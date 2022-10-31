Read full article on original website
Related
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday
Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
Bartow County celebrates ‘Ms. Dot Day’ for educator of more than 60 years
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — One school system is rolling out the red carpet for one of its own. As Bartow County recognizes outstanding teachers, it’s honoring a woman who has dedicated her life to students for more than six decades. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
mcnewstn.com
Retail PILOT Program Gleans Tangible Success with Food City Groundbreaking Ceremony
Kimball, Tenn. – Passerbys would be hardpressed not to have noticed the work that has been going on at the location in Kimball, but Marion County and the Town of Kimball ceremonially welcomed a new business to the area this week. Food City grocery store will have a location open in late summer or early fall of 2023 on between Main Street and Dixie Lee Center Road. Several local and state officials joined company executives to help usher in well-wishes for the new endeavor.
chattanoogapulse.com
Head Of The Hooch Returns To Chattanooga This Weekend, Marking 18 Years On The River
One of the most highly anticipated rowing competitions/boat races in the country descends upon the Scenic City this coming weekend on Saturday and Sunday with Head of the Hooch and this will be the 18th year this event is taking place here in Chattanooga. Regatta Director, Mike Connors joined Greg...
beckersspine.com
Erlanger Health System 1st in Tennessee to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation
Erlanger Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn. earned DNV's orthopedic Center of Excellence designation, the Chattanoogan reported Nov. 2. The health system is the first to earn orthopedic Center of Excellence designation in Tennessee and one of 27 nationwide to have the recognition. DNV orthopedic center of excellence designation is earned through advanced certification in at least three orthopedic programs.
Deadly crash in Cobb County near Campus Loop, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A fatal crash happened near the campus of Kennesaw State University, according to the Cobb County Police Department on Thursday. The department said that the deadly collision happened near the intersection of Campus Loop and Frey Road, which is three minutes from the university's main campus.
10 Things to Do in Chattanooga This November to Improve Your Mental Health
Whatever you like, Chattanooga has a place for you to ease your anxiety. Fall overlooking Chattanooga, Tennessee.David Mark/Pixabay. As the leaves finish changing colors and drop from the trees and the weather gets cooler, it's easy to let your mental health slide. There’s no reason for that to happen, because there are plenty of things to do in Chattanooga in November to help you stay happy and healthy.
WTVC
Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts goes remote due to absences from flu
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Chattanooga Center for Creative Arts (CCA) has switched to remote learning for the next two days due to a high number of flu related absences, according to Steve Doremus with Hamilton County Schools. Doremus says CCA reported approximately 25% absent on Monday, 33% on Tuesday,...
WTVCFOX
Man hits two police cars, leads authorities on chase from Catoosa County to Chattanooga
CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. — A man hit two police cars and then led authorities on a police chase starting in Catoosa County and ending in Chattanooga Thursday. Fort Oglethorpe Police Chief Keith Sewell says they pursued the man after he struck two of their police cars with his red S-10 pick up truck.
mymix1041.com
Man in custody for impersonating an SRO during a Rhea County football game
From Local 3 News: A man has been arrested for carrying a gun on school property while impersonating an SRO at a Rhea County High School football game. According to the arrest report, Michael W. Ballard was taken into custody during the Rhea County High School football game on October 21st.
chattanoogacw.com
PIE Innovation Center in Cleveland now open, aims to set high schoolers in right direction
CLEVELAND, Tenn. — New opportunities are becoming available to juniors and seniors in Bradley County. Tuesday morning, the PIE Innovation Center opened its doors to the community to help these high school students prepare for the next phase of life. PIE stands for "Partnerships in Industry & Education." The...
WTVCFOX
Historic rail cars removed in effort to restore Chattanooga Choo Choo to 'former glory'
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A big change is happening at the Chattanooga Choo Choo, with old rail cars that once served as hotel rooms for decades now being lifted into the air. "It gave me sort of a pinch in my heart, see those rail cars being crushed out there," says Ron Littlefield, former Chattanooga Mayor.
WTVCFOX
3 Chattooga high school athletes among 4 killed in northwest Georgia crash early Sunday
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: The Chattooga High School football team posted to their Facebook on Sunday. They say they are heartbroken to have lost 3 of their own. Chattooga County Schools Superintendent Jared Hosmer released the following statement:. I received information overnight of an automobile accident that claimed...
FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote
Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.
Crash kills 4 in northwest Georgia, including 3 high school students, district says
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, Ga. — Four people are dead, including three Chattooga High School student athletes, the district confirmed. Around 12:36 a.m., the Georgia State Patrol responded to a single-vehicle accident on Ga. Hwy. 114 where an Audi lost control and flipped. Authorities say the driver and two passengers were...
theshadowleague.com
“I Think It’s Heartbreaking Not Just To The Family But The Community” | Families And Georgia Community Mourn The Deaths Of Three Chattooga High Football Players
Family members and people from the community filled the football stadium at Chatooga High in Georgia on Monday night, as they collectively mourned the deaths of 14-year-old Tydraevius Dozier, 15-year-old Xavier Gray, and 16-year-old Zantivian Brown. The three football players, along with 54-year-old Otis Kennard Jr., were killed when Kennard Jr. lost control of the car, according to reports.
WDEF
New grocery stores coming to Kimball and Scottsboro
KIMBALL, Tennessee/SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – New shots fired in the local grocery wars in our outer ranges today around Chattanooga. Both Food City and Publix are celebrating new locations. Food City CEO Steven C. Smith came to Marion County on Wednesday to break ground on a new store. It...
walkercountyga.gov
Walker County to Participate in Operation Green Light in Support of Veterans
Walker County Government will join a national campaign in support of military veterans during the week of Veterans Day. As part of Operation Green Light, several county buildings will be illuminated green November 7th through the 13th. The new national collaborative is spearheaded by the National Association of Counties and...
Ringgold, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Gordon Lee High School football team will have a game with Ringgold High School on November 04, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
WDEF
Missing – Black & White Cat Lookout Valley
My old girl,a black and white senior cat went missing on a late night outing. It was September 14 2022 to be exact. She has a broken crooked tail, bad hearing and vision problems. She was last seen near la quinta inn located in lookout valley,37419. She had a purple breakaway flea collar on. She has health problems, and a polyp in her ear. I was trying to get her help about, when someone took off with her. I just want my girl back. I am offering a reward for her safe return.
Comments / 1