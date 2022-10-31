Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
smliv.com
Organic growers celebrate spring conference
The Organic Growers School in Asheville will hold its 30th spring conference at Mars Hill University, February 24-26. The anniversary conference and associated special events will continue the organization's mission to support, inspire and educate people to farm, garden, and live organically by providing affordable, practical, and hands-on education. The event offers the opportunity to celebrate the non-profit’s legacy in the region over three decades.
Mountain Xpress
What do gated neighborhoods mean for WNC community?
Real estate agent Byron Greiner recently worked with a client who wanted to sell her house in Asheville’s Thoms Estate and move elsewhere in Western North Carolina. As she considered new homes, one thing was nonnegotiable. “She would not consider living anywhere but a gated community,” says Greiner, a...
WLOS.com
4 parts of Asheville poised for conversion to urban zones
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville is looking toward the future with an urban development plan designed to transform several areas of the city. The plan, called the Urban Centers Initiative, mixes residential, retail and walking space in an environment that minimizes the need for a car and maximizes the potential for pedestrian and bike traffic.
themaconcountynews.com
Church News for November 3, 2022
The Mylon Hayes Family will be in concert at Victory Baptist Church, on Sunday night, Nov 6, 6 p.m., 278 Victory Church Rd., in Sylva. Everyone is invieted to attend. A love offering will be taken to cover admission. For more information, call (828)586-2120 ext 102. Spiritual Light Center on...
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tall John’s neighborhood tavern opens in Montford
In the 14 years he lived in Portland, Ore., chef Trevor Payne helped launch the kitchens of four new restaurants, including Clyde Common (where he first crossed paths with fellow future Asheville restauranteur Charlie Hodge). But in 2020, Payne, his wife and baby son left the West Coast to return...
tribpapers.com
Turning Tragedy into a Tribute
Woodfin – It’s not often a family can turn a tragedy into a tribute, especially when it’s the loss of a child. The King Family was able to name a portion of Roy Pope Park in Woodfin after their daughter, Avery, the little 23-month-old girl who was killed by a driver in Atlanta, Georgia in May 2006.
raleighmag.com
Hop over to Asheville for great eats, drinks & more.
If there’s one thing Asheville is known for, it’s the breweries (So. Many. Breweries!). The first time I visited “Beer City USA,” I naturally went on a lengthy brewery-hop, stopping for a cold one at all the go-tos: Wicked Weed Brewing, The Funkatorium, Bhramari Brewing… I could go on.
Eater
Asheville’s Cultura Welcomes Diners Back to Explore Its Verdant Interiors
After being closed for over two years, one of Asheville’s most innovative and aesthetically seductive restaurants recently reopened with a renewed vigor for sustainability. Before walking into Cultura (147 Coxe Avenue, Asheville), from the team behind Wicked Weed Brewing, a mural depicting a verdant landscape with voluptuous coral peonies by local artist Charlotte White sets the tone for visitors.
themaconcountynews.com
Capital campaign underway to bring free medical clinic to Franklin
More than 50% of uninsured people are below 100% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) throughout the six western North Carolina counties, according to statistics gleaned by Vecinos, which has proposed the establishment of a Community Health Hub that provides uninsured, low-income community members a variety of human and health services. The goal is for the Hub to be completed in Franklin, on Hwy 441 at the former Smoky Mountains Systems Building, by spring 2024, and to include, besides a Vecinos free clinic, services for dental, counseling, and more.
This North Carolina Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the Country
There's no place like home for the holidays–but some places are definitely exceptions. That is certainly true for the towns and cities named on House Beautiful's list of 20 Best Christmas Towns.
getnews.info
Hot Spot Now Carrying Burial Beer Throughout Asheville, Canton, Woodfin, and Franklin
We are thrilled to announce that we are expanding our partnership with Burial Beer Company. Every Asheville-Area Hot Spot from the flagship craft beer focused New Leicester Highway and Brevard Road locations in West Asheville to Sweeten Creek Road, Woodfin, and Canton stores now carries Surf Wax IPA year-round as well as rotating sixpacks and four packs of lager, Hazy IPA’s, and other specialty offerings.
thevalleyecho.com
N.C. Glass Center to expand in Black Mountain with grant
An Asheville-based nonprofit organization that offers public access to glass studios and galleries has announced plans to open a second location in Black Mountain, allowing the organization to accommodate a growing roster of artists and students. The N.C. Glass Center, which has operated in the River Arts District since acquiring...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town Is Snowiest In The State
The North Carolina town of Beech Mountain is the “snowiest” in the state. According to Only In Your State, it gets the most snow in North Carolina every season. Situated on the Avery/Watauga County line, it’s known as “Eastern America’s Highest Town.” From the 10th tee at The Beech Mountain Club, you can see three states. Beech Mountain’s elevation is more than 5500 feet above sea level. The investors who first developed Beech Mountain early on saw it as a ski resort. Beech Mountain Ski Resort is next to what once was the “Land Of Oz” theme park. One of the things people seem to find most charming about Beech Mountain is its size. There are less than 350 residents who call it home year-round, adding to the quaint atmosphere without being crowded. However, there’s no shortage of homes and condos for visitors looking for a ski getaway.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Students at Shining Rock Classical Academy will return to the classroom Tuesday after a flu outbreak forced the Haywood County school to close on Friday. The head of the school says 25% of the student population was unable to attend classes Thursday. A teacher workday was held Monday to allow time to clean and sanitize the school building.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
If you have a sweet tooth, you've likely spent your fair share of time at a candy store, whether browsing an old-fashioned candy shop for vintage confections or a seeing all the new and unique treats at a more modern locale. Taste of Home compared ratings on TripAdvisor and reviews...
kiss951.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
ashevillemade.com
Maggie Valley Woodcarver Saws Through the Competition
“Mountain Mike” Ayers is a Maggie Valley-based sculptor who carves wood in extraordinary detail using a chainsaw and does it faster than almost anyone else on earth. Ayers, a former cabinet maker, has been a member of the U.S. Speed Carving Team, was captain of the 2020 World Speed Carving Team, and has won numerous awards in about half a dozen countries. In competitions, chainsaw carvers are judged on criteria such as speed, accuracy, design complexity, or how much a piece sells for at competition event auctions. While most chainsaw carvers also rely on a variety of rather tiny saws designed for ice carving, 99 percent of Ayers’ work is done with ordinary chainsaws of standard lengths.
livingupstatesc.com
Ingles Open Road: Pearson’s Falls
The following is paid content produced by Ingles Markets. I’m Chris Bainbridge, and I love the Carolinas. This is an amazing place to find adventure in all shapes and sizes – even in our changing world. Ingles sent me on a mission to bring you the very best of what our beautiful home has to offer – food, fun, nature music, and more… all affordable, and all out of the ordinary. This is The Ingles Open Road.
WYFF4.com
Esther Manheimer, Kim Roney face off in Asheville mayoral race
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer faces challenger Kim Roney in the race for Asheville Mayor. Roney is a member of Asheville City Council. Manheimer has been mayor since 2013. She's a lawyer who is most focused on shoring up what she calls core services. "And that includes,...
FOX Carolina
Asheville firefighters respond to house fire on Wednesday night
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire near Florida Avenue on Wednesday night. Officials said crews responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. According to officials, crews protected nearby structures by performing a defensive attack.
