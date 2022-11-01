ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

Event celebrating 'frozen dead guy' canceled in Colorado mountain town

According to organizers of the Frozen Dead Guy Days event that takes place each year in Nederland, Colorado, the event has been canceled for 2023. This news is the result of a number of factors, including operational hurdles faced after a two-year COVID-related hiatus (though the show did return in 2022), a lack of partnership with the Town of Nederland, and challenges related to "safety and security fronts."
NEDERLAND, CO
9NEWS

Dr. Temple Grandin to serve as Stock Show Parade Grand Marshal

DENVER — Colorado State University (CSU) professor Dr. Temple Grandin will serve as Grand Marshal for the 2023 Stock Show Kick-Off Parade. Grandin will lead the traditional drive of cattle, horses and wagons through the streets of downtown Denver to kick off the 117th National Western Stock Show on Thursday, Jan. 5.
DENVER, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

CSU Spur campus hosts 5th annual Water in the West Symposium

Colorado State University’s Spur campus will host the fifth annual Water in the West Symposium Nov. 2 and 3. The symposium will host keynote speakers and panels featuring international figures in water conservation and science. “The Water in the West Symposium is a place where people who work in...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Styx to bring US tour to 4 Colorado venues

DENVER — Fans will be able to catch Styx at four Centennial State venues in 2023. The classic rock legends will bring their winter tour to Loveland, Beaver Creek, Colorado Springs and Denver in February 2023. Styx will first perform at Budweiser Events Center in Loveland on Thursday, Feb....
DENVER, CO
Rocky Mountain Collegian

Stella: The top 5 worst art installations on campus

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Colleges and universities in America are known for being enormous money suckers. Aside from a plethora of leadership positions, high-quality amenities and constant renovation, there is another part of universities that takes up a lot of money: art.
FORT COLLINS, CO
luxury-houses.net

A Beautifully Designed Home with An Expansive Open Living Space, Sparkling Chandeliers and Dramatic Floating Staircase Asks $5 Million in Denver, Colorado

The Home in Denver, a refined modern luxury estate with many upgrades have been added inside and out including sparkling chandeliers, floating staircase and many other architectural details is now available for sale. This home located at 2464 S Adams Street, Denver, Colorado offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Brody Stinson (Phone: 720-989-5895) at Compass – Denver for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Denver.
DENVER, CO
denverite.com

Kelly Sears made a movie about sonic warfare between developers and Denver residents after suffering through the Northside’s construction boom

Since moving to Denver in 2014, Kelly Sears has learned to identify the sounds of the various stages of development on the Northside as noises rip through her Highland home. She’s heard the crashes of houses being demolished, jackhammers pulverizing concrete, and the hammering of new buildings rising. She’s...
DENVER, CO
5280.com

Inside Colorado’s Devastating Fentanyl Crisis

“You can get it anywhere,” says 35-year-old Jamie Ethridge, but he typically went to downtown Denver’s Civic Center Park to find fentanyl. Blue tablets, orange pills, pink powder: It was a smorgasbord of fixes, all available from a handful of dealers. Ethridge, a local musician, hasn’t chased the euphoric high of the potent synthetic opioid for more than a year now, though, making him one of the lucky ones who can say they played an often fatal game of chance and lived. In 2020 and 2021, roughly 1,450 Coloradans—and more than 127,500 other Americans—were not so fortunate.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Taylor Swift bringing stadium tour to Colorado

The "old Taylor" is coming to the phone next year, bringing her Eras Tour to Denver in July — a performance which takes fans on a journey through her musical career, . Performer Taylor Swift announced on social media Tuesday that she will play a concert at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on July 15, 2023. The show will feature musical artists Muna and Gracie Abrams.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Family of missing Eaton man establishes support group

The family of a missing Eaton man has launched a support group. Jonathan and Michelle Schwartz’s son Nathan went missing in February of last year. The family tells the Greeley Tribune they learned of the need for such a support group after attending the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s annual Missing Persons Day. Northern Colorado Support for Loved Ones of Missing Persons will meet for the first time this Saturday at 10 a.m., and on the first Saturday of the month thereafter, at the Community Grief Center in Greeley. The family described it as a “safe place” for people to come together and share grief. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
EATON, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy