The National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center (NCITE) has expanded into offices and event space in Maverick Landing. The expansion pertains to the glass-enclosed offices, conference room, and technology demonstration space on the first floor of the building. Students will continue to have access to the common areas and dining space around The Campus Grind café. NCITE will eventually move into the carpeted common area north of The Campus Grind, but that area remains open for now.

OMAHA, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO