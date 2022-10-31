Read full article on original website
vvng.com
One person killed after T-bone collision on Amargosa Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) One person was confirmed dead in a Friday morning T-bone traffic collision. It happened just after 5:00 a.m., on November 4, 2022, on Amargosa Road and Mesa Street, and involved a black 2007 Toyota Corolla and a maroon sedan. Firefighters with the Victorville Fire Department, along with...
Fontana Herald News
Pedestrian dies in hit-and-run collision in Fontana; suspect is arrested
A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle in Fontana, and a suspect was arrested on a hit-and-run charge, according to the Fontana Police Department. On Nov. 2 at about 7:12 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Merrill and Wheeler avenues. The pedestrian was walking northbound across the...
10-car crash blocks carpool lane on 91 Freeway
A crash involving at least 10 cars has blocked the carpool lane on the 91 Freeway in Artesia during the early morning commute. The crash happened around 6 a.m. Thursday on the westbound 91 Freeway at Pioneer Boulevard at Artesia.The crash is causing a huge backup of traffic. Drivers were advised to avoid that section of the freeway for the time being. It is unclear if there were any injuries in the collision. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Suspected DUI driver arrested in fiery crash in Woodland Hills that left 2 dead
A man suspected of driving under the influence was arrested after a fiery crash on Mulholland Drive in Woodland Hills that left two people dead.
Fire races through Riverside post office; arson investigation underway
An arson team was investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a post office in Riverside early Friday morning. Firefighters were called around 1:51 a.m. to the 3600 block of Sunnyside Drive where they found a U.S. post office burning in a strip mall, the Riverside Fire Department confirmed. Several fires were also found in nearby […]
Highland man arrested on attempted murder charge after shooting motorist who fled accident scene: Sheriff’s Department
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department announced on Friday that they’ve made an arrest in an October shooting that followed a hit-and-run in Highland. The Oct. 22 attack hospitalized a 27-year-old Highland man, who survived the shooting and has not been publicly identified. Investigators found that the victim and another man, identified as 35-year-old Roy […]
Big rig in California bursts into flames during police chase on freeway
A commercial big rig was engulfed in flames during a police chase in Southern California before the driver was forced to get out
rocklanddaily.com
BDE: Sruly Beck, z"l, Taken in Terrible Car Accident in Pomona
We are deeply saddened to inform you of the petirah of Sruly Beck, z"l, a beloved member of the Bobover chassidus, who overcame enormous health challenges with joy and love. He was an untimely 36 years of age, and was taken in a car accident in Pomona, near Monsey. Friends...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana teenager is caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle
A Fontana teenager was caught with 40 pounds of suspected methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Nov. 1 at about 3:20 p.m., deputies from the Central Station conducted proactive patrol near Del Rosa Avenue and Lynwood Drive in the unincorporated area of San Bernardino. The deputies conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Honda Accord for vehicle code violations.
Motorcyclist Killed in 605 Freeway Traffic Collision
Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: A motorcyclist lost their life in a traffic collision on the 605 Freeway late Sunday evening, Oct. 30. California Highway Patrol… Read more "Motorcyclist Killed in 605 Freeway Traffic Collision"
Fontana Herald News
Woman is arrested for receiving stolen property and auto theft at fitness centers in Rialto
A 40-year-old woman was arrested after she allegedly was involved in committing a string of burglaries from gym lockers at fitness centers in Rialto, in addition to stealing vehicles, according to the Rialto Police Department. Through video surveillance, detectives identified the suspect as Amanda Jean Oviatt, who resides in Highland...
Authorities release photo of person of interest in fatal shooting of teen at Bloomington party
Authorities on Thursday released a photo of a person of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy at a Bloomington party earlier this week. Robert Plyley was shot during the party in the 10600 block of Geronimo Avenue early Tuesday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The victim was […]
Fontana Herald News
Five people are arrested after Fontana deputy conducts patrol at park on Halloween
One suspect was arrested on gun charges and four other people were arrested on various charges at a park in Bloomington on Halloween night, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. On Oct. 31 at about 11:21 p.m., Deputy Nunez from the Fontana Sheriff's Station was conducting proactive...
onscene.tv
Garbage Truck Rolls Down Embankment Off The Freeway | Riverside
11.01.2022 | 11:20 AM | RIVERSIDE – California Highway Patrol, Riverside responded to a reported overturned trash truck that had left the freeway and rolled down the embankment, landing on the Market Street Off ramp. When they arrived, they found garbage truck from Burrtec Waste Management that had rolled...
L.A. Weekly
Suspects Identified In Covina Halloween Weekend Shooting
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department identified two suspects in connection to a Covina shooting that left two dead over Halloween weekend. The suspects were Brian Thomas Ramos and Joel Daniel Garcia, both 19 and both considered armed and dangerous. Ramos is wanted for murder, while Garcia is wanted...
foxla.com
Person of interest wanted in Rancho Cucamonga teen's fatal shooting at Halloween party
Authorities on Thursday released the photo of a person of interest wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rancho Cucamonga teen at a Halloween party in Bloomington. A picture of the person of interest was released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department, asking the public that anyone who knows his identity or whereabouts is urged to contact Detective David Carpenter at (909) 890-4904 or We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.
3 teens shot, 1 fatally, following early morning fight in Palmdale parking lot
A 19-year-old was killed and two other teens were wounded when a gunmen opened fire following a fight in a Palmdale parking lot early Monday morning. The incident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the 39700 block of 30th Street West. Deputies arrived at Marie Kerr Park and found the 19-year-old unresponsive victim down in the […]
Apple Valley couple charged with murdering 4-year-old girl
An Apple Valley couple has been charged with the murder of a 4-year-old girl. The child’s father, Isaiah Rumph, 24, and his girlfriend, Charity Staffieri, 22, have both been charged with Murder, Assault on a Child Causing Death, and Torture. Rumph and Staffieri were arrested by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s on Oct. 25 after deputies […]
KTLA.com
Pursuit suspect bails car, runs across 110 Freeway in South Los Angeles
A suspected stolen vehicle pursuit in South Los Angeles turned into a foot chase with the suspect crossing the busy 110 Freeway. The incident happened just after 10 p.m. on Monday. Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department initiated the pursuit at Broadway and Adams. After a short chase, the...
Speeding Truck Slams into Pole Killing 1 in Chatsworth
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash into a pole that split the vehicle in half early Tuesday morning, Nov. 1, in the Chatsworth neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles City Fire Department and the Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a traffic...
