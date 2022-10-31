I support John Duncan for City Council because I believe that he will provide the experience, expertise and leadership that Coronado needs on City Council and that he will be a very positive influence on our community for many years to come. I have come to this conclusion after serving with John on the Coronado Historical Association (CHA) Board where I worked closely with him on issues relating to CHA’s efforts to ensure that Coronado’s unique heritage is protected as our community addresses the challenges which it faces. John will bring to the City Council not only many years of experience in both law and business, but also the perspective of one who has personally invested both time and money to save properties which otherwise may have been lost to our community. In my work with John on the CHA Board, I was consistently impressed by his ability to analyze issues and work effectively with a diversity of interests as necessary to find solutions. With his legal training and practice, his business skills and experience, his superb “people skills,” his calm demeanor, and his demonstrated interest in our community’s heritage, I believe that as John is uniquely qualified to serve on City Council, and that he will serve in a manner which will allow Coronado to thrive without losing the community characteristics which we all cherish.

CORONADO, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO