essential, especially for anyone with children. The right plan relieves your family of difficult decisions and provides peace of mind in times of grief so they can focus on what matters. Estate and business plans should grow with your family and business and be reviewed and updated periodically.
One Year On, Wadsworth Project Is 30% Done
In the year since the Wadsworth Improvement Project began in Wheat Ridge, surrounding neighborhood streets have not been crowded by vehicles avoiding construction delays, and the project is on schedule and budget. In an interview and emails, city spokeswoman Amanda Harrison said the $62 million project between 35th Avenue and...
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
Top 5 Weekend Events (November 4-6) for Families near the DTC
Looking for something fun to do with your family over the weekend? We've got you covered! While there are tons of family-fun events and activities happening right here in Englewood, Greenwood Village, and Centennial, we've rounded up our top 5 suggestions* (including local fun and events worth the drive) to help make your weekend plans a bit easier.
Cold and snow heading for Colorado
A major weather change will blow into Colorado overnight and ramp up on Thursday. We are looking at a pileup of snow for the high country and for Denver to see our first official snow on Thursday night. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories will be in place for many mountain areas. While most could see 6 to 12 inches, the southwestern mountains will be the hardest hit with up to two feet of snow possible. The snow will ramp up overnight into Thursday and get heavier through the day on Thursday. It will get much lighter overnight into Friday. Denver could also get snow. It's looking likely this will actually hit Denver International Airport, which would make it out first official snow of the season. The Denver area could see 1 to 3 inches of snow by Friday morning. The snow will taper by Friday morning, before we clear into a chilly day. Temperatures tomorrow drop into the upper 40s after we saw the 70s for two days. We warm up a bit this weekend, but it will be windy.
