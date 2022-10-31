Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Middle Georgia Orthopaedics offers urgent care
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— Middle Georgia Orthopaedics is now offering urgent care services for people when they pull a muscle or break a bone. Dr. Scott Malone says going to an emergency room for those types of injuries can take hours, while they can treat it in 30 minutes to an hour at their clinic.
WALB 10
As the peanut season comes to an end, how did the south Georgia crop fair?
The 8th Congressional District includes several parts of Southwest Georgia. Several Albany leaders called for the board to extend early voting hours. Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership. Updated: 4 hours ago. Five properties — three on Second Avenue and two on N Monroe Street...
WTVM
MILITARY MATTERS: Gold Star Mom in GA and Her Non-Profit Trying to Prevent Veteran Suicides
RAY CITY, Ga. (WTVM) - A total of 22 veterans per day die by their own hands, according to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. A Georgia mother has made it her life mission to never lose another veteran to suicide. Laura Busbin’s son, Jon, took his own life in...
Tifton, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Lee County High School football team will have a game with Tift County High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
South Georgia police chief accused of burglary
ATKINSON COUNTY, Ga. — A South Georgia police chief is accused of burglarizing a home last month, authorities said. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Anthony Williams, 49, of Adel, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday. He was charged with burglary stemming from an incident at a home on Oct. 11, WALB-TV reported.
Getting ready for the 32nd Fountain City Classic
Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The 32nd Annual Fountain City Classic will kickoff at AJ McClung Memorial Stadium. The Albany State Golden Rams and the Fort Valley State Wildcats will clash once again. Fort Valley alumnus and WRBL Creative Services producer Carlos Williams stops by the studio to preview this match up. The Fountain City Classic […]
WALB 10
Albany home hit by bullets during a drive-by shooting
Candidate Profile: Keith Jenkins running for Ga. State District 173. 2 arrested after high-speed chase, shooting at law enforcement ends in Albany. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still investigating the incident. Candidate profile: Darlene Taylor running for another term for State House District 173. Updated: 6 hours ago. She...
Major fuel company warns of coming diesel fuel shortage to impact Georgia farmers
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incoming diesel fuel shortage could soon be impacting your wallet. A major fuel delivery provider issued a "supply alert," warning of the shortage in the Southeast. Georgia farmers like Donald Chase could soon enter yet another challenging scenario. "It's going to be really critical...
WALB 10
Tift Co. High mourning loss of 2 seniors
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Tift County High School is mourning the loss of two seniors that died in the same week. On Monday, the entire student body of Tift County High School came together to release balloons and say kind words in honor of those two students that lost their lives.
WALB 10
Dougherty Co. leaders demand extended early voting hours
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Leaders in Dougherty County are banning together to use their voices to get more people to vote. Activists in Albany are asking that the Dougherty County Board of Elections extended its early voting hours in order to hopefully bring more people to the polls. Although early...
WALB 10
Albany PD, Albany Tech launch safety apps
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Agencies across Albany are looking to make their community safer — the 21st century way. The Albany Police Department (APD) and Albany Technical College (ATC) both created safety apps for users in the Good Life City. ATC’s safety app offers various features and serves as...
South Georgia police chief arrested, charged with burglarizing home
WILLACOOCHEE, Ga. (AP) — State officers have arrested a south Georgia police chief who’s accused of burglarizing a home. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested Willacoochee Police Chief Anthony Williams and charged him with burglary, an agency news release says. Williams, 49, turned himself in Wednesday and was booked into the Atkinson County Jail and was released on bond, the GBI said.
Georgia officials find remains after hunter finds vehicle
EAST DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities on Saturday may have found the remains of a man missing a year. Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said a deer hunter late Friday found a vehicle registered to Don Hightower off a highway between East Dublin and Wrightsville. Deputies from Laurens and Johnson counties, as well as investigators […]
southgatv.com
High Speed Pursuit Resulting in Suspects’ Arrest In Albany
ALBANY, GEORGIA – According to press released from Albany Police Department, officers responded to the 1100 block of Van Deman St. before 12:30 p.m. on November 3, 2022. Roger Gardner, 40, and Jessica Arnold, 32, led a high-speed chase that started in Baker County, Georgia, and ended in Albany, Georgia.
southgatv.com
Cordele drug bust leads to multiple arrests.
CORDELE, GA – Following a joint investigation by the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office (SWRDEO), the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department, Kelvin Daniels, 43, Frederick Woods, 50, and Sonny Daniels, 42, were arrested by the GBI on 11/3/2022. SWRDEO agents and Crisp County...
41nbc.com
UPDATE: WRPD says school threat post originated in New Mexico
UPDATE (8:30 p.m.) – The Warner Robins Police Department says a threat circulating on social media Tuesday originated in New Mexico. A news release sent to 41NBC Tuesday night said the threats could not be substantiated and that WRPD collaborated with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Perry Police Department to determine the post was “made and investigated in New Mexico.”
WALB 10
Several properties approved for demolition for Phoebe, Habitat for Humanity partnership
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Memorial Health System requested several residential structures near its main campus in Albany be demolished. Those that were approved for demolition on Wednesday are the starting point for Phoebe’s partnership with Habitat for Humanity. The health system requested several residential structures be demolished....
Two men, ages 61 and 41, shot to death at west Macon home identified
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office says a shooting happened before 1:30 a.m. Thursday, on the 3500 block of Morris Avenue. That's off Napier Avenue in west Macon. Deputies received the call of a person shot and found a 61-year-old shot outside the home and a...
WALB 10
New restaurant opens in downtown Moultrie
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The Moultrie community has turned out in high numbers to support a new downtown restaurant. “The crowd was incredible. This whole place was filled with people shoulder to shoulder this morning and it was incredible to see the crowd that came out to wish Baba’s opening and give us good luck on the opening. Everyone was shocked at the number of people who came out,” said Robyn Alligood, a co-owner of Baba’s.
wfxl.com
GBI: $5k reward offered for information in Sylvester shooting death
WORTH COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for a fatal shooting in Sylvester. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Sylvester Police Department was called to an East Welch Street address around 11...
