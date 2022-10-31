ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phelan, CA

vvng.com

One person killed after T-bone collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) One person was confirmed dead in a Friday morning T-bone traffic collision. It happened just after 5:00 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black 2007 Toyota Corolla and a maroon sedan. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire Department, along with...
VICTORVILLE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana; suspect is arrested

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was arrested on a hit-and-run charge, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 2 at about 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Merrill and Wheeler avenues. The pedestrian was walking northbound across the...
FONTANA, CA
CBS LA

10-car crash blocks carpool lane on 91 Freeway

A crash involving at least 10 cars has blocked the carpool lane on the 91 Freeway in Artesia during the early morning commute. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on the westbound 91 Freeway at Pioneer Boulevard at Artesia.The crash is causing a huge backup of traffic. Drivers were advised to avoid that section of the freeway for the time being. It is unclear if there were any injuries in the collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.  
ARTESIA, CA
KTLA

Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway

An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
KTLA

Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
HIGHLAND, CA
rocklanddaily.com

BDE: Sruly Beck, z"l, Taken in Terrible Car Accident in Pomona

We are deeply saddened to inform you of the petirah of Sruly Beck, z"l, a beloved member of the Bobover chassidus, who overcame enormous health challenges with joy and love. He was an untimely 36 years of age, and was taken in a car accident in Pomona, near Monsey. Friends...
POMONA, CA
Fontana Herald News

Fontana teenager is caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle

A Fontana teenager was caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:20 p.m., deputies from the Central Station conducted proactive patrol near Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive in the unincorporated area of San Bernardino. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
FONTANA, CA
onscene.tv

Garbage Truck Rolls Down Embankment Off The Freeway | Riverside

11.01.2022 | 11:20 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside responded to a reported overturned trash truck that had left the freeway and rolled down the embankment, landing on the Market Street Off ramp. When they arrived, they found garbage truck from Burrtec Waste Management that had rolled...
RIVERSIDE, CA
L.A. Weekly

Suspects Identified In Covina Halloween Weekend Shooting

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified two suspects in connection to a Covina shooting that left two dead over Halloween weekend. The suspects were Brian Thomas Ramos and Joel Daniel Garcia, both 19 and both considered armed and dangerous. Ramos is wanted for murder, while Garcia is wanted...
COVINA, CA
foxla.com

Person of interest wanted in Rancho Cucamonga teen's fatal shooting at Halloween party

Authorities on Thursday released the photo of a person of interest wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rancho Cucamonga teen at a Halloween party in Bloomington. A picture of the person of interest was released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, asking the public that anyone who knows his identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Detective David Carpenter at (909) 890-4904 or We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KTLA

Apple Valley couple charged with murdering 4-year-old girl

An Apple Valley couple has been charged with the murder of a 4-year-old girl. The child’s father, Isaiah Rumph, 24, and his girlfriend, Charity Staffieri, 22, have both been charged with Murder, Assault on a Child Causing Death, and Torture. Rumph and Staffieri were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s on Oct. 25 after deputies […]
APPLE VALLEY, CA

