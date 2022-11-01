The Colorado State University men’s lacrosse program may not be the most recognizable athletic team on campus, but it is one of the most successful in recent history. Despite being originally founded in the 1960s, the club program’s success has peaked in the last two decades. The Rams won their first Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association national championship in 1999 and have since taken titles home in 2001, 2003, 2006, 2012 and 2013.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 15 HOURS AGO