MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—Wednesday night’s IHSA sectional final matchup between Hononegah and Huntley at Harlem High School was just about as back-and-forth as you can get in prep volleyball. Unfortunately, it was the Red Raiders who managed to get the final word in each set as the Indians fell 2-0 (25-23, 25-22) to end their season. “We stepped up,” senior libero Molly Littlefield said. “We played pretty amazing and went all...

MACHESNEY PARK, IL ・ 18 HOURS AGO