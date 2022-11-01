Read full article on original website
Technician Online
Pack men’s soccer needs near-perfect play against Pitt and beyond in ACC’s
The NC State men’s soccer team is slated to kick off its 2022 postseason with an ACC tournament berth against a fearsome No. 23-ranked Pittsburgh squad. While the Pack’s matchup with the Panthers may seem daunting at first, NC State may prove to be a tougher out than anyone may have expected if it plays to its full potential.
Technician Online
COLUMN: How MJ Morris kept NC State football’s home win streak alive in Raleigh
After a rousing 18-point comeback in its last game against Virginia Tech, all of Raleigh realized NC State football had a secret weapon hidden on the depth chart all along. The clock ticked down to the end of the third quarter in the red-and-white’s battle versus the Hokies on Thursday, Oct. 27. Virginia held a 21-3 lead, and many believed the Hokies would manage to end the Pack’s 14-game winning streak at home. It seemed as though NC State was defeated until true freshman quarterback MJ Morris let the Hokies know that taking down the Wolfpack at home wouldn’t happen on his watch.
Technician Online
NC State football set to face Wake Forest in epic ACC showdown
The NC State football team is looking for revenge. Ever since the red-and-white’s heartbreaking 45-42 loss in Winston-Salem, this rematch game against Wake Forest has been circled on everyone’s calendar since the schedule release day. The Pack isn’t only looking for revenge, it’ll try to keep its impressive home win streak alive as NC State can tie its longest winning streak at Carter-Finley Stadium with a win over the Demon Deacons.
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball dominates Lees-McRae in exhibition contest
On Wednesday, Nov. 2, NC State men’s basketball returned to PNC Arena to show Wolfpack fans the team is back and ready to put last year’s lackluster season behind it. The Pack overwhelmed Lees-McRae 107-59 in a contest that highlighted its strengths as a team. The Bobcats won...
Technician Online
No. 10 NC State women’s basketball set to face impressive slate of opponents
Following an impressive 32-win season, which set a new program record, NC State women’s basketball will look to have an even better encore. Winning a fourth-straight ACC championship and finding a way to the Final Four are two goals for the Wolfpack this season. Before achieving those, the Pack will have a gauntlet of tough opponents to face during the 2022-23 season.
Technician Online
NC State men’s basketball faces challenging 2022-23 schedule
NC State men’s basketball’s 2021-22 season ended on March 8 in an ACC Tournament loss courtesy of the Clemson Tigers. After a long 244-day offseason, the Wolfpack will return to the court against Austin Peay on Monday, Nov. 7. Nonconference Matchups. The Wolfpack will play 12 nonconference games...
Technician Online
Fresh-faced NC State men’s basketball roster ready to flip the script
A robust NC State men’s basketball program is ready to put last year’s historically disappointing 11-21 season behind it — and this is the team that’s going to do it. Transferring from Ole Miss, graduate guard Jarkel Joiner is easily NC State’s most exciting addition from the past offseason. Outside of his ability as a scorer, Joiner adds a necessary veteran presence to help mold this strung-together Wolfpack team consisting of younger players and transfers into a cohesive unit.
Technician Online
Transfer Jarkel Joiner set to lead reconstructed NC State men’s basketball team
By this point, it’s no secret that the NC State men’s basketball team has nearly an entirely new roster. Only retaining a handful players on its roster from the 2021-22 season, head coach Kevin Keatts had to do some serious work in recruiting and in the transfer portal to construct the new-look roster.
Technician Online
NC State football’s win against Virginia Tech punctuated by best, worst defensive moments
NC State football’s performance against the Hokies was a rollercoaster ride of emotions for fans and the team. The Pack defense started strong in the first half before giving up 21 points in the third quarter, then shutting out the Hokies in the fourth. When the team needed the defense to step up the most, it did just that as the Wolfpack earned its sixth win of the year.
Technician Online
Trust the process: NC State men’s basketball looks to bounce back in 2022-23 campaign
Last season was one to forget for the NC State men’s basketball team. A school-record 21 losses, a last-place finish in the ACC, multiple key injuries and a first-round exit in the ACC Tournament left a lot of uncertainty as to the direction of the program heading into the offseason.
Technician Online
NC State football offense finds life in second half against Virginia Tech
NC State football came away with a much-needed win against Virginia Tech Thursday, Oct. 27. The offense found a rhythm with freshman MJ Morris under center after the second-half benching of graduate quarterback Jack Chambers. Here is this week’s assessment of the offensive performance. Quarterbacks. In total, NC State...
On The Beat: UNC's Depth To Be Tested at Virginia
With North Carolina standing 7-1, a trip to Charlottesville awaits Mack Brown’s team. Going to Virginia has not been kind for Brown in the past, but his 2022 team has its sights set on bigger prizes that are only available if the Heels handle business Saturday afternoon. Inside Carolina beat writers Ross Martin and Adam Smith join host Tommy Ashley and producer John Bauman to discuss the latest news coming from the Kenan Football Center and also discuss the Tar Heel basketball season that opens next Monday night against UNC-Wilmington.
Technician Online
Reloading, not rebuilding: NC State 2022-23 women’s basketball roster
Expectations should remain high for NC State women’s basketball, who made it to the Elite Eight last March and are ranked No. 10 in the country going into this season. The last time NC State fans saw the team on the floor was in the Pack’s loss to UConn in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, who would go on to the championship game and lose to South Carolina.
Raleigh News & Observer
Exclusive: ESPN’s Jay Bilas on hoops, Duke-UNC and tangling with Barney the Dinosaur
Jay Bilas, ESPN’s leading college basketball analyst, is this week’s interview subject for “Sports Legends of the Carolinas.”. In many ways the conscience of college basketball, Bilas has long advocated that college athletes be paid for their labor and has harshly criticized NCAA leadership. Bilas also is a former Duke basketball player who started for the 1986 Blue Devils team that made it to the NCAA final before losing to Louisville.
tarheelblog.com
UNC Basketball: Best-case/worst-case scenarios for the 2022-23 season
Let’s just get this out of the way now: this North Carolina Tar Heels team is in championship-or-bust mode. This isn’t just my opinion or the media’s opinion, but it is how Hubert Davis and his team are approaching this season. Anything less than that with all but one members of the Iron Five, talented new freshmen, and a key transfer would be deemed unacceptable, and I do not expect to see any celebrations of moral victories in March. This is the hungriest team that we’ve seen since the 2016-17 team, but whether or not they will win it all is the big question.
Wytheville, November 01 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Rocky Mount, November 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Roxboro, November 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Roxboro. The Chatham Charter School basketball team will have a game with Roxboro Community High School on November 02, 2022, 13:30:00. The Chatham Charter School basketball team will have a game with Roxboro Community High School on November 02, 2022, 15:00:00.
Parents frustrated with Wake schools' severing of ties with cheerleading company after lawsuit
RALEIGH, N.C. — The Wake County Public School System says it is cutting ties with cheerleading company Varsity Spirit. The news comes after the company was named in a federal lawsuit accusing a local gym of failing to protect a cheerleader from sexual abuse. The school district says it's...
WDBJ7.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket purchased in Salem
SALEM, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A winning ticket in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $1 million was purchased in Salem, according to the Virginia Lottery. The ticket was purchased at the Salem Mini Market at 2319 West Main St. The winning numbers for the November 1st drawing...
