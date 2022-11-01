Read full article on original website
95.3 MNC
Fox17
Sheriff: Drunk driver arrested after St. Joseph Co. crash kills 6-month-old
MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 6-month-old child is dead and a suspect is in custody following a crash in St. Joseph County earlier this week. The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office (SJCSO) says the crash happened Tuesday, Nov. 1 before 7 a.m. at M-60 and Angevine Road in Mendon Township.
abc57.com
abc57.com
St. Joseph County Police searching for alleged suspects
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - The St. Joseph County Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two people seen in the following photos. If you have any information, please contact Sgt. Parmelee at [email protected] or at 574-261-5568.
22 WSBT
Police chase ends in crash, arrest
A wanted suspect is now in jail, after leading police on a chase on Monday. It ended with the man crashing into multiple utility poles, winding up in a yard on Lincoln Way East. Believe it or not, this wild start to Halloween didn't take homeowners on this street by...
Daily Advocate
Indiana woman pleads not guilty to two count indictment
GREENVILLE — An Indiana woman pleaded not guilty to a two count indictment. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Rachel L. Thompson, 42, of Union City, Ind., entered a not guilty plea to a two count indictment both were of having weapons while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. There are two charges or the same manner because there are two ways to prove Thompson’s conduct, but there will be only one punishment for the charges.
Police: UPMC doctor was driving over 120 mph before fatal DUI crash
PINE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A doctor is facing DUI charges in a crash that killed another doctor in July. Data from the Tesla Joseph Yanta was driving showed he was going over 120 mph on Wexford Bayne Road, a 35 mph zone, before he lost control around a bend and crashed, killing Douglas Rockacy. Both were UPMC emergency room doctors. Rockacy's family told police he and Yanta had participated in a golf outing before going to Cenci's Pizza in Wexford. According to the criminal complaint, video shows Yanta having six drinks over a 2 1/2-hour period.Within two hours of the crash, officers said Yanta had a .172% blood alcohol content, more than double the legal limit. Police said Yanta was using a seatbelt but Rockacy wasn't. Rockacy's friends said he was less than a mile from home. Joseph Yanta is facing a slew of charges, including DUI, homicide by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving. "Dr. Yanta is not seeing patients and has no clinical duties assigned," UPMC said in a statement.
95.3 MNC
Crash involving semis, pickup truck closes State Road 2
Crews responded on Monday, Oct. 31, during the early morning commute, to a crash involving two semi-trucks and a pickup truck on State Road 2 in western St. Joseph County. Injuries were reported to dispatch but there is no word on the extent of the injuries or the number of people involved.
Former township trustee faces 44 felony counts
Former Fairfield Township Trustee Taletha Coles was charged today with 44 felony counts of theft, corrupt business influence, perjury, fraud and more. Coles resigned from the trustee office on October facing accusations of "belligerently neglecting her duties and using township money to buy a fox stole, a spa day and other personal items," local journalist Dave Bangert reported.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Oakland County family mourns woman beaten to death with wrench; Husband charged with murder
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – An Oakland County family is mourning as a daughter was killed with a wrench in a domestic attack. Katy Dougherty, 38, was beaten to death in her Waterford Township home on Oct. 16. Her husband has been charged with her murder after police say he beat her with a wrench.
1 dead, 2 injured in late night boat crash on St. Clair River
Three men aboard a vessel on the St. Clair River were injured, with one pronounced dead at the scene, after their boat crashed in the waters near Algonac on Saturday night.
wevv.com
Indiana State Police warn residents of recent scam
A warning from Indiana State Police after a scammer arrived at a victim's home. Authorities say this scenario is different than what they've seen before. Just days ago, ISP say an elderly woman from Daviess County received a phone call from someone pretending to be family who needed bond money.
threeriversnews.com
Sheriff's Department honors residents' acts of heroism
CENTREVILLE — Police officers tend to think highly of heroic acts, especially when they are done by ordinary citizens looking to help out. Those acts of heroism – which included people helping assist victims at crash scenes and helping police track down a thief – were honored in a special ceremony at the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday, Oct. 18.
N.J. man turns himself in after allegedly killing his wife and dumping body on side of road
OCEAN COUNTY, N.J. (TCD) -- A 51-year-old man was arrested and charged after allegedly killing his wife and dumping her body on the side of a road. On Sunday, Oct. 30, at approximately 1:30 a.m., a motorist found the victim, 51-year-old Dawn Cruz, at the intersection of Ashbury and Colonial avenues with "severe injuries," the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said in a news release. The Ocean Township Police Department reportedly responded and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Report of teens wearing ski masks, trying to open car doors, ends with police catching 6
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Six teens were taken into custody after a witness called police to report seeing teens, wearing ski masks, trying to get into cars in the Cutlerville area. Kent County sheriff’s deputies said the teens were all from Grand Rapids and were two 16-year-old boys, two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl.
Northern Michigan woman arrested after kicking out sunroof, punching side mirror on boyfriend's car during breakup: police
A Northern Michigan woman was arrested by police this month after she damaged her then-boyfriend’s vehicle after a bad break up over the summer, authorities confirmed.
etxview.com
Gary murder conviction scrutinized by Indiana Supreme Court
The state’s highest court is poised to decide whether to reinstate a Gary man’s murder conviction after the Indiana Court of Appeals in May took the rare step of setting aside a Lake County jury’s verdict for insufficient evidence. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday...
WSPY NEWS
Three people from Wisconsin charged after police chase that crossed state lines
The Illinois State Police says three people from Wisconsin are facing a bevy a charges after chase that started in LaSalle County and ended across the border in Wisconsin Thursday night. 43-year-old Heather N. Hyatt of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, 41-year-old Michael D. Winch of Brooklyn, Wisconsin, and 38-year-old Michael B,...
Man Involved in Lake Erie Fishing Scandal in Legal Trouble Again
With their next court appearance date being November 9th, one of the men involved in the Lake Erie fishing scandal has been hit with new charges. According to WDTN, Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, who is part of the fishing scandal in Ohio, has been charged with stalking and harassment in Jefferson Township, Pennsylvania. The criminal complaint in the case reveals a woman told authorities that Cominsky started following her vehicle closely after sending her harassing text messages in mid-October. She also stated the man was following so closely that if she would have hit the brakes, their vehicles would have collided. She was on the phone with the police during the incident.
