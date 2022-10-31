Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensGeorgia State
Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Supreme Court Issues Ruling on Lindsey Graham SubpoenaNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
3 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Why older pets are sometimes perfect for older owners
November is Adopt a Senior Pet Month, so here are some reasons older adults can consider brining one home.
7 places for older adults to volunteer in Metro Atlanta
Opportunities for 50 and older range from one-time gigs to consistent shifts throughout the year. Look no further than these Atlanta-area nonprofits that are eager to put volunteers to work.
Metro Atlanta parents find sewing needles in kids’ Halloween candy, police say
CANTON, Ga. — Parents say they found something besides candy in their children’s bags after going trick-or-treating on Halloween. Canton police say they received two reports of “candy tampering” where parents found sewing needles in the children’s candy. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts...
Project Street Vet: Atlanta’s newest guardian for disadvantaged pets
Project Street Vet has opened an Atlanta chapter to help the city's animals in need.
‘I’m thankful for my diagnosis’: Elisabeth Omilami with Hosea Helps reveals her battle with cancer
ATLANTA — A powerhouse in the metro Atlanta community, known for helping feed and clothe the less fortunate, shared her personal story of survival for the first time only with Channel 2′s Karyn Greer. On the last day of breast cancer awareness month, Elisabeth Omilami, with Hosea Helps,...
This Georgia Bakery Serves The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In The State
Here's where you can find it.
This City in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Georgia was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
AccessAtlanta
Win tickets to the Georgia Festival of Trees, a holiday extravaganza in Atlanta
We all know the holidays can be stressful, but we’re here to help!. Access Atlanta is giving away five pairs of tickets to the Georgia Festival of Trees. This event runs from Saturday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Nov. 27 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Downtown Atlanta — just in time for the holiday season.
saportareport.com
Fall leaves and festivities at the upcoming Chastain Park Arts Festival
This weekend, the Chastain Park Fall Arts Festival is back for its thirteenth year. Held in Fulton County’s largest greenspace, the two-day fine-arts festival will feature around 185 artists of all creative mediums — painters, sculptors, photographers, jewelers and more. The annual festival is organized by the Atlanta...
eastcobbnews.com
East Cobb Food Scores: Marietta Fish Market; El Rodeo; more
The following food scores for the week of Oct. 31 have been compiled by the Cobb & Douglas Department of Public Health. Click the link under each listing for inspection details:. Beer Barrel. 1294 Roswell Road. Captain D’s. 2811 Canton Road. East Cobb Fit Nutrition Club. 2145 Roswell Road,...
Lizzo's TikTok praise gives a boost to Atlanta vegan restaurant
Recently pop star Lizzo made a stop in Atlanta as part of her tour. In addition to her status as pop icon, she's also among one of the most famous vegans in the country. So it's no surprise she placed an order at one of Atlanta's vegan restaurants. “Lemme tell...
WSB-TV presents: Celebrating Glenn Burns
WSB-TV Channel 2 presents a special saluting Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns and his retirement after 40 years of service to the people of North Georgia. In this one-hour special, the station looks back at Glenn’s legacy. From where it all started in West Palm Beach, Florida to his 40 storied years at WSB-TV.
Pop-up Dat Dam Burga to open restaurant in Lawrenceville
The concept offers burgers with names such as Da Brickhouse, Da Jive Turkey and Da Dirty Bird.
Here's a county-by-county breakdown of emergency rental assistance availability in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — The Georgia Office of Community Affairs announced that it would stop taking applications for emergency rental assistance. The agency recently said the decision had to do with a lack of funds to continue granting applications. The agency website suggests applying to the Emergency Rental Assistance Programs in...
Department of Community Affairs no longer accepting new applicants for rental assistance program
ATLANTA — The Department of Community Affairs (DCA) announced it has stopped accepting new applications for its rental assistance program. The program, which was started in March 2020 due to the pandemic, was meant to help people pay their rent as costs soared, and as many lost their jobs.
atlantafi.com
Where To Eat In Atlanta For Thanksgiving
Turkey Day in Atlanta, Georgia is always a time for celebration. It’s also a time known for some good eating. But where can you eat for Thanksgiving in Atlanta?. Many local eateries will be serving turkey and all the fixings for the holiday. Don’t think for a second that the majority of these eateries are settling for a limited menu. All the trimmings will be on the menu.
4 Great Pizza Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Georgia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Food City opens new store in Cartersville, Georgia, Wednesday
Food City will open its new location at 1914 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE in Bartow County, Georgia, on Wednesday, the Abingdon, Virginia-based grocer said Thursday. This is the grocer’s first location in Cartersville, Georgia, and it will employ over 250 associates. “We are excited to be joining the...
Gwinnett Sheriff’s Office holding 2nd Thanksgiving giveaway
The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office will hold their 2nd annual Thanksgiving Food Giveaway on Nov. 10....
Comments / 0