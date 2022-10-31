Read full article on original website
Global Journey Started in Nepal For Nebraska Small Business Owner
Omaha, Nebraska – Facing incredible challenges is nothing new for Puja Kandel, whose career path began in Nepal and has stretched nearly 7,000 miles to Nebraska, first to earn a college degree and now to serve as principal owner of CMIT Solutions of West Omaha, a provider of IT support services.
Mission, Vision, and Values
As both a Metropolitan University of distinction and a Carnegie Doctoral Research institution, the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) transforms and improves the quality of life locally, nationally, and globally. Our Vision. The University of Nebraska at Omaha is recognized as the premier Metropolitan University throughout the United States...
New Voter Resources for Campus Now Available Online
With a voter registration rate of more than 85 percent, the University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) joins a small collection of universities nationwide with exceptionally civic-minded students. Thanks to a new Voter Engagement website launched in October, it's now easier than ever for students, faculty, staff, and the community to explore nonpartisan voting resources in one place. The website was created by the UNO Office of Engagement in collaboration with the UNO Student Government Association.
NCITE Expands Into Maverick Landing
The National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE) has expanded into offices and event space in Maverick Landing. The expansion pertains to the glass-enclosed offices, conference room, and technology demonstration space on the first floor of the building. Students will continue to have access to the common areas and dining space around The Campus Grind café. NCITE will eventually move into the carpeted common area north of The Campus Grind, but that area remains open for now.
Workforce Development
The complement to a focus on student performance, and having our students achieve their higher education goals, is to also prepare them to be innovative industry leaders that will use Maverick Thinking to solve the problems of tomorrow, today. NU President Ted Carter recently stated that workforce shortages is one...
