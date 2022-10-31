ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise Independent

Best body swap movies

By Jacob Osborn
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XQVMM_0itylhr800

Every so often, a film introduces a premise or plot device so reusable that it almost becomes a subgenre unto itself. The classic body swap is no exception. It occurs when a major character (or characters) ends up in the body of another person or animal. Conflict typically follows but so too do important themes and lessons, with the protagonist coming of age by seeing the world through someone (or something) else's eyes.

More recent examples of body-swap movies include the 2020 horror comedy "Freaky" and the 2009 teen film "17 Again." Both films continue a tradition that's been around for decades and proven more versatile than one might think. In the 1970 comedy "Watermelon Man," body swapping dove into social themes by having a white racist wake up as a Black man. Or consider the 1984 comedy "All of Me," which sees a male lawyer and female millionaire share the same body.

In the 1980s, body swapping exploded across the cultural landscape toward the decade's end. Within two years, there came "Big," "Vice Versa," "Like Father, Like Son," and "18 Again!"—all of which made use of the gimmick. Outside of comedy, sci-fi blockbusters such as James Cameron's "Avatar" and David Lynch's surrealist thrillers "Mulholland Drive" and "Lost Highway" all feature body swapping. At least some of these titles appear on the following list of best body-swap movies; read on to find out which ones.

Stacker compiled data on all movies where body swapping played a significant role and ranked the top 10 according to IMDb user ratings. At least one major character had to end up in someone else's body to qualify, be it in a two-way switch or simply the taking over a new corpse. Films had to be feature-length and have at least 10,000 votes (movies before 1960 only needed 2,500).

You may also like: Incredible filming locations from popular movies

#10. 'Heaven Can Wait' (1978)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FKN0C_0itylhr800

- Directors: Warren Beatty, Buck Henry

- IMDb user rating: 6.9

- Metascore: 72

- Runtime: 101 minutes

Warren Beatty co-directed, co-wrote, produced, and stars in this adaptation of a Harry Segall play. Upon his premature death, a football player (Beatty) returns to Earth by taking over the body of a greedy millionaire. Filmmakers crafted the movie in the vein of Old Hollywood screwball comedies at a time when the subgenre was more or less out of style.

It received nine Oscar nominations but only won Best Art Direction. Chris Rock's 2001 comedy "Down to Earth" was based on the same source material, as was 1941's "Here Comes Mr. Jordan." Pixar's recent blockbuster "Soul" also shares some similar narrative qualities.

#9. 'Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle' (2017)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvoBc_0itylhr800

- Director: Jake Kasdan

- IMDb user rating: 6.9

- Metascore: 58

- Runtime: 119 minutes

A classic board game laid the unlikely groundwork for a popular film franchise, which kicked off in 1995 and continued with this recent sequel. It doubles as a reboot of sorts and introduces a new cast of characters, each of whom gets sucked into the world of Jumanji. Under the guise of adult avatars, the players must complete the game or perish in the process.

The film opened at #2 at the domestic box office but ended up being a surprise smash with nearly $1 billion in global receipts. Stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, and Jack Black returned for the 2019 sequel "Jumanji: The Next Level."

#8. 'Meet Joe Black' (1998)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=238t6e_0itylhr800

- Director: Martin Brest

- IMDb user rating: 7.2

- Metascore: 43

- Runtime: 178 minutes

Director Martin Brest followed the Oscar-winning dramedy "Scent of a Woman" with this romantic fantasy drama. Brad Pitt plays the title character, Death in the form of a human body. Sent to retrieve an aging media mogul (Anthony Hopkins), Joe Black decides to spend some quality time on Earth instead.

A box office disappointment, the movie features an infamous car accident scene that's taken on a second life as an internet meme. The airline and TV version cut out 50 minutes of footage, to the chagrin of Brest, who disowned that particular cut.

#7. 'Big' (1988)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rv5SH_0itylhr800

- Director: Penny Marshall

- IMDb user rating: 7.3

- Metascore: 73

- Runtime: 104 minutes

Director Penny Marshall's blockbuster comedy cemented Tom Hanks' status as an A-list movie star. It opens with the story of a frustrated young boy (David Moscow) who makes a wish to be "big" on a fortune-telling machine. He wakes up the next day to find that his wish has been granted, with the body of a full-grown adult (Hanks) to show for it. Forced to come of age, he moves to New York City and lands a job at a toy company.

This movie was the first directed by a woman to make over $100 million at the domestic box office. It came out at a time when the body-swapping premise was quite popular, as evidenced by contemporary titles such as 1987's "Like Father Like Son" and 1988's "Vice Versa."

#6. 'Face/Off' (1997)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R1igR_0itylhr800

- Director: John Woo

- IMDb user rating: 7.3

- Metascore: 82

- Runtime: 138 minutes

Headlined by multiple talents at the top of their game, this sci-fi action thriller dispenses with an outright wild premise. As a terrorist plot looms, FBI Agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) undergoes a surgical procedure to look like criminal mastermind Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). At the same time, Castor Troy undergoes the same procedure and takes the form of Sean Archer. The plot only gets crazier from there.

It would be too much to take in if not for the commanding performances of the two leads. Director John Woo's thrilling action sequences make the movie's sheer ridiculousness all the more digestible.

You may also like: 15 controversial Oscar wins—and how they've aged

#5. 'Here Comes Mr. Jordan' (1941)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21S0Yg_0itylhr800

- Director: Alexander Hall

- IMDb user rating: 7.6

- Metascore: data not available

- Runtime: 94 minutes

Decades before Warren Beatty's 1978 afterlife comedy, there came this Old Hollywood adaptation of the play "Heaven Can Wait." In this version, a boxer who dies before his time (Robert Montgomery), returns to Earth in the body of a millionaire.

It won two Academy Awards for Best Original Story and Best Screenplay and yielded a sequel called "Down to Earth." It holds an impressive score of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes's Tomatometer. Critic Emanuel Levy described it as a "mildly amusing comedy fantasy that was extremely popular during WWII."

#4. Avatar (2009)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZY8AX_0itylhr800

- Director: James Cameron

- IMDb user rating: 7.8

- Metascore: 83

- Runtime: 162 minutes

Director James Cameron began developing this fantasy epic as early as 1994 and spent the next 15 years bringing it to life. It made groundbreaking use of 3D camera technology and became the highest-grossing film of all time.

The story, set on a distant moon, follows a paraplegic Marine (Sam Worthington) who scientists genetically implant into the body of a native humanoid species. His mission is to help pave the way for the further extraction of a precious mineral called unobtanium. A long-awaited sequel arrives in theaters in December 2022.

#3. Mulholland Drive (2001)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZCvFf_0itylhr800

- Director: David Lynch

- IMDb user rating: 7.9

- Metascore: 85

- Runtime: 147 minutes

David Lynch turned an unaired TV pilot into this hallucinatory neo-noir, in which the Hollywood dream becomes a literal nightmare. Its approach to body swapping is nearly as elusive as the labyrinthine plot, with the protagonist (Naomi Watts) waking up as a different person in the final act. Her story exists in the shadow of thwarted ambition and a failed romance, wrangling in various power struggles as it unfolds.

Hailed as a masterpiece on arrival, the film was later named the 21st century's best by BBC Culture.

#2. 'Soul' (2020)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rMWsH_0itylhr800

- Directors: Pete Docter, Kemp Powers

- IMDb user rating: 8.0

- Metascore: 83

- Runtime: 100 minutes

This Pixar musical dramedy takes a few cues from previous films, such as "Heaven Can Wait." It follows a music teacher named Joe (voiced by Jamie Foxx) to the afterlife and back. Upon his return, Joe and his travel companion 22 (voiced by Tina Fey) accidentally swap bodies. Their subsequent journey explores the theme of finding one's spark or passion, hence the title.

It won two Academy Awards, including Best Animated Feature Film. A 2021 short called "22 vs. Earth" doubles as a mini-prequel.

#1. 'Your Name.' (2016)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eizdK_0itylhr800

- Director: Makoto Shinkai

- IMDb user rating: 8.4

- Metascore: 79

- Runtime: 106 minutes

Some consider this romantic fantasy from Japan one of the greatest animes of all time. It tells the story of two teenage strangers who wake up in each other's bodies on random mornings. This begins their search for answers and a unique relationship transcending time and space.

Director Makoto Shinkai was inspired to create the film after a powerful earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan in 2011. He's described it as a reaction to the retroactive wishes made by victims in the wake of the catastrophe.

You may also like: Classic movie quotes that have broken into our daily vocabulary

Comments / 0

Related
thedigitalfix.com

Nicolas Cage doing sequels to two of his best movies

Nicolas Cage, after years of gathering predominantly independent film credits to his name, is making his way back into the live-action big league. Recently the star led the comedy movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and is signed onto the vampire movie Renfield. But along with these exciting career developments – it looks like Cage may be giving fans a blast from the past in the future, too, as sequels for two of his best films are reportedly in the works.
BGR.com

The 2 movies dominating Netflix in the US today

Netflix co-CEO and chief content officer Ted Sarandos spoke at length about the company’s movie plans during a question-and-answer session with analysts days ago, following the streaming giant’s third-quarter earnings presentation on October 18. His remarks came in the wake of constant press scrutiny over the disastrous reviews that some Netflix movies get, and the unique theatrical releases that the company arranges for others.
Popculture

Shelley Duvall Makes Return to Acting in Horror Film Role, Her First in 20 Years

Shelley Duvall is making a return to acting after 20 years away. Deadline reports that the actress will star in a horror film, The Forest Hills, marking her first movie role in two decades. The film also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. Duvall is well-known for starring in films such as The Shining, Annie Hall, Time Bandits, and Roxanne. In the '80s and '90s, she created and hosted a number of TV shows, including Faerie Tale Theatre, Tall Tales & Legends, and Shelley Duvall's Bedtime Stories.
Collider

From 'Barbarian' to 'Malignant': 10 of the Wildest Horror Movies Ever Made

Often horror movies can be very predictable in terms of their tone and structure, especially when pairing them with a specific subgenre. For example, you probably know what you're getting into if you watch a basic slasher or home invasion; however, some horror films manage to deviate from typical conventions.
TVOvermind

Top 10 Recently Released Movies to Add to Your Watch List

From Top Gun, which became the talk of the town due to its next-level hyper-realistic aviation combat scenes, to Everything Everywhere All At Once, which managed to capture the concept of the Multiverse, there are a lot of movies to add to your watch list. However, do not worry! After...
TVOvermind

Leonardo DiCaprio: 7 Movies He Should Have Won an Oscar For

Leonardo DiCaprio is one of Hollywood’s living legends and has starred in several high-grossing movies. His movies have grossed about $7.2 billion globally, and his name is a box office earner. Yet, Leonardo DiCaprio has only won one Oscar throughout his 33-year acting career. Yes, that’s right; one! It...
Surprise Independent

Best trilogies in film history

The pressure that comes with making a trilogy is immense. Sometimes they span decades, which can cause continuity conflicts even the best directors cannot solve. At other times, the later films just don't hold up to their predecessors. To do well at the box office and stand the test of time, trilogies must please critics and loyal audiences alike.
Variety

Protagonist Closes U.K. Deal on London Film Festival’s ‘Pretty Red Dress’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Protagonist Pictures has closed a U.K. and Ireland distribution deal with BFI Distribution on the debut feature from Dionne Edwards, “Pretty Red Dress,” it was announced Tuesday by CEO Dave Bishop. Protagonist is handling worldwide sales on the critically lauded title and will continue sales at the ongoing American Film Market. “Pretty Red Dress,” which world premiered at the BFI London Film Festival, will receive its market premiere at AFM screening for world buyers on Nov. 2 at 11 a.m. at the AMC Broadway. The film stars Natey Jones, singer Alexandra Burke, and new talent Temilola Olatunbosun in the story of a...
IndieWire

Mads Mikkelsen and Bryan Fuller Reunite for New Film ‘Dust Bunny’

It’s not the reunion that “Hannibal” fans have been waiting for, but it might be the next best thing: Series creator Bryan Fuller and star Mads Mikkelsen are making a movie together. Titled “Dust Bunny,” the film is written and directed by Fuller, who makes his feature directorial debut. Mikkelsen will star in the horror movie, which focuses on an 8-year-old girl who enlists the help of a neighbor to kill a monster under her bed that she believes ate her family. The project was announced November 1 during the first day of the American Film Market, with global sales company...
IndieWire

Sarah Polley on ‘Baron Munchausen’ Criterion Release: ‘You Have My Permission to Still Love This Movie’

For a film that was released in 1988, “The Adventures of Baron Munchausen” has had a surprisingly large presence in recent film discourse. Sarah Polley, who starred in the movie as a child, has accused Terry Gilliam of creating unsafe conditions on the film’s set. In her recent memoir “Run Towards the Danger,” she described the director as “erratic” and claimed he made her do multiple takes of dangerous scenes involving pyrotechnics without any regard for her safety. On the opposite end of the spectrum, it was recently announced that the film is being added to the Criterion Collection in January. One...
Surprise Independent

Best Pixar films, according to critics

In its comparatively short history, animation giant Pixar has churned out an astounding number of smash hits. In the process, it's also changed the entire landscape of family entertainment by redefining the possibilities of computer animation and storytelling in general. To date, even the studio's worst efforts achieve the kind of box office numbers and reviews that other films only dream of. Nevertheless, not all of Pixar's movies are created equal.
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Successful Movies of the ‘90s

Cinema in the the 1990s was notable for the expansion of the home video market; the emergence of new independent production companies; advancements in CGI technology and the birth of virtual cinematography; the resurgence of Disney; the rebirth of disaster films; and the rise and continued success of franchises. To identify the most successful movies […]
Parade

Lights, Camera, Action! These Are the 75 Best Movie Directors of All Time

Our love of truly great movies has never wavered, but it took a global pandemic for us to truly appreciate the beauty of those flickering images on the big screen. Since the beginning of 2020, we've learned about the dedication and commitment required of a director. That’s why there’s never been a better time to salute the notable men and women who have made their visions come true right before our eyes.
The Hollywood Reporter

Viral Low-Budget Horror ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Getting Theatrical Release in U.S., U.K., Canada, Mexico (Exclusive)

Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey, the extremely low-budget and extremely bloody take on A.A. Milne’s beloved children’s story that became a viral sensation when stills were released over the summer, is heading to cinemas. Fathom Events is set to release the slasher horror — from director Rhys Frake-Waterfield — for a one-day event across hundreds of U.S. theaters on Feb. 15. Meanwhile, Altitude has acquired Blood and Honey for the U.K., Mexican chain Cinemex has plans to put it on several hundred screens and in Canada the Cineplex chain is releasing the film. The Hollywood Reporter understands that several other territories are also...
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
125K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy