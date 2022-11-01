Read full article on original website
MacKID's Picks: 5 Events For Kids, Families This Week
Happy November! These first days of November bring us some fun online free events, along with important dates like the end of daylight saving and election day. Here are our top five picks this week. 1. Craft an Ofrenda To Celebrate Día de los Muertos. Craft an Ofrenda —...
Early Learners At CMOE
When children receive high-quality early learning experiences they are better prepared to succeed in school. Enroll now for the Early Learners Academy (ELA) to help your child boost school readiness, social connections and skill development. This program is in partnership with Building Blocks and funded by Welborn Baptist Foundation. November...
JCC To Offer NEW Kids Sports & Movement Programs For All Ages!
Before they become great athletes and lifelong movers, children need to learn the basics, develop skills, and practice the fundamentals. The best place for them to start is right here at the York JCC. Children thrive in our classes, taught by patient and supportive instructors knowledgeable in child development. We provide your child’s first positive experience with youth sports & movement! At the JCC, you can enjoy both organized and recreational sports. These classes promote healthy exercise, discipline, team spirit, positive self-esteem, competition, and a chance to interact with peers. As a SPARK agency, our programs are designed to provide plenty of activity while also being academically integrated. We encourage healthy lifestyles and focus on improving motor skills, movement knowledge, and social and personal skills.
Activities at the Leominster Public Library in November
Want a fun activity for YOU, your kids, or the entire family? Check out these fun activities at the Leominster Public Library. Click on each activity to learn more and see what is age-appropriate for your family. November 2 Teen Craft Kits, Take & Make: Craft Kits for Grownups!, Terrific...
Christmas in the Country is Back - December 10th!
Join us for this FREE day of sweet, old-fashioned Christmas fun!. We’re SO EXCITED to bring back “Christmas in the Country” for the 5th year! Bundle up and prepare for a wintery good time!. Thanks to Mt. Airy Children's Dental Associates, Huntington Learning Center, and Pediatric Movement...
Shopping event on 11/6 spotlights female owned local businesses!
I know–it’s barely November and we’re already being forced to think about the inevitable–holiday shopping! If you want to get a head start on your shopping this year while having fun, there’s an event on Sunday, November 6th you must know about. It’s a Woman-Owned Pop-Up Shop at Cushing Memorial Hall at 673 Main Street in Norwell featuring 40+ vendors!
Don't Miss These 10 November Events & Holidays
It's hard to believe November is here. We're so close to the start of 2023! This is a month to give gratitude, vote, and turn back the clocks. But that's not all. Here are 10 holidays and events your family can look forward to or recognize in November:. 1. Native...
Stafford-Spotsy Arts Festival hits Embrey Mill November 12 & 13!
The Stafford - Spotsy Arts Festival is coming the weekend of November 12 & 13th to their new location at Embrey Mill!. Art comes in all shapes, sizes and types - including woodwork, photography, metal, canvas, soap, jewelry, food, and more - find out more about which local artists will attend here. These Exhibitors are coming to show their best works for everyone to see, and many Exhibitors will have their items for sale. This is a great time to start your Christmas shopping! What better than a unique and thoughtful gift for the special people in your life!
