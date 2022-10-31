Read full article on original website
Governor Brian Kemp orders flags at half-staff for Vince Dooley
In an executive order issued Thursday, the American flag and the Georgia state flag are ordered to be lowered at all state buildings and grounds on Saturday, November 5.
WXIA 11 Alive
11Alive poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams Georgia governor race
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is on track to win his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The Georgia governor has generally tracked ahead of Abrams in polling across the last few months, with our newest poll showing a widening lead compared to our last poll of this race in early October.
WXIA 11 Alive
Two $1 million winners in Georgia from latest Powerball drawing
ATLANTA — Nope, nobody won the $1.2 billion jackpot on Wednesday night in the Powerball drawing, but a million bucks isn't a bad consolation prize - and two people in Georgia got just that. The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday night were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with the...
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold at Publix and on lottery app in Georgia
ATLANTA — The mystery of which Georgia locations sold the lucky $1 million tickets on Wednesday has been solved. Although no one won the jackpot, 16 tickets matched all five white balls, including two tickets in Georgia. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Where were...
How are Georgia voters feeling about student loan forgiveness | 11Alive Poll
ATLANTA — Editor's note: The video above is about early voting turnout in Georgia. President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan has excited many while also ruffling the feathers of other voters. For Peach State voters, the majority do believe in some type of forgiveness for student loans; it's how much that seems to divide Georgians.
Stacey Abrams says this run for governor is 'very different,' hopeful for midterms
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democrat Stacey Abrams is in a familiar place. A place where she finds herself one week out from an election she hopes to win. She sometimes thinks back on that 2018 run, but don’t ask her to compare the two. “This is just very...
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
WALB 10
All eyes on the U.S Senate race in Georgia
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - We are just one week from Election Day. And it’s safe to say the entire nation is watching the Georgia Senate race. The balance of power in the Senate could hinge on who wins between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Currently, most polls say the...
Georgia high school seniors can apply to these colleges, universities in the state for free
ATLANTA — Georgia high school seniors will be able to apply to dozens of colleges and universities in the state for free during November. November marks Apply to College Month and the Georgia Student Finance Commission has partnered with the state's university and technical college system, several private institutions and Georgia Military College to provide application fee waivers.
georgiatrend.com
Georgia leads in public health research
When it was announced in October that the Georgia Clinical & Translational Science Alliance (CTSA), a group of Georgia universities, had received a $58.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue to improve the health of the state’s residents, it was a big announcement: The grant was the largest since the consortium – consisting of Emory University, Morehouse School of Medicine, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia, plus partners including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – was formed in 2007.
King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion
ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
NotedDC — Georgia record early voting: Who stands to benefit?
With one of the tightest Senate races in the country and a high-profile gubernatorial rematch, Georgia’s midterm early vote is rivaling turnout at the same point in 2020, a presidential election year. As of Monday, the Georgia secretary of State’s office reported in-person turnout of more than 1.5 million...
wabe.org
A fake elector for Trump, Burt Jones, could be Georgia’s next lieutenant governor
In the weeks after the 2020 election, Republican State Sen. Burt Jones joined a fake slate of electors for Donald Trump after Joe Biden won the 2020 election in Georgia. Roughly two years later, Jones is the Republican nominee for lieutenant governor of Georgia – and his actions after the last election are animating the campaign in the current one.
valdostatoday.com
DHS helps Georgians with heating bills
ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
More than 65,000 voters have had their eligibility challenged, according to Secretary of State's Office
ATLANTA — More than 65,000 voters have had their eligibility challenged in Georgia ahead of Election Day. Numbers released by the Georgia Secretary of State's Office Wednesday show that 2,670 challenges remain unresolved. However, those voters will still be able to cast a ballot, according to the office. Any...
WJCL
“I know I am the right person for this job:" Marcus Thompson ready for GA District 164 rematch
Look for more candidate profiles up until election day. It’s a rematch race that almost didn’t happen, but Marcus Thompson, the Democratic candidate running to represent Georgia House District 164, says he couldn’t sit on the sidelines. Anchor/Reporter Olivia Wile caught up with Thompson, who ran against...
WALB 10
Georgia on pace to cast 2 million votes as early voting enters final week
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia is on pace to cast more than two million early ballots this week, as early voting in the state’s nationally watched 2022 midterm elections enters its final week. As of Saturday morning, more than 1.3 million voters had already cast ballots, according...
Energy bill assistance program opens applications amid cooling weather
Cooler weather in Georgia means residents are turning on the heat, but for seniors and low-income families the cost of utilities could be a barrier. GPB’s Amanda Andrews reports on where people can go for help. Starting this week, qualifying consumers can apply for the Low Income Home Energy...
wrbl.com
Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day in Georgia
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We may associate severe weather including tornadoes with the spring, but we can also have them in the fall especially during late November and early December. As we move closer to our fall severe weather season, it is important to make sure we practice our severe weather safety...
Stacey Abrams says polls only show snapshot of voters with 1 week left in governor’s race
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is out on the campaign trail and talking about health care. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Abrams told Channel 2′s Dave Huddleston that even though some polls have Gov. Brian Kemp leading, that’s only a...
