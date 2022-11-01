Read full article on original website
Aurora successfully enforcing camping ban with additional pallet shelters
AURORA, Colo. — Aurora's homeless programs manager says the city is successfully enforcing its camping ban that went into effect earlier this year. The city can't enforce the ban unless there's a bed for every person who would be displaced by a sweep. The city said so far, it's...
Little Man Ice Cream donates to nonprofit to help seniors enjoy outdoors
"Salted Oreo" might be their most famous flavor, but nobody should be "salty" at Little Man Ice Cream.
milehighcre.com
Denver Simplifies Licensing Requirements for New Residential Rental License
With 60 days to go until all landlords in Denver with a multiunit residential rental property are required by law to have a city license, Denver has reduced the number of required documents and information required to make the process easier. Denver took this action after taking input from applicants and reviewing the common issues holding up successful licensing.
Westminster cutting ties with vendor after some WestyFest workers remain unpaid
They made WestyFest in Westminster a success two weekends ago, but some workers hired by a vendor say they still haven't been paid.
Colorado Residents Have Until Nov. 15 To Apply for Emergency Rental Assistance — What Are the Alternatives?
After providing assistance to more than 36,000 Colorado households since Aug. 2021, the state's Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) will stop taking applications for its short-term COVID-19 Emergency...
New ice cream shop serves sweets & opportunities for underserved community
A new ice cream shop in Aurora has been dishing out treats for just a few weeks, but it already has a waiting list for people hoping to work there. Take one step into the colorful shop and you'll instantly know why. "Howdy! Welcome to Howdy Homemade Ice Cream!" Ben Kim proudly exclaims as a customer walks in. Kim is one of the more generous scoopers at Howdy Homemade, which recently opened on South Parker Road. He's eager to share something sweet with each customer."Here you go. Let us know what you think," Kim says as he offered samples.And if...
macaronikid.com
Publisher's Note - Oct 27th - Home Sweet Home!
🥳 We are finally out of the hospital and got to sleep in our own beds last night! No one woke us up in the middle of the night either, it was marvelous. My son slept until 11:00 this morning and it was so nice to see him breathing perfectly and getting some rest. I had whatever he had too, a much milder version, and am still trying to kick it, but the full night of sleep sure did help.
Half the number of coats collected compared to last year’s campaign
The FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign is well underway but right now, a little disappointing news, not enough coats have been collected.
coloradosun.com
Oil and gas drilling plan OK’d for 55 square miles in Aurora, including area where 12,500 homes are planned
A sprawling plan to develop a total of 151 oil and gas wells on 20 sites in the still rural, but quickly developing northeastern edge of the City of Aurora was approved Wednesday by the Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. Crestone Peak Resources’ Box Elder Comprehensive Area Plan encompasses...
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”
Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”
seafoodsource.com
Seattle Fish Company acquires Denver, Colorado-based meat company
Seattle Fish Company has acquired a regional meat purveyor based in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A. Lombardi Brothers Meats is a specialty meat processor and distributor with a geographic footprint stretching through the U.S. state of Colorado. Post-acquisition, it will continue to operate as an independent brand but will partner with Seattle Fish Company on customer relations, investments, and distribution.
Westword
Weather Pro Chris Tomer Leaving Channel 2 Morning Show, but Not Station
Meteorologist Chris Tomer is among the best weather forecasters in Denver, as he's proven for eighteen years on partner stations Fox31 and KWGN/Channel 2, including the past ten-plus as a regular on Daybreak, Channel 2's popular morning show. But today, November 3, is slated to be Tomer's last on the program. Starting tomorrow, the prognostications will be delivered by Travis Michels.
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
5280.com
Inside Colorado’s Devastating Fentanyl Crisis
“You can get it anywhere,” says 35-year-old Jamie Ethridge, but he typically went to downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park to find fentanyl. Blue tablets, orange pills, pink powder: It was a smorgasbord of fixes, all available from a handful of dealers. Ethridge, a local musician, hasn’t chased the euphoric high of the potent synthetic opioid for more than a year now, though, making him one of the lucky ones who can say they played an often fatal game of chance and lived. In 2020 and 2021, roughly 1,450 Coloradans—and more than 127,500 other Americans—were not so fortunate.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Rental assistance program to no longer accept applications
Colorado’s temporary short-term emergency rental assistance program will no longer accept applications after 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 15. The program has used almost all the federal funds received through acts of Congress, according to a press release. While applications for the program will cease in just two weeks, funding will continue to be payed to those who are already awarded. The review process will continue until all program funds are awarded and distributed. Residents in Denver, Larimer and Boulder counties can still apply for assistance from local jurisdictions.
ucdenver.edu
A Heart Found Its Way Home Again
On October 27, 2022, the late afternoon sun broke through the clouds to bathe the Centennial House at 1050 Ninth Street in brilliant sunshine. It shone on a crowd of people who’d gathered for a public blessing of the old home—one of the houses that line Historic Ninth Street Park, a one-block street that preserves a part of the Auraria neighborhood. CU Denver is restoring the house and, on this day, University of Colorado Regent and CU Denver’s Chief of External Initiatives Nolbert Chavez asked people to place their hands on the brick façade to bless the ongoing work. Here is an excerpt from his remarks:
Used coffin traded in to borrow money at pawnshop as economy worsens
A long scratched-up coffin will catch your eye when you walk into Pasternack’s Pawnshop in Aurora. The owner of the shop said it was traded in for a cash loan within the last year.
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
Elementary school recommended for closure despite new family projection
The Sun Valley community is waging an all-out fight to save Fairview Elementary School and they say the facts are in their favor."For them to say oh we are going to close it now, but we are going to bring in 1500 more youth?" Genevieve Rubio said Rubio's children are Fairview students, she was among the families who attended a community meeting Tuesday night.Her question was about future enrollment and pointed to the development that has overrun the neighborhood."It really doesn't make any sense," she said.She's referring to numbers shared by the Denver Housing Authority at that meeting. A representative says...
