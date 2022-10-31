ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Tennessee Lookout

Stockard on the Stump: “Gerrymandered” district ballot errors likely to be investigated

The Davidson County Election Office jacked the 2022 election ballots, leading Democrats to call for the ouster of Administrator Jeff Roberts. But don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen. Election Commission Chairman Jim Delanis, a Republican, said Thursday getting rid of Roberts is not part of his plan, and other commissioners agree. “The […] The post Stockard on the Stump: “Gerrymandered” district ballot errors likely to be investigated appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
The 74

COVID Brief: COVID’s ‘Sweeping Toll on Kids’ by the Numbers

This Week’s Top Story  Massive Learning Setbacks Show COVID’s Sweeping Toll on Kids Via AP: The average U.S. elementary-school student lost more than half a school year of learning in math — and nearly a quarter of a school year in reading — during the pandemic. “When you have a massive crisis, the worst effects […]
CALIFORNIA STATE

