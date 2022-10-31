Read full article on original website
Related
‘We’re watching you’: incidents of voter intimidation rise as midterm elections near
Drop box watchers, threatening letters and harassment – voters and election officials alike report increase in occurrences
Stockard on the Stump: “Gerrymandered” district ballot errors likely to be investigated
The Davidson County Election Office jacked the 2022 election ballots, leading Democrats to call for the ouster of Administrator Jeff Roberts. But don’t hold your breath waiting for that to happen. Election Commission Chairman Jim Delanis, a Republican, said Thursday getting rid of Roberts is not part of his plan, and other commissioners agree. “The […] The post Stockard on the Stump: “Gerrymandered” district ballot errors likely to be investigated appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
How Dark Money and Super PACs Are Influencing the 2022 Election
Super PACs, dark money, outside spending -- keeping it all straight can be tough, especially with the seemingly constant barrage of political attack ads in the background. Holiday Spending: Get Top...
COVID Brief: COVID’s ‘Sweeping Toll on Kids’ by the Numbers
This Week’s Top Story Massive Learning Setbacks Show COVID’s Sweeping Toll on Kids Via AP: The average U.S. elementary-school student lost more than half a school year of learning in math — and nearly a quarter of a school year in reading — during the pandemic. “When you have a massive crisis, the worst effects […]
Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends
The post Coal plant operators shirking responsibilities on ash cleanup, report contends appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
Comments / 0