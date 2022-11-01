Read full article on original website
Kyle Schwarber warned baseball about Philadelphia Phillies offense weeks ago
If you were surprised by the Philadelphia Phillies power output in the World Series on Tuesday night, you weren’t listening to the words of Kyle Schwarber early in the postseason. While the Philadelphia Phillies may have flexed their home run muscles in Game 3 of the 2022 World Series...
Report: Harper-Obsessed Japanese Baseball Star Wants to Play for Phillies
Masataka Yoshida, an outfielder in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball league, reportedly wants to play for the Philadelphia Phillies.
World Series: Astros toss combined no-hitter in Game 4 vs. Phillies, make history after brilliant Cristian Javier start
The Houston Astros — led by starter Cristian Javier — have thrown the second no-hitter in World Series history. Javier and three relief pitchers combined to blank the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 Wednesday night, 5-0, and pull Houston even in the series in historic fashion. The combined...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Finalizes Retirement From MLB
The career of Albert Pujols is officially coming to an end after 22 years in Major League Baseball from 2001-2022. “The Machine” spent time with three different teams in his surefire Hall of Fame career, and ended his incredible run with some fireworks in his final season. Pujols...
MLB
Most Gold Glove Awards at each position
The Rawlings Gold Glove Award has a long and rich history. It's a great honor just to win one of these over a Major League career, but there are some players in baseball history who are in the top echelon when it comes to sparkling defense. Here's a look at the player who won the most Gold Glove Awards at each position, along with the active leader at that position:
Yardbarker
This Day In Dodgers History: Sandy Koufax Becomes First 3-Time Cy Young Award Winner
On Nov. 1, 1966, Los Angeles Dodgers legend Sandy Koufax became the first three-time Cy Young Award winner in MLB history. Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Steve Carlton broke Koufax’s record when he won a fourth career Cy Young in 1982. That was then surpassed by Randy Johnson (five) and Roger...
MLB
Gold Glove Awards announced, with 14 first-time winners
During a year that will be remembered for records falling and milestones being surpassed, those themes continued with the Rawlings Gold Glove Awards for 2022. The winners were announced prior to Tuesday's Game 3 of the World Series between the Astros and Phillies on “Baseball Tonight” on ESPN2, with a record 14 first-time recipients earning the honor for best defensive player at each position (the old mark was 11, recorded in both 2020 and 1958).
MLB
Will Nationals bring Voit back in 2023?
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As the postseason nears its conclusion, it is time to look ahead to pertinent topics facing the Nationals this offseason with this FAQ. Which...
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA OF Brandon Nimmo
After seven quality years patrolling the Citi Field outfield, Brandon Nimmo is set to become a free agent after the conclusion of the World Series, and he should have no shortage of suitors. A toolsy outfielder who can make an impact with his bat, glove and legs, Nimmo has been with the Mets since they selected him with the 11th pick in the 2011 Draft, and is entering free agency on the back of his best season in the bigs so far.
MLB
The lowdown on potential FA SP Chris Bassitt
After performing well for the A’s from 2018-21 and earning his first All-Star selection in that last year, Chris Bassitt was traded in March to the Mets. New York was looking to further bolster a rotation that had already seen the addition of Max Scherzer, and it paid off. While Scherzer, Jacob deGrom and others missed time due to injury, Bassitt was a steady and productive presence, leading the team in starts (30) and innings (181 2/3).
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA OF Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge not only had one of the greatest free-agent walk seasons of all time in 2022, he made history. Judge hit 62 homers for the Yankees, breaking Roger Maris' single-season franchise and American League record of 61 that stood since 1961. Follow all the latest Judge rumors here. Here’s...
MLB
Astros keep rotation intact after rainout
PHILADELPHIA -- Astros manager Dusty Baker doesn’t plan to alter his pitching rotation despite Game 3 of the World Series being postponed because of rain Monday, which pushed back the rest of the Fall Classic schedule by one day. Baker said the Astros are sticking with starting veteran right-hander...
MLB
Lefty vs. lefty: Advantage ... Alvarez?
Yordan Alvarez now has to face Ranger Suárez, the Phillies' one lefty starter, in Game 3 of the World Series instead of Game 4 … and that means potentially in a Game 7, too. You'd think that would be an edge for Philadelphia -- more opportunity to neutralize the Astros' most dangerous hitter with the platoon advantage.
MLB
How Game 3's postponement could aid Phillies' plans
PHILADELPHIA -- A little rain could work wonders for the Phillies’ World Series chances. Major League Baseball postponed Game 3 of the World Series on Monday night because of rain. The Phillies and the Astros will play Game 3 on Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET at Citizens Bank Park. Games 4 and 5 will be played Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Games 6 and 7 in Houston, if necessary, will be pushed to Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
MLB
The lowdown on impending FA SS Trea Turner
Trea Turner is set to become a free agent for the first time following the conclusion of the World Series, and it should be a lucrative venture for the two-time All-Star shortstop. While the free-agent shortstop class is looking stacked for the second consecutive offseason, Turner certainly has a claim as not only the best of that talented bunch, but perhaps even as the top challenger to Aaron Judge for the title of the No. 1 overall free agent.
MLB
Walker supplies treats for Rafters with 5th homer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- On the one hand, Jordan Walker knows you can’t get too comfortable in the Arizona Fall League, where every game can feel like a Minor League All-Star Game. “There are still some tweaks and things that I have to make,” he said. “But as of right...
MLB
In front of electric crowd, Phils seize Series lead in emphatic fashion
PHILADELPHIA -- The Philly faithful had waited 4,746 days to host a World Series game, and then -- cruelly -- one more because of rain. Come Tuesday night, however, the skies above Citizens Bank Park were finally free of precipitation and full, instead, of fly balls clearing the outfield wall and leading the Phillies to a Game 3 victory as substantial as the jubilant sounds coming from the stands.
MLB
Trevino, LeMahieu earn Gold Glove Awards
Jose Trevino and DJ LeMahieu shined as two of the Yankees’ most reliable defenders this past season, performances that have earned the Bronx duo some well-deserved hardware. Trevino and LeMahieu were selected as Rawlings Gold Glove Award winners, as announced Tuesday on ESPN before Game 3 of the World Series. It is the first career Gold Glove for Trevino and the fourth for LeMahieu.
MLB
Greinke's potential to return and other offseason Q's
KANSAS CITY -- The first major move in a major offseason for the Royals and general manager J.J. Picollo was made Sunday night, when they hired Matt Quatraro as their new manager. Read more about Quatraro's hire here. Now the work begins filling out Quatraro’s coaching staff, including a new...
MLB
McCullers burned by 5 Phils homers: 'I got beat, man'
PHILADELPHIA -- All it took for Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. to realize he might be in a little trouble in Game 3 of the World Series was a quick glance behind him into the night sky, where a rocket off the bat of Phillies slugger Bryce Harper was headed for the seats.
