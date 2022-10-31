A crash involving at least 10 cars has blocked the carpool lane on the 91 Freeway in Artesia during the early morning commute. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on the westbound 91 Freeway at Pioneer Boulevard at Artesia.The crash is causing a huge backup of traffic. Drivers were advised to avoid that section of the freeway for the time being. It is unclear if there were any injuries in the collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

