Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football Playoff Second Round game times
WCIA — Check out the game times released for area teams still playing in the Second Round of the IHSA Football Playoffs: CLASS 1A: Ridgeview-Lexington at Salt Fork Sat. 2:00 pm Jacksonville Routt at Tuscola Sat. 2:00 pm Cumberland at Greenfield-Northwestern Sat. 2:00 pm CLASS 2A: Farmington at Maroa-Forsyth Sat. 1:00 pm Knoxville at Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin […]
KCRG.com
State volleyball semifinals in Class 3A, 2A and 1A
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dike-New Hartford and Gladbrook-Reinbeck both advanced to their respective state championship games with victories on Thursday in the semifinal round at the Xtream Arena in Coralville. Gladbrook-Reinbeck downed AGWSR in four sets. The Rebels will face Ankeny Christian in the Class 1A title game. Top-seeded Springville...
Hononegah girls volleyball falls to Huntley in sectional final
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill.—Wednesday night’s IHSA sectional final matchup between Hononegah and Huntley at Harlem High School was just about as back-and-forth as you can get in prep volleyball. Unfortunately, it was the Red Raiders who managed to get the final word in each set as the Indians fell 2-0 (25-23, 25-22) to end their season. “We stepped up,” senior libero Molly Littlefield said. “We played pretty amazing and went all...
Aquin wins Pecatonica Sectional; one win away from State
PECATONICA, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–It was a showdown between the NUIC’s two division champions in girls volleyball Wednesday evening in Pecatonica. 38-1 Galena took on 37-1 Freeport Aquin. The Bulldogs prevailed 25-14, 25-19. Lucy Arndt had 13 kills and seven digs for Aquin. Megan Holder had 21 assists and eight digs. Hanna Pizzolato added 18 digs. The […]
How Peoria-area teams IVC and Metamora advanced to the 2022 IHSA volleyball Elite 8
Experience played a big factor for Metamora and Illinois Valley Central advancing to Elite Eight. Both teams have several players back from last year’s run to the Illinois High School Association volleyball super-sectional appearances. This season, the Redbirds boasted five returning players to beat Mid-Illini Conference foe Limestone in...
Stillman Valley prepares for playoff nemesis IC Catholic
STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)– It seems like every year in the IHSA football playoffs either Stillman Valley or Byron has to go through IC Catholic of Elmhurst in order to advance. This week it’s Stillman Valley’s turn again. The Cardinals will play at IC Catholic this Saturday afternoon. These are two of the most successful football […]
WAND TV
Glenwood advances to the state semifinals in boys soccer with a win over Triad
ROCHESTER, Ill. (WAND) -- The 2A Super-Sectional featured Glenwood and Triad. The Titans would strike first. With 17:05 in the first half, Eben Reed scored to make it 1-0 Titans. Triad would tie it at one a piece with 22:11 in the second half. Glenwood would break the tie with...
Here are the Peoria-area cross country runners heading to the 2022 IHSA state finals
High school cross country sectionals were this past Saturday with the Illinois High School Association state meet is scheduled for Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria. The top Class 1A six teams and top 10 individuals not on an advancing team qualify for state. For Class 2A and 3A, the top seven finishing teams as well as the top 10 individuals not on an advancing team head to state.
'Gut-check time': How Notre Dame soccer dug deep and earned a trip to the IHSA state finals
Notre Dame continued its run toward a state championship Tuesday, notching the game's only goal with 1:45 left to slip past Aurora Marmion Academy, 1-0, in the Class 2A Sterling Supersectional. Notre Dame sophomore forward Kayden Hudson won it with a header, his 20th goal of the season, to send the Irish to the Illinois High School Association Class 2A state finals this weekend at Hoffman Estates. ...
Comments / 0