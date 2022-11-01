Read full article on original website
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Seriously: CSU announces new university president after tireless searching
Editor’s Note: This is a satire piece from The Collegian’s opinion section. Real names and the events surrounding them may be used in fictitious/semi-fictitious ways. Those who do not read the editor’s notes are subject to being offended. Starting the 2022 fall semester without a university president...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Lacrosse’s historic success influences modern program
The Colorado State University men’s lacrosse program may not be the most recognizable athletic team on campus, but it is one of the most successful in recent history. Despite being originally founded in the 1960s, the club program’s success has peaked in the last two decades. The Rams won their first Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association national championship in 1999 and have since taken titles home in 2001, 2003, 2006, 2012 and 2013.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU Spur campus hosts 5th annual Water in the West Symposium
Colorado State University’s Spur campus will host the fifth annual Water in the West Symposium Nov. 2 and 3. The symposium will host keynote speakers and panels featuring international figures in water conservation and science. “The Water in the West Symposium is a place where people who work in...
Longmont's new library head faces questions about the facility
A new director of the Longmont Public Library is coming on board as the city weighs efforts to expand the facility and maybe create a local library district. The city today announced the hiring of Jon Solomon as the new library director. The previous director, Nancy Kerr, left earlier this year for a similar position in Eau Claire, Wisc.
After 50 Years of Serving Fort Collins, Outpost Sunsport Owners Take High Jump to Retirement
New owners assure no changes will take place with ownership transition. 50 years is a long time to do anything but especially run a successful business. That’s why Randy and Nancy Morgan, owners of Outpost Sunsport, have decided to retire. “We’ve done this for a very long time and...
awestnews.com
Three decades in the making, Pospisil’s Arvada West teaching career still going strong
Pospisil has secured her place as the longest serving A-West teacher. According to multiple articles and studies, around 44% of teachers leave teaching within the first five years of their career. Pospisil has taught at Arvada West for 28. “I did my student teaching here in 1994 and became an...
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU swimming, diving extends dual meet win streak against DU
The Colorado State University women’s swimming and diving team competed against the University of Denver Friday. The Rams defeated the Hilltoppers in the last race of the meet, winning 152-148. The first race of the meet set the tone for the following events, with Denver beating CSU by only...
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Man gives Denver council an earful about ‘Guntry Club’
Callen Liles wants to keep 88 Tactical out of Denver.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) Callen Liles echoed sentiments bouncing around the internet Monday and told the Denver City Council a proposed “Guntry Club” for Denver resembles a neo-Nazi training camp.
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”
Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”
Lung cancer survivor is new Ms. Colorado Senior America
The 61-year-old from Aurora was diagnosed with stage 4 lung and neck cancer in 2018.
Colorado funds $10 million in rebates for e-bikes
Shalon is one of 156 essential workers who received a free e-bike from the State of Colorado.State of Colorado Energy Office. On the coattails of two successful pilot projects, Colorado will again offer instant rebates to people buying e-bikes.
milehighcre.com
The Rose on Colfax Tops Out
Alliance Construction Solutions has made significant strides in constructing The Rose on Colfax and celebrated a successful topping out with its subcontractor partners Mercy Housing and architect Van Meter William Pollack in attendance. The Rose on Colfax, located at 1500/1510 N. Valentia Street in Denver is five stories consisting of...
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Colorado
Bad news, nobody won the Powerball jackpot on Wednesday night. However, the jackpot is now estimated at $1.5 billion with a cash option of $745.9 million for the next drawing on Saturday.
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Colorado renters look to join class action price-fixing lawsuit
The companies manage at least 200 upscale apartment complexes in the Denver metro from Castle Rock to Boulder.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Burke: Dear CSU football fans: Stop leaving games at halftime
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colorado State University football is very important in Fort Collins. Ad. Every weekend throughout the season, if our beloved Rams are...
du.edu
Battle For The Ballot Box: How Tina Peters' Allegeded Crimes Changed the Election Security Discussion
RadioEd is a biweekly podcast created by the DU Newsroom that taps into the University of Denver’s deep pool of bright brains to explore new takes on today’s top stories. See below for a transcript of this episode. Former County Clerk Tina Peters, who oversaw elections in rural...
luxury-houses.net
A Beautifully Designed Home with An Expansive Open Living Space, Sparkling Chandeliers and Dramatic Floating Staircase Asks $5 Million in Denver, Colorado
The Home in Denver, a refined modern luxury estate with many upgrades have been added inside and out including sparkling chandeliers, floating staircase and many other architectural details is now available for sale. This home located at 2464 S Adams Street, Denver, Colorado offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brody Stinson (Phone: 720-989-5895) at Compass – Denver for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Denver.
First measurable snow on the way to Denver
DENVER — The Mile High City will likely get its first measurable snowfall and a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Colorado's mountains with several inches of new snow expected. A cold front that arrived in Colorado overnight will bring snow to the mountains Thursday morning. Mountain roadways...
