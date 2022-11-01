Before they become great athletes and lifelong movers, children need to learn the basics, develop skills, and practice the fundamentals. The best place for them to start is right here at the York JCC. Children thrive in our classes, taught by patient and supportive instructors knowledgeable in child development. We provide your child’s first positive experience with youth sports & movement! At the JCC, you can enjoy both organized and recreational sports. These classes promote healthy exercise, discipline, team spirit, positive self-esteem, competition, and a chance to interact with peers. As a SPARK agency, our programs are designed to provide plenty of activity while also being academically integrated. We encourage healthy lifestyles and focus on improving motor skills, movement knowledge, and social and personal skills.

