Georgia State

WXIA 11 Alive

11Alive poll | Brian Kemp vs. Stacey Abrams Georgia governor race

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is on track to win his reelection bid against Stacey Abrams, a new 11Alive poll indicates. The Georgia governor has generally tracked ahead of Abrams in polling across the last few months, with our newest poll showing a widening lead compared to our last poll of this race in early October.
WXIA 11 Alive

Two $1 million winners in Georgia from latest Powerball drawing

ATLANTA — Nope, nobody won the $1.2 billion jackpot on Wednesday night in the Powerball drawing, but a million bucks isn't a bad consolation prize - and two people in Georgia got just that. The Powerball winning numbers on Wednesday night were 2, 11, 22, 35, 60 with the...
WALB 10

All eyes on the U.S Senate race in Georgia

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - We are just one week from Election Day. And it’s safe to say the entire nation is watching the Georgia Senate race. The balance of power in the Senate could hinge on who wins between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Currently, most polls say the...
11Alive

Georgia high school seniors can apply to these colleges, universities in the state for free

ATLANTA — Georgia high school seniors will be able to apply to dozens of colleges and universities in the state for free during November. November marks Apply to College Month and the Georgia Student Finance Commission has partnered with the state's university and technical college system, several private institutions and Georgia Military College to provide application fee waivers.
georgiatrend.com

Georgia leads in public health research

When it was announced in October that the Georgia Clinical & Translational Science Alliance (CTSA), a group of Georgia universities, had received a $58.6 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to continue to improve the health of the state’s residents, it was a big announcement: The grant was the largest since the consortium – consisting of Emory University, Morehouse School of Medicine, Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia, plus partners including Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta – was formed in 2007.
The Albany Herald

King's Hawaiian says aloha to north Georgia expansion

ATLANTA — Family-owned, Hawaii-inspired food company King’s Hawaiian will invest more than $85 million in expanding its Oakwood facility, creating more than 160 new jobs. “Great job creators like King’s Hawaiian continue to expand their operations here in the Peach State because they know we’re a safe bet for success,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a news release. “Since coming to Georgia, King’s Hawaiian has worked with the No. 1 work force training program in the country, Quick Start, to recruit skilled workers who can meet the demands of today’s market.
OAKWOOD, GA
valdostatoday.com

DHS helps Georgians with heating bills

ATLANTA – The Georgia DHS Division of Family & Children Services are helping eligible Georgians with heating assistance. While the nation faces higher energy costs this winter, the Georgia Department of Human Services’ (DHS) Division of Family & Children Services is ready to help vulnerable Georgians stay warm through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). This federally funded program assists low-income, elderly, and disabled Georgians with heating bills through payments to home energy suppliers.
wrbl.com

Fall Severe Weather Preparedness Day in Georgia

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-We may associate severe weather including tornadoes with the spring, but we can also have them in the fall especially during late November and early December. As we move closer to our fall severe weather season, it is important to make sure we practice our severe weather safety...
GEORGIA STATE

