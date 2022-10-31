Read full article on original website
Elect A School Board Committed To Local Control
Having two children enrolled in Coronado Unified, I started to pay very close attention to the decisions being made as the pandemic rolled out about 2 1/2 years ago. My oldest was able to function “online” but “zoom school” was a disaster for our youngest. In the fall of 2020 we ended up moving our youngest to a school that was meeting in person, and we were incredibly impressed with the improved educational standards. As it stands now, I’m not sure we will be bringing my youngest back to public schools, which as a Coronado native and CHS grad breaks my heart. That said, my hope is that we can elect a School Board committed to local control, educational excellence, and community values as opposed to political indoctrination.
Elect Cavanaugh, Palacios-Peters, Sandie And Anderson-Cruz To The School Board
A few weeks ago I wrote to recommend Renee Cavanaugh, Alexia Palacios-Peters, Mal Sandie and Helen Anderson-Cruz for the school board. I based my recommendations on perspective gained through almost 13 years as a member of the Coronado school board (including the last 9 months since I was appointed to fill a vacancy), plus consideration of the positions asserted by the candidates.
CUSD School Board Elections
Since I purchased my first home in Coronado in 1986, I have never witnessed such keen interest in the Coronado Unified School Board elections. Often in past years, there have been barely enough candidates to fill the open positions on this vitally important, often thankless, volunteer board. Per the Board Bylaws posted on the CUSD website, the role of the Board is outlined as follows: “The Governing Board has been elected by the community to provide oversight of the district… Setting the direction for the district through a process that involves the community, parents/guardians, students, and staff and is focused on student learning and achievement.” Furthermore, the Board Policies state that the only employee the Board manages is the Superintendent, the Board reviews and adopts district policies to promote student learning and achievement, and provides for consistent and fair treatment of students and staff, and proactively addresses equity and the provision of equal access to opportunities for all students.
Gerri Machin For School Board
What sets Gerri Machin apart from the other candidate running for the two-year position on the Coronado School Board?. Gerri Machin has faithfully attended school board meetings for the past year and a half, unlike Renee Cavanaugh who has been seen at these meetings only a few times since she announced her candidacy.
Coronado Soroptimist Club Celebrates 75 Years With The Creation Of A Time Capsule
The Soroptimist International of Coronado (SIC) club has been celebrating 75 years of service on the island as a part of the international Soroptimist community. To commemorate the organization’s longevity, a historic committee has been archiving and organizing documents and photos from the club’s history as well as put together a time capsule to be opened by club members on their 100 year anniversary.
Coronado Local Control At Risk
Democrats love to plead for non-partisan positions in Coronado elections. However, that evidently excludes one of their favorite CUSD candidates, Alexia Palacios-Peters, who accepted a huge $1,000.00 donation from CA Democratic State senator Toni Atkins. Dem Toni Atkins gave Alexia Palacios-Peters $1,000 from her own campaign fund. Atkins must be very certain Palacios-Peters will support any effort on the part of the CA legislature to impose state control over our students and school district. This is not a non-partisan $1,000 donation. To whom do you owe allegiance Alexia Palacios-Peters? Do you support your big donor Democrat Senator Toni Atkins or local Coronado school students and parents?
Vote Renee Cavanaugh
We could not be more supportive of Renee Cavanaugh in her campaign to become a trustee at the Coronado Unified School District. Renee’s service to our community displays a tangible and patently obvious belief in Coronado. Renee’s proven leadership and evident devotion to our Community and its institutions including the Optimist Club, Junior Woman’s Club, Coronado School’s Foundation, and her most compelling example of commitment- as a Teacher, tell us all we need to know to check the box for Renee Cavanaugh.
Sharp Expands Services
Coronado and IB residents looking to treat themselves to a little self-care and pampering need to look no further than Sharp Coronado Hospital’s Sewall Healthy Living Center (HLC). The Sewall HLC’s microneedling services have been so popular, they’ve added a therapist and can now offer more appointments to residents seeking skin revitalization.
Art Wilcox Endorses John Duncan For City Council
I support John Duncan for City Council because I believe that he will provide the experience, expertise and leadership that Coronado needs on City Council and that he will be a very positive influence on our community for many years to come. I have come to this conclusion after serving with John on the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) Board where I worked closely with him on issues relating to CHA’s efforts to ensure that Coronado’s unique heritage is protected as our community addresses the challenges which it faces. John will bring to the City Council not only many years of experience in both law and business, but also the perspective of one who has personally invested both time and money to save properties which otherwise may have been lost to our community. In my work with John on the CHA Board, I was consistently impressed by his ability to analyze issues and work effectively with a diversity of interests as necessary to find solutions. With his legal training and practice, his business skills and experience, his superb “people skills,” his calm demeanor, and his demonstrated interest in our community’s heritage, I believe that as John is uniquely qualified to serve on City Council, and that he will serve in a manner which will allow Coronado to thrive without losing the community characteristics which we all cherish.
Former City Council Member And Coronado Cays Community Leader Phil Monroe’s Endorsement Of John Duncan For City Council
I strongly endorse John Duncan for City Council. I have come to know John through his volunteer service to Coronado. He has served two terms on the Bicycle Advisory Committee and is currently the Chairman of the Civil Service Commission. He has proven his love and loyalty to Coronado through his volunteer service. If that isn’t enough, he currently serves on the Coronado Historical Association Board of Directors. I know that when John states he is going to work to preserve Coronado’s “small town charm” and strive for local control of our zoning and roads, it is not just a campaign slogan. He means what he says and his actions will prove it. John is an experienced attorney; his legal expertise will be a great asset to our City Council.
Free Holiday Wellness Workshop
Performance Elite presents a free Holiday Wellness workshop, Saturday November 12 from 10 to 11:00 a.m. at Spreckels Park. Bring your mat and water bottle as we will begin with 30 minutes of stretching and toning movements, tailored to your ability. Following the short energizing session will be a discussion on training tactics, proper nutrition tips, stress-reducers and realistic goal setting through the Holiday season. Following the clinic one-on-one Q&A will be available for all who are interested.
The View From Here
When is “it” not partisanship ... When we’re the ones doing it!. In July I wrote an opinion piece wherein I reflected upon the upcoming election and exhorted the public to eschew the partisanship of the modern election process, and remember the responsibilities that each of us face as we choose our elected officials.
Coronado High Football Team Earns No. 3 Seed In 2022 CIF Playoffs
The 2022 Season for the Islanders High School football team has been a grind. While the Islanders did not end up being the crowned kings of the Central Conference, they did end the regular season with an impressive 6-3 overall record and a second place finish in the central conference.
Walk The Bayside Trail
Thursday, November 17 the John D. Spreckels Center has planned a trip to Cabrillo National Monument for their Trails and Ales program. Take in scenic coastal views and landmarks while getting in a brisk 2.5-mile walk. The trip will begin with the opportunity to explore the Cabrillo lighthouse and then learn about the vegetation and habitat of the area while walking the Bayside Trail. Following this walking excursion participants will be transported to Harbor Town Pub – a local favorite.
Roy Edward Hammond
Roy Edward Hammond, 83, of Coronado, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2022. He was born on January 19, 1939 to William and Emily (Jackson) Hammond. He is preceded in death by his sister Susan (Alden) and survived by his brother, William. Roy is also survived by his wife, Toshie (Matsunaga) and three children, Robert Hammond of San Diego, CA, Bruce (Amanda) Hammond of Granger, IN, and Emily (John Tullis) Hammond of Tacoma, WA. Roy has four grandchildren who lovingly call him “Jichan.”
We Will Not Be Silenced
As a senior citizen and 31 year resident and homeowner in Coronado, I have participated in every election cycle by putting signs in front of my house. Except for the 2020 election when I had two signs stolen, I have never had an incident of concern until last week when someone came onto my personal property and put dog feces on my porch! I spent the morning with a shovel, paper towels, a trash bag and large pots of boiling water. Unfortunately I am not the only person in Coronado to experience awakening to find my personal space and safety compromised. There have been numerous incidents against homeowners, even a school board candidate, Scot Youngblood, had human excrement placed on his front lawn! What is the common denominator for all these disgusting acts? We all have Gerri Machin, Scot Youngblood, MD, Lisa Meglioli, and Mark Scheurer, MD signs on our lawns.
