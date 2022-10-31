ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cordele, GA

41nbc.com

Middle Georgia Orthopaedics offers urgent care

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia Orthopaedics is now offering urgent care services for people when they pull a muscle or break a bone. Dr. Scott Malone says going to an emergency room for those types of injuries can take hours, while they can treat it in 30 minutes to an hour at their clinic.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?

The 8th Congressional District includes several parts of Southwest Georgia. Several Albany leaders called for the board to extend early voting hours. Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership. Updated: 4 hours ago. Five properties — three on Second Avenue and two on N Monroe Street...
ALBANY, GA
High School Football PRO

Tifton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LEE COUNTY, GA
WSOC Charlotte

South Georgia police chief accused of burglary

ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
ADEL, GA
WRBL News 3

Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WALB 10

Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting

Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. leaders demand extended early voting hours

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Dougherty County are banning together to use their voices to get more people to vote. Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early voting hours in order to hopefully bring more people to the polls. Although early...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
ALBANY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglarizing home

WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (AP) — State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.
WILLACOOCHEE, GA
WSAV News 3

Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle

EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany

ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.

CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
CORDELE, GA
41nbc.com

UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
WARNER ROBINS, GA
WALB 10

New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
MOULTRIE, GA
wfxl.com

GBI: $5k reward offered for information in Sylvester shooting death

WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Sylvester. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Sylvester Police Department was called to an East Welch Street address around 11...
SYLVESTER, GA

