Hotel from hell: Could converting extended-stay property to apartments be one way to tamp down criminal activity?

Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
H-E-B Announces 3 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenPlano, TX
Richardson Powerball Player Wins $1 MillionLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
dmagazine.com
Despite Progress, Dallas’ Permitting Problem Could Take Years to Fix
The pandemic-induced collapse of the city’s permitting process has exposed other fissures that are still causing weeks of delays for developers awaiting permission from Dallas to start working. The city manager’s self-imposed 100-day deadline to fix the permitting problem came and went, and the new head of the Development Services Department told the Council yesterday that updating software and hiring and training staff could take up to three years to complete.
advocatemag.com
Swiss Avenue residents celebrate safety improvements at busy intersection
Thousands of kids and parents visit Swiss Avenue each Halloween. And this year, crossing one major intersection in the neighborhood was much safer. That’s because of the new rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, which were installed at the Munger-Swiss intersection just in time for the holiday, says David Dean, a resident of the historic district for over 20 years and member of its Alliance Against Crime.
advocatemag.com
Mixed-income development to bring 87 residential units, pre-K to Old East Dallas
A multifamily development offering affordable and market-rate housing as well as space for a pre-K is coming to Old East Dallas. Groundbreaking on the Kiva East development is scheduled for early December, according to a press release. The project, which will be at 4806 Eastside Ave., is a collaboration between women-owned firms Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries. Located in City Council District 2, it will have direct access to the Santa Fe Trail. The property is surrounded by multifamily and single-family housing, as well as a commercial development with a Planet Fitness, Family Dollar and Cici’s Pizza.
advocatemag.com
White Rock Medical Center owner files for bankruptcy protection
Pipeline Health System, which operates White Rock Medical Center, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Texas. The company announced the news in October, citing “the significant, industry-wide financial challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including skyrocketing labor and supply costs, decreased ability to generate revenue and delayed payments from various insurance plans for critical patient care services already delivered.”
advocatemag.com
Pecan tree at Trinity River receives protection from Texas Historic Tree Coalition
The West Dallas Gateway Pecan Tree, a 175-year-old tree which has lived through floods, drought and a city growing up around it, will now officially be protected by the Texas Historic Tree Coalition. The pecan tree overlooks the Trinity River at the intersection of Beckley Avenue and the Commerce Street...
Zoning change could bring Sprouts grocery store to Oak Cliff
DALLAS — Numerous H-E-B grocery stores are planned to open around DFW. Meanwhile, Dallas is trying to pass a zoning change to bring a Sprouts store to Oak Cliff, an area in need of another grocery store. The first information meeting for the new plan was held Tuesday evening...
Stolen community refrigerator in Oak Cliff becomes call to action
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Oak Cliff, the Pan African Connection bookstore is an art gallery, a resource center, and for the past two and a half years, a pandemic-inspired sidewalk pantry.Founder and owner Akwete Tyehimba walks along the sidewalk table showing off the packets of oatmeal, packaged fruit and other foods. "Just very simple... like cornflakes, right?" "This helps everybody," says Jasmine Gibson. "You don't have a house? You don't have anything to eat? This is here."The "take-what-you-need and leave-what-you-can" pantry provides help, says Tyehimba, no questions asked."It blesses a lot of people in this neighborhood," says Richard Griffith, "you...
dallasfreepress.com
West Dallas residents struggle to qualify for City’s home repair program
Every afternoon, 67-year-old Patsy Ruth Jackson visits her home on Shaw Street. She shuffles through the mail on her porch, checks the doors and windows, then returns to her sister-in-law’s house to spend the night. She’s been doing this since 2020. Today, as she walks through her house,...
themonitor.net
Gun Barrel City declines HSCCL contract
Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney (from left), displays the plaque presented to him during the Oct. 25 city council meeting. His wife, Mickie Raney and son Captain Jake Raney help display the plaque. City Manager Jeff Arsnwald stated that he did not believe that HSCCL acted fairly...
Fort Worth Weekly
A Recent Open Records Release Reveals Yet Another Tarrant County Housing Deal Possibly Tied to Insider Dealings
Just days after we published the contents of county documents that appear to tie the Tarrant County Housing Finance Corporation (TCHFC) to unethical payments to a Dallas law firm, an anonymous letter full of new accusations landed in our office. “Thank you for your story and exposing a portion of...
advocatemag.com
Seeking neighborhood feedback on Sprouts, coffee chain drive thru on Fort Worth Avenue
Oak Cliff residents packed the meeting room at Kidd Springs Park Recreation Center Tuesday to learn more about a site at Fort Worth Avenue and North Hampton whose owners, Vista Property Co., have requested rezoning to build a Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store and two restaurants. Dallas City Council member...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road
On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
advocatemag.com
Claire Stanard is a career collecting city commissioner
Claire Stanard starts her work day at 8 every morning, and she often finishes after midnight. Her days are filled with conversations with developers of all kinds, from hotels to daycare facilities to liquor stores across the entire city, and chats with community members. This job is not paid. That...
Frisco City Council approves rezoning site in west Frisco for office use
Frisco Planning and Zoning Manager Jonathan Hubbard presented the zoning case to Frisco City Council on Nov. 1. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Part of a planned development in west Frisco was rezoned Nov. 1 to include an office district at the southwest corner of Stonebrook Parkway and Legacy Drive. Frisco City...
City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
Man wanted in deadly Mesquite apartment fire transferred to Dallas County jail
The man wanted in a deadly Mesquite fire has now been moved to a jail cell in Dallas. In September, an arson fire damaged or destroyed a dozen units at an apartment complex in Mesquite. An elderly man died
Collapse in Dallas-Fort Worth home sales worse than Great Recession
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The downturn in home sales in Dallas-Fort Worth exceeds the collapse in sales experienced during the worst of the Great Recession, according to just-released figures from North Texas Real Estate Information Services. Closed home...
advocatemag.com
Trust for Public Land receives $5.7 million toward the Five Mile Creek Greenbelt
Trust for Public Land (TPL), a nonprofit organization that creates parks and creates public land across the country, has received $5.7 million to help fund the Five Mile Creek Greenbelt across Oak Cliff and southwest Dallas. The Five Mile Creek Master Plan calls for over the addition of 23 miles...
advocatemag.com
Central Market marks 20-year anniversary on Lovers Lane
Central Market opened an East Dallas store in June 2002. It came just four months after the grocery store chain opened its Plano store. Since then, Central Market has expanded to two other Dallas locations — one at W. Northwest Highway and Midway and one at Preston-Royal. The first Central Market opened in Austin in 1994.
Farmers Branch Mayor Robert Dye resigns
Farmers Branch has confirmed that Mayor Robert Dye is stepping down, citing “personal reasons.” Mayor Pro Tem David Merritt will preside over city council meetings until the council appoints someone to fill the remainder of Dye’s term
