Dallas, TX

Hotel from hell: Could converting extended-stay property to apartments be one way to tamp down criminal activity?

By Christina Hughes Babb
advocatemag.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dmagazine.com

Despite Progress, Dallas’ Permitting Problem Could Take Years to Fix

The pandemic-induced collapse of the city’s permitting process has exposed other fissures that are still causing weeks of delays for developers awaiting permission from Dallas to start working. The city manager’s self-imposed 100-day deadline to fix the permitting problem came and went, and the new head of the Development Services Department told the Council yesterday that updating software and hiring and training staff could take up to three years to complete.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Swiss Avenue residents celebrate safety improvements at busy intersection

Thousands of kids and parents visit Swiss Avenue each Halloween. And this year, crossing one major intersection in the neighborhood was much safer. That’s because of the new rectangular rapid-flashing beacons, which were installed at the Munger-Swiss intersection just in time for the holiday, says David Dean, a resident of the historic district for over 20 years and member of its Alliance Against Crime.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Mixed-income development to bring 87 residential units, pre-K to Old East Dallas

A multifamily development offering affordable and market-rate housing as well as space for a pre-K is coming to Old East Dallas. Groundbreaking on the Kiva East development is scheduled for early December, according to a press release. The project, which will be at 4806 Eastside Ave., is a collaboration between women-owned firms Saigebrook Development and O-SDA Industries. Located in City Council District 2, it will have direct access to the Santa Fe Trail. The property is surrounded by multifamily and single-family housing, as well as a commercial development with a Planet Fitness, Family Dollar and Cici’s Pizza.
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

White Rock Medical Center owner files for bankruptcy protection

Pipeline Health System, which operates White Rock Medical Center, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Texas. The company announced the news in October, citing “the significant, industry-wide financial challenges that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, including skyrocketing labor and supply costs, decreased ability to generate revenue and delayed payments from various insurance plans for critical patient care services already delivered.”
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Zoning change could bring Sprouts grocery store to Oak Cliff

DALLAS — Numerous H-E-B grocery stores are planned to open around DFW. Meanwhile, Dallas is trying to pass a zoning change to bring a Sprouts store to Oak Cliff, an area in need of another grocery store. The first information meeting for the new plan was held Tuesday evening...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Stolen community refrigerator in Oak Cliff becomes call to action

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — In Oak Cliff, the Pan African Connection bookstore is an art gallery, a resource center, and for the past two and a half years, a pandemic-inspired sidewalk pantry.Founder and owner Akwete Tyehimba walks along the sidewalk table showing off the packets of oatmeal, packaged fruit and other foods. "Just very simple... like cornflakes, right?" "This helps everybody," says Jasmine Gibson.  "You don't have a house? You don't have anything to eat? This is here."The "take-what-you-need and leave-what-you-can" pantry provides help, says Tyehimba, no questions asked."It blesses a lot of people in this neighborhood," says Richard Griffith, "you...
DALLAS, TX
dallasfreepress.com

West Dallas residents struggle to qualify for City’s home repair program

Every afternoon, 67-year-old Patsy Ruth Jackson visits her home on Shaw Street. She shuffles through the mail on her porch, checks the doors and windows, then returns to her sister-in-law’s house to spend the night. She’s been doing this since 2020. Today, as she walks through her house,...
DALLAS, TX
themonitor.net

Gun Barrel City declines HSCCL contract

Gun Barrel City Assistant Fire Chief Jason Raney (from left), displays the plaque presented to him during the Oct. 25 city council meeting. His wife, Mickie Raney and son Captain Jake Raney help display the plaque. City Manager Jeff Arsnwald stated that he did not believe that HSCCL acted fairly...
GUN BARREL CITY, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide at 10000 block of Audelia Road

On November 3, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting at 10000 block of Audelia Road. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found an adult black male shot at the location. Dallas Fire Rescue responded, but the man died at the scene. The investigation...
DALLAS, TX
advocatemag.com

Claire Stanard is a career collecting city commissioner

Claire Stanard starts her work day at 8 every morning, and she often finishes after midnight. Her days are filled with conversations with developers of all kinds, from hotels to daycare facilities to liquor stores across the entire city, and chats with community members. This job is not paid. That...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

City of Plano looks at a different solution for alleviating traffic

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - If you've spent any significant time in North Texas, you know just how bad the traffic can be. It has some cities showing interest in a new, aerial form of transportation.Earlier this year, the North Central Texas Council of Governments launched a certification program for new transportation technologies and now, a handful of cities have expressed interest.At last week's Plano City Council meeting, the city's director of engineering introduced council members to JPods."It is a fee-based point to multi-point aerial personal transit and you probably look at it and say it looks like a gondola.. exactly...
PLANO, TX
advocatemag.com

Central Market marks 20-year anniversary on Lovers Lane

Central Market opened an East Dallas store in June 2002. It came just four months after the grocery store chain opened its Plano store. Since then, Central Market has expanded to two other Dallas locations — one at W. Northwest Highway and Midway and one at Preston-Royal. The first Central Market opened in Austin in 1994.
DALLAS, TX

