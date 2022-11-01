Read full article on original website
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in North CarolinaKennardo G. JamesMorrisville, NC
Raleigh, North Carolina Community Desperately Searching For Beloved Man Who Sells Flowers On The Street, "Mr. Noble"The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Transformation begins on the future Milner CommonsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Park Feature: Apex Community ParkJames TulianoApex, NC
Homecoming and a tough opponent for NCCUThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
ESPN
Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2
WASHINGTON -- — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves.
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Call Up Pontus Holmberg, Send Wayne Simmonds to Marlies
Holmberg has two assists with the Marlies this season. He had two goals and two assists in six games with the club last season. The 23-year-old impressed during training camp with the club. In need of some offense, Holmberg is likely to be utilized in Toronto’s lineup when they host...
WZZM 13
Locked on Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings are dominated everywhere in an embarassing loss to the Buffalo Sabres
46 shots to 18. 8 goals to 3. 6 penalties. 2 power play goals against. 3 goals and 3 assists for 6 points by Tage Thompson.
Technician Online
Canes Takeaways: October’s rollercoaster of performances for Carolina
The Carolina Hurricanes kicked off the regular season on Wednesday, Oct. 12, following a promising preseason performance. With hockey back in full swing across the country, the Canes traveled far and wide — with varying degrees of success. Here are a few takeaways from October’s schedule. Ups and...
Best Game Ever For a Buffalo Sabres Player Happened on Halloween
The Buffalo Sabres are currently second in the Atlantic Division, after their impressive win over the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night, 8-3, in what was probably the most dominant game the Sabres have played in a few years. The goaltending from Eric Comrie was excellent and the young Sabres...
The Hockey Writers
4 Devils Takeaways From 5-2 Win Over the Canucks
The New Jersey Devils continued their winning ways last night, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 for their fourth straight win to begin their western Canada trip. The Devils were a bit slow out of the gate, but a couple of timely goals and strong goaltending from Mackenzie Blackwood in the first period helped pave the way for an early lead the team would never relinquish. Here are four takeaways from last night’s win as the Devils prepare for a tilt against the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow.
NBC Sports
With injuries piling up, Caps fall to Vegas in OT
WASHINGTON — The Capitals have caught very few breaks in the injury department over their first three weeks of the season and Tuesday was no different. After winger Beck Malenstyn became the latest player to be forced out of a contest, they nearly pulled off an upset win over the first-place Vegas Golden Knights before falling 3-2 in overtime.
CBS News
NHL Tampa Bay Lightning take on Carolina Hurricanes
After a shootout win, Hurricanes will face Lightning. Carolina Hurricanes (6-2-1, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-0, third in the Atlantic Division) Tampa, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT. BOTTOM LINE: The Carolina Hurricanes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after the Hurricanes took down the Washington Capitals...
ESPN
Sabres score five goals in third to rally over Penguins
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 left and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Gameday Preview: Seattle Kraken – 11/03/22
A Thursday night home game will see the Minnesota Wild host the Seattle Kraken at the Xcel Energy Center for the first time this season. The Wild have recovered nicely from their opening losing streak and have gone 5-1-1 in their last seven games. They are in third place in the Central Division, behind the unexpected duo of the Dallas Stars and Winnipeg Jets, but a win tonight would go a long way to getting them back on top.
Yardbarker
3 Takeaways: Panthers Loss vs the Coyotes – 11/01/22
The Florida Panthers’ road woes continued last night vs the Arizona Coyotes as they fell to the Desert Dogs, 3-1. Panthers Road Struggles Continue in the Desert vs the Coyotes. The Panthers have now lost four straight on the road after opening the season with two straight road wins.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs’ Embarrassing Road Trip Shows a Lack of Identity
Remember that quote from Forrest Gump? “Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get.” Life, in this context, can also be swapped out for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The recurring theme with this hockey team over the past few years, or really, throughout the entire Auston Matthews/Mitch Marner era, has been that you don’t know which version of the Maple Leafs you’re going to get from game to game. It could be the version that dominates their opponent both offensively and defensively, or it could be the one that forgets to show up to the rink and struggles to put anything together.
AFC-best Bills take on Jets, look to continue strong start
The Buffalo Bills are in noteworthy territory for the franchise and acknowledge they're still a long way from where they want to finish
