Bakery to invest $85M in Georgia expansion, hiring 160
OAKWOOD, Ga. — King's Hawaiian will expand its bakery in Georgia, investing $85 million and hiring more than 160 new employees. The privately owned company based in Los Angeles announced Tuesday that it would construct a 150,000-square-foot (14,000-square-meter) building across the street from its existing production plant in Oakwood, northeast of Atlanta. The company says the new plant, scheduled to open in fall 2023, will allow it to increase production “significantly.”
WRDW-TV
Ga., S.C. diesel crunch could push prices higher on everything
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia officials are responding to the diesel fuel shortage that’s expected to hit the Southeast, including Georgia and South Carolina. The shortage could mean higher prices for everything. An official supply alert says “poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low diesel inventories are combining to...
Jalopnik
Georgia May Replace its Gas Tax With a Per-Mile Fee
It’s unlikely that we’ll see more electric vehicles on the road than gas-powered cars anytime soon, but that doesn’t mean it won’t eventually happen. And since road construction and maintenance is currently funded largely by state and federal gas taxes, that presents a problem for governments. More people driving EVs means fewer people buying gas and less revenue from the gas tax. That’s why the state of Georgia may simply scrap it in favor of a mileage fee.
Albany Herald
Convenience stores push for ‘level playing field’ in electric vehicle charging
ATLANTA — Representatives of convenience stores are asking Georgia lawmakers to ensure the electric vehicle charging stations they build in the coming years can compete fairly with those owned by utilities. The General Assembly’s Joint Study Committee on the Electrification of Transportation is due by Dec. 1 to recommend...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia Department of Transportation awarded $91.4M in projects for September
(The Center Square) — The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded more than $91.4 million for 22 projects in September, officials said. Nearly half (47.8%) went to bridge projects, while about a third (31.8%) went to resurfacing projects. An additional 19.2% went to safety projects, while 1.1% went to widening and reconstruction projects.
wtoc.com
Diesel fuel shortage coming to South Carolina and Georgia, Manfield Energy says
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Manfield Energy, a major provider of fuel delivery, has issued a warning saying that there is a diesel fuel shortage coming in the Southeastern US- South Carolina and Georgia included. The official supply alert issued by Mansfield Energy states “Poor pipeline shipping economics and historically low...
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 11/2/22
Taste and See will close is doors after 9 years in business. The owner says they can't find workers. They plan to try and open again in the spring.
Georgians can apply to college for free throughout November
ATLANTA — If your high school senior applies to college in Georgia this month, they probably won’t have to pay an application fee. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The Georgia Student Finance Commission is collaborating with 40 Georgia colleges and universities to waive...
WALB 10
As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The peanut harvest is just about complete in South Georgia. WALB spoke to an expert in peanut farming on how the 2022 yield has been. “It looks good right now. We are finishing up. It’s been kind of a tough year for a majority of our growers. We’ve had some ups and downs this year,” UGA State Extension Peanut Agronomist, Dr. Scott Monfort said. “The yields are down, the grades are down a little bit, due to our quality. That grower can get paid off. But overall I’m, it’s a good average year, but it’s just not what we were expecting.”
WALB 10
Diesel shortage fears grow for small businesses across Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mansfield Energy predicts the diesel shortage will have a major impact on the southeast which has small businesses in Georgia preparing for its impact. At S&S Mufflers in Atlanta, owner Rodney Walker said the diesel shortage is going to impact his family’s businesses.
Southwest Georgia students to compete in skills challenge
ATLANTA — The Associated General Contractors of Georgia (AGC Georgia) is partnering with JCI Contractors to host construction students from 23 high schools for the South+Southwest Workforce Development Alliance Skills Challenge. The competitions will be held on Nov. 8 beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Sunbelt AG Expo (290-G Harper Boulevard). This event is one of seven regional events held throughout the state.
valdostatoday.com
King’s Hawaiian invests $85M in Georgia facility
Construction companies awarded over $160 million in contracts through Georgia DOT
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Transportation has invested in more than 20 projects to help maintain and improve the state’s transportation infrastructure. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Last month, GDOT granted 28 projects about $165,743,822. The single largest investment was awarded to...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
valdostatoday.com
DHS helps Georgians with heating bills
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
Athens encampment for unhoused people | How it works
ATHENS, Ga. — When it comes to those struggling to find permanent housing, Athens has taken a unique approach to solve the issue - a government-sanctioned encampment. 11Alive was there when the city opened up First Step in March, and we came back to visit later in the year to investigate whether this is a real solution to a real problem.
wuga.org
ACC Commissioners move ahead with two big SPLOST projects
Athens Clarke County commissioners moved ahead on Tuesday with the next steps in two major building projects funded by SPLOST. At their monthly voting meeting, commissioners saw project concept and site selection criteria for a new judicial center, which would provide much needed space for courthouse functions. The Commission unanimously approved the concept, which moves the project along to the next stage of the process, selecting the site where the judicial center will be built, probably somewhere in or near downtown. Commissioners are expected to see a list of potential sites next May and vote on a final site in September 2023. If the process stays on track, construction would begin in about 2 years.
Dell McGee and Georgia Early Contenders for One of Nation's Best RBs
Georgia high school seniors can apply to these colleges, universities in the state for free
ATLANTA — Georgia high school seniors will be able to apply to dozens of colleges and universities in the state for free during November. November marks Apply to College Month and the Georgia Student Finance Commission has partnered with the state's university and technical college system, several private institutions and Georgia Military College to provide application fee waivers.
wrwh.com
Traffic Shift Planned For Appalachian Parkway Work
(Cleveland)- Phase three of the Appalachian Parkway north of Cleveland has been in use for months, but the Georgia Department of Transpiration still has work that needs to be done before it is actually complete. GDOT in a news release has advised sometime during November they intend to implement a...
