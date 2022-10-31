* Nikola Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Phoenix Arizona-based company is expected to report revenue of $22.144 million, according to the mean estimate from 8 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 4 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $21.10 million and $24.40 million. * ​Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nikola Corp is for a loss of 39 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. ​ * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nikola Corp is $9​, above​ its last closing price of $3.79. ​​​ The company's guidance on August 4 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for Capital Expenditures between USD85 million and USD90 million.The company's guidance on August 4 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for gross profit margin between USD-2.5 hundred% and USD-2.4 hundred%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). ​ QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.28 -0.25 Beat 11.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.27 -0.21 Beat 21.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.32 -0.32 -0.23 Beat 29​ Sep. 30 2021 -0.26 -0.27 -0.22 Beat 20 ​​Jun. -0.29 -0.29 -0.20 Beat 30.7 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.28 -0.27 -0.14 Beat 48.7​ Dec. 31 2020 -0.23 -0.23 -0.17 Beat 27.7 Sep. 30 2020 -0.20 -0.20 -0.16 Beat 18.1 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 18:37 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.

