Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The haunted hotel that inspired Stephen King´s, The ShiningSara BEstes Park, CO
Freddy's Frozen Custard breaks ground!OptopolisCheyenne, WY
State issues health warnings for marijuana sold in Denver, other CO citiesMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Fort Collins industrial property sells for $12.9 millionMargaret JacksonFort Collins, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
Related
Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town
According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
Dr. Temple Grandin to serve as Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal
DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) professor Dr. Temple Grandin will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade. Grandin will lead the traditional drive of cattle, horses and wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to kick off the 117th National Western Stock Show on Thursday, Jan. 5.
2023 Frozen Dead Guy Days canceled 'due to numerous factors'
Event organizers have canceled the 2023 Frozen Dead Guy Days (FDGD), citing "numerous factors, the festival co-owner announced Tuesday.
Rocky Mountain Collegian
CSU Spur campus hosts 5th annual Water in the West Symposium
Colorado State University’s Spur campus will host the fifth annual Water in the West Symposium Nov. 2 and 3. The symposium will host keynote speakers and panels featuring international figures in water conservation and science. “The Water in the West Symposium is a place where people who work in...
Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues
DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
Aloft hotel resident says guests “left for dead”
Aloft Hotel resident Anthony Mitchell says there are problems there.Denver 8. (Denver, Colo.) A man living at Aloft hotel downtown Denver told the City Council Monday the hotel has “all kinds of problems going on out here.”
Rocky Mountain Collegian
Stella: The top 5 worst art installations on campus
Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colleges and universities in America are known for being enormous money suckers. Aside from a plethora of leadership positions, high-quality amenities and constant renovation, there is another part of universities that takes up a lot of money: art.
Nonstop Christmas music will start playing soon in Colorado
It's the most wonderful time of the year or maybe it's beginning to look a lot like Christmas? It might not be looking like Christmas yet, but it will soon start sounding like it.
Longmont's new library head faces questions about the facility
A new director of the Longmont Public Library is coming on board as the city weighs efforts to expand the facility and maybe create a local library district. The city today announced the hiring of Jon Solomon as the new library director. The previous director, Nancy Kerr, left earlier this year for a similar position in Eau Claire, Wisc.
Police: 10 Ford trucks stolen at Denver International Airport within a week
Ten trucks were stolen at or around the Denver International Airport within the span of a week, according to the Denver Police Department.
Half the number of coats collected compared to last year’s campaign
The FOX31 and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado campaign is well underway but right now, a little disappointing news, not enough coats have been collected.
2 Colorado Cities Are Among The Top Places For Witches
Lawn Love found the most wicked places in the nation.
luxury-houses.net
A Beautifully Designed Home with An Expansive Open Living Space, Sparkling Chandeliers and Dramatic Floating Staircase Asks $5 Million in Denver, Colorado
The Home in Denver, a refined modern luxury estate with many upgrades have been added inside and out including sparkling chandeliers, floating staircase and many other architectural details is now available for sale. This home located at 2464 S Adams Street, Denver, Colorado offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brody Stinson (Phone: 720-989-5895) at Compass – Denver for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Denver.
Slice of the Pie: Colorado is Getting a Sarpino’s Pizza
Sarpino's Pizza originally started in 2001 in Victoria, British Columbia. Today, there are more than 70 international locations. According to QSR, Colorado will have a Sarpino's Pizza location in 2023. Colorado will not just have one Sarpino's Pizza location, but five to start. Franchisees Samar Sawaged and Sid Demirovski have...
denverite.com
Kelly Sears made a movie about sonic warfare between developers and Denver residents after suffering through the Northside’s construction boom
Since moving to Denver in 2014, Kelly Sears has learned to identify the sounds of the various stages of development on the Northside as noises rip through her Highland home. She’s heard the crashes of houses being demolished, jackhammers pulverizing concrete, and the hammering of new buildings rising. She’s...
After 50 Years of Serving Fort Collins, Outpost Sunsport Owners Take High Jump to Retirement
New owners assure no changes will take place with ownership transition. 50 years is a long time to do anything but especially run a successful business. That’s why Randy and Nancy Morgan, owners of Outpost Sunsport, have decided to retire. “We’ve done this for a very long time and...
KKTV
At least 6 people shot at one scene in Denver Tuesday afternoon
Residents in a Colorado Springs neighborhood are speaking out after antisemitic flyers were found. WATCH: Police in Colorado provide update on 5 people shot in Denver. Robbery investigations in Colorado Springs 11/1/22.
5280.com
Inside Colorado’s Devastating Fentanyl Crisis
“You can get it anywhere,” says 35-year-old Jamie Ethridge, but he typically went to downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park to find fentanyl. Blue tablets, orange pills, pink powder: It was a smorgasbord of fixes, all available from a handful of dealers. Ethridge, a local musician, hasn’t chased the euphoric high of the potent synthetic opioid for more than a year now, though, making him one of the lucky ones who can say they played an often fatal game of chance and lived. In 2020 and 2021, roughly 1,450 Coloradans—and more than 127,500 other Americans—were not so fortunate.
Taylor Swift bringing stadium tour to Colorado
The "old Taylor" is coming to the phone next year, bringing her Eras Tour to Denver in July — a performance which takes fans on a journey through her musical career, . Performer Taylor Swift announced on social media Tuesday that she will play a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 15, 2023. The show will feature musical artists Muna and Gracie Abrams.
1310kfka.com
Family of missing Eaton man establishes support group
The family of a missing Eaton man has launched a support group. Jonathan and Michelle Schwartz’s son Nathan went missing in February of last year. The family tells the Greeley Tribune they learned of the need for such a support group after attending the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s annual Missing Persons Day. Northern Colorado Support for Loved Ones of Missing Persons will meet for the first time this Saturday at 10 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month thereafter, at the Community Grief Center in Greeley. The family described it as a “safe place” for people to come together and share grief. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Comments / 0