What are bonds and how do they work in Canada?
Bonds are issued by the government or companies to raise funds. Bonds can be either purchased directly or through a broker. Bonds offer a fixed rate of interest. Bonds are issued by companies and governments to raise funds. When these bonds are purchased by the investors they are essentially lending money to these institutions. The bond issuer, in return, pays back the loan amount plus the interest to the investors. Bonds have a fixed rate of interest, and this rate is directly proportional to the time for which the investment is made. With less risk involved, bonds offer a lower interest rate compared to other forms of investments like stocks.
Cargojet vs Air Canada: Which stock to explore after Q3 earnings?
Cargojet stock witnessed a QTD increase of 16.95 per cent. Air Canada showed a decline and fell by 3.21 per cent within a month. The YTD performance of Air Canada stock was -10.17 per cent. TSX has several aviation companies listed on it. Along with the traditional passenger airlines, it...
Lightspeed Commerce Inc expected to post a loss of 6 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Lightspeed Commerce Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Montreal Quebec-based company is expected to report a 37.5% increase in revenue to $183.182 million from $133.22 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 12 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is for a loss of 6 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," no "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Lightspeed Commerce Inc is $30, above its last closing price of C$26.11. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.13 -0.14 -0.12 Beat 12.2 Mar. 31 2022 -0.13 -0.12 -0.15 Missed -22.4 Dec. 31 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.07 Beat 20.5 Sep. 30 2021 -0.09 -0.09 -0.08 Beat 12.5 Jun. -0.20 -0.15 -0.37 Missed -144 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.24 -0.21 -0.33 Missed -57.1 Dec. 31 2020 -0.22 -0.17 -0.39 Missed -129.4 Sep. 30 2020 -0.10 -0.10 -0.20 Missed -97.2 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 13:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Coronado (ASX:CRN) shares jump over 10% today; here’s why
Coronado’s shares were spotted trading 10.36% higher at AU$2.13 per share today (November 2). The company’s shares have fallen by almost 7% in the last six months. CRN shared its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday (31 October). ASX-listed Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN) produces metallurgical coal (met coal),...
What’s boosting Sayona Mining’s share price today?
At 12.46 PM AEDT, Sayona’s shares were spotted trading at AU$0.24 each, up 3.19% on ASX. This outperforms ASX 200 Materials index which was 1.63% up at 15,887.80 points at 12.47 PM AEDT. Meanwhile, the lithium firm had announced its September quarter's activities report yesterday (November 1). Shares of...
How are these ASX 50 mining stocks performing?
The ASX 200 Materials index closed down 2.96% on 3 November 2022. The index is trading in the green today (4 November 2022). Recently, many ASX-listed mining stocks have released their quarterly activity reports. The main index related to the Australian materials sector marked the sharpest fall amongst the indexes...
What is happening to Lynas’ (ASX:LYC) shares on ASX today?
Lynas’ shares were trading 1.612% lower on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today. The rare earth minerals producer recently shared its quarterly report on the ASX. Shares of rare earth minerals producer Lynas Rare Earths Limited (ASX:LYC) were spotted trading lower on the ASX on Thursday afternoon. The company’s shares were trading 1.612% lower, at AU$8.540 per share, on the ASX at 1:00 PM AEDT today (3 November 2022).
Nikola Corp expected to post a loss of 39 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Nikola Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Phoenix Arizona-based company is expected to report revenue of $22.144 million, according to the mean estimate from 8 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 4 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue between $21.10 million and $24.40 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Nikola Corp is for a loss of 39 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Nikola Corp is $9, above its last closing price of $3.79. The company's guidance on August 4 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for Capital Expenditures between USD85 million and USD90 million.The company's guidance on August 4 2022 for the period ended September 30 was for gross profit margin between USD-2.5 hundred% and USD-2.4 hundred%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 -0.25 -0.28 -0.25 Beat 11.9 Mar. 31 2022 -0.25 -0.27 -0.21 Beat 21.5 Dec. 31 2021 -0.32 -0.32 -0.23 Beat 29 Sep. 30 2021 -0.26 -0.27 -0.22 Beat 20 Jun. -0.29 -0.29 -0.20 Beat 30.7 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 -0.28 -0.27 -0.14 Beat 48.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.23 -0.23 -0.17 Beat 27.7 Sep. 30 2020 -0.20 -0.20 -0.16 Beat 18.1 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 18:37 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Bravura’s (ASX:BVS) shares tumble over 59%; here’s why
Bravura Solutions said that its FY23 performance will be below market expectations. The customers' cautious buying approach would continue to affect the results, the company said. Bravura also informed that operating costs are rising continuously. The shares of Bravura Solutions (ASX:BVS) were seen nosediving more than 59% during the early...
What’s up with Wesfarmers’ (ASX:WES) shares?
Shares of Wesfarmers were trading in the green zone today (2 November 2022). Wesfarmers posted total revenue of AU$36.8 billion during FY22. In 1H22, COVID-19 restrictions impacted the company’s 34,000 store trading days. Shares of Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) were spotted trading in the green on Wednesday (2 November 2022)....
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* Wheaton Precious Metals Corp reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 21 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of thirteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 22 cents per share. * Revenue fell 18.6% to $218.84 million from a year ago; analysts expected $228.22 million. * Wheaton Precious Metals Corp's reported EPS for the quarter was 44 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 31.6% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days six analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Wheaton Precious Metals Corp shares had fallen by 3.2% this quarter and lost 27.0% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $196.46 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp is $48.04 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 12 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 10:46 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.22 0.21 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.32 0.33 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.35 0.35 Met Dec. 31 2021 0.31 0.29 Missed.
Telus International Cda Inc expected to post earnings of 31cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Telus International Cda Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 4. * The Vancouver British Columbia-based company is expected to report a 16.0% increase in revenue to $644.742 million from $556 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Telus International Cda Inc is for earnings of 31 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 5 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Telus International Cda Inc is $34, above its last closing price of C$33.58. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.28 0.27 0.30 Beat 9.3 Mar. 31 2022 0.25 0.25 0.26 Beat 4.8 Dec. 31 2021 0.24 0.24 0.28 Beat 16.1 Sep. 30 2021 0.24 0.24 0.26 Beat 9.7 Jun. 0.21 0.21 0.24 Beat 13.4 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.20 0.20 0.23 Beat 15.2 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 12:33 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
EngageSmart Inc reports results for the quarter ended in September - Earnings Summary
* EngageSmart Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 4 cents per share for the quarter ended in September. The mean expectation of nine analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 5 cents per share. * Revenue rose 42% to $78.80 million from a year ago; analysts expected $74.84 million. * EngageSmart Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was 4 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 10.5% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days there have been no negative revisions of earnings estimates * EngageSmart Inc shares had fallen by 8.3% this quarter and lost 21.4% so far this year. * The company reported quarterly net income of $6.77 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for EngageSmart Inc is $26.50 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 8 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data November 3 at 03:49 p.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.05 0.04 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.04 0.08 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.02 0.04 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.02 0.03 Beat.
Woolworths (ASX:WOW) hits 52-week low; is this the reason?
Food and staples retailing giant Woolworths shared FY2023 first-quarter sales results today (November 3). As per the update, the group sales rose 1.8% during the period. The group’s eCommerce sales plunged 14.5% as compared to FY22 first quarter. The share price of Australian trans-Tasman retailer Woolworths Group Limited (ASX:WOW)...
PayPal Holdings Inc expected to post earnings of 96cents a share - Earnings Preview
* PayPal Holdings Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The San Jose California-based company is expected to report a 10.3% increase in revenue to $6.816 billion from $6.18 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 34 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was for revenue of $7.047 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for PayPal Holdings Inc is for earnings of 96 cents per share. The company's EPS guidance on August 2 2022, for the period ended September 30, was between USD0.94 and USD0.96 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 36 "strong buy" or "buy," 13 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for PayPal Holdings Inc is $120, above its last closing price of $83.11. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.86 0.86 0.93 Beat 8.2 Mar. 31 2022 0.88 0.88 0.88 Met 0.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.12 1.11 Missed -1.1 Sep. 30 2021 1.08 1.07 1.11 Beat 3.5 Jun. 1.13 1.12 1.15 Beat 2.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 1.03 1.01 1.22 Beat 20.3 Dec. 31 2020 1.01 1.00 1.08 Beat 8.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.94 0.94 1.07 Beat 13.6 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 03:00 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Quaker Chemical Corp expected to post earnings of $1.47 a share - Earnings Preview
* Quaker Chemical Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Conshohocken Pennsylvania-based company is expected to report a 8.7% increase in revenue to $488.275 million from $449.07 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Quaker Chemical Corp is for earnings of $1.47 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Quaker Chemical Corp is $196, above its last closing price of $159.65. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 1.06 1.05 1.32 Beat 25.4 Mar. 31 2022 1.41 1.41 1.42 Beat 0.7 Dec. 31 2021 1.57 1.58 1.29 Missed -18.5 Sep. 30 2021 1.55 1.56 1.63 Beat 4.5 Jun. 1.43 1.41 1.82 Beat 29.3 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 1.46 1.46 2.11 Beat 44.7 Dec. 31 2020 1.52 1.52 1.63 Beat 7.2 Sep. 30 2020 0.97 0.94 1.56 Beat 66.4 This summary was machine generated November 2 at 02:12 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Why Flight Centre’s (ASX:FLT) shares are in focus
Flight Centre’s shares were trading in the green today (2 November 2022). The company reported a total traded value of AU$10.3 billion during FY22. The Australian travel business made a profit of AU$10 million from its leisure division in Q4 FY22. Shares of Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (ASX:FLT)...
Why is Norfolk’s (ASX:NFL) share price up 122% today?
Norfolk reported native copper intersection in first hole at its Roger River Project. The first drill hole targeted a coincident magnetic and gravity anomaly. The company expects to receive assay results in December 2022. The share price of mining exploration company Norfolk Metals Limited (ASX:NFL) shot up after the company...
Why are Liontown Resources’ (ASX:LTR) shares falling today?
Liontown's shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX today (3 November) at 12.35 PM AEDT. The ASX 200 Materials index was also down 2.72% at 15,378.70 points. ASX-listed Liontown Resources Limited’s (ASX:LTR) shares were trading in the red today (3 November 2022) despite no price-sensitive update shared by the company. Liontown’s shares were trading at AU$1.79 each, down 4.41% on ASX at 12.35 PM AEDT. At 12.36 PM AEDT, the ASX 200 Materials index was trading 2.72% lower at 15,378.70 points today.
Bausch Health Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 87cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Bausch Health Companies Inc is expected to show a fall in quarterly revenue when it reports results on November 3. * The Laval Quebec-based company is expected to report a 2.0% decrease in revenue to $2.069 billion from $2.11 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 6 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc is for earnings of 87 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 7 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Bausch Health Companies Inc is $8, above its last closing price of $6.50. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Jun. 30 2022 0.89 0.89 0.56 Missed -37.3 Mar. 31 2022 1.00 1.03 0.73 Missed -28.9 Dec. 31 2021 1.12 1.12 1.28 Beat 14.7 Sep. 30 2021 1.04 1.04 1.16 Beat 11 Jun. 0.95 0.95 0.97 Beat 2.5 30 2021 Mar. 31 2021 0.93 0.94 1.04 Beat 10.6 Dec. 31 2020 1.14 1.12 1.33 Beat 18.7 Sep. 30 2020 1.12 1.04 1.32 Beat 27.1 This summary was machine generated November 1 at 13:02 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
