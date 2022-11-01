Read full article on original website
Linda Rojo
2d ago
this cfo, worked for Trump, for 35 years . Trump must've trusted him. but, I guess, he's being thrown under the bus. like every one else.
Reply
2
Related
Donald Trump And His Son Were Just Accused Of Running Away From Their Massive Fraud Lawsuit In New York
New York State Attorney General Letitia James has blasted Donald Trump and his 38-year-old son Eric Trump for avoiding formal service of the 220-page fraud lawsuit filed against them last month. According to reports, 14 of the 16 named defendants have formally accepted service of the suit, with the 76-year-old...
The Trumps really, really wanted a new judge in NY's $250M fraud lawsuit. But that judge's boss just said no.
Donald Trump has lost his bid to switch courtrooms. His lawyers had repeatedly tried to escape the judge who once held him in contempt.
Donald Trump Jr. Changes Tune on Now-'Heinous' Paul Pelosi Attack
Donald Trump Jr. is taking a slightly different tone from his earlier social media posts poking fun at the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband but continues referencing the incident as he lobs criticisms at his political opponents. The son of former President Donald Trump on Monday called the...
Harvard Law Professor Explains Why A Trump Indictment In D.C. Would Hold Extra Peril
Laurence Tribe warned that the former president is facing an attorney general who will "leave no stone unturned."
A prosecutor in the Trump Org trial says if they excused every juror who disliked Trump 'we wouldn't be able to get a jury at all'
A prosecutor in the trial of Donald Trump's business said there wouldn't have been a jury if all who disliked Trump were excused. "This is not about Donald Trump," but about his business, lead prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said. As of Thursday afternoon, all 12 jurors were selected to serve on...
How a conviction in Trump Org's upcoming trial could bar Trump from federal contracts, even for Secret Service
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial starts Monday in Manhattan. A conviction could end Trump's right to do business with the federal government.
Trump Org jury sees 1st evidence linking Donald Trump's Sharpie to alleged tax-dodge scheme
The Trump Organization tax-fraud trial is in its second week in a criminal courthouse in Manhattan. Jurors on Tuesday saw the first evidence linking the alleged fraud to the very top of the company. Donald and Eric Trump's signatures may refute defense claims that the scheme stopped with underlings. Jurors...
A Texas mom who took her family into the Capitol riot doubled-down on Trump's election fraud lies as she asked a federal judge for leniency
A Texas family of 5 was sentenced Wednesday for taking part in the Capitol riot on January 6, according to CBS News reporter Scott MacFarlane. A federal judge said the Munn family's trip on January 6 "went so far off the rails" when they entered the Capitol illegally. The mother...
Trump raged against '60 Minutes' after it featured Dominion's CEO calmly dismissing his election-fraud theories
Former President Trump responded angrily to Sunday's edition of '60 Minutes.'. The documentary featured the Dominion Voting Systems CEO rebutting Trump's claims. He didn't directly address its arguments, but claimed the show was part of a plot against him. Donald Trump lashed out at Sunday night's edition of "60 Minutes"...
'BIG MISTAKE!': Trump drops Truth bomb after DeSantis endorses GOP candidate he disavowed
Former President Donald Trump fired off a foreboding Truth on Sunday night, reacting to a Washington Examiner exclusive that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is recording a robocall for a Republican candidate whom Trump has rejected. That candidate is Joe O’Dea, the underdog Senate contender in Colorado who is trailing...
Jan 6. committee can't find a Trump lawyer that will accept service of subpoena: report
The House Jan. 6 committee voted to subpoena former President Donald Trump last week but investigators are still trying to find someone authorized to accept service of it, according to ABC News. The subpoena was introduced by the panel's vice chair, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., who called Trump the riot's...
Ex-housekeeper for Jeff Bezos files discrimination lawsuit
A former housekeeper for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos says she and other employees suffered unsafe working conditions that included being forced to climb out a laundry room window to get to a bathroom anytime the Bezos family was home. In a lawsuit filed in King County Superior Court in Seattle...
Cassidy Hutchinson, who delivered bombshell testimony about Trump's conduct on Jan. 6, agrees to cooperate with Georgia prosecutor investigating 2020 election tampering: report
Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is cooperating with Georgia district attorney Fani Willis. Hutchinson told January 6 investigators about Donald Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 election. Willis is looking into Trump's alleged interference in Georgia's election results. Following her explosive testimony to the January 6 select committee about...
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
CNN — A former executive at Donald Trump’s media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a...
Trump was 'pissed' and 'livid' after the Supreme Court rejected 2020 election challenge, Secret Service email shows
Trump was furious when the Supreme Court dismissed a lawsuit to overturn the 2020 election results. A Secret Service message said Trump was "livid" and Cassidy Hutchinson said he was "fired up." The January 6 committee revealed the evidence in a hearing on Thursday. President Donald Trump was furious when...
A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent
A judge said DOJ can't force alleged foreign agents to retroactively disclose their lobbying work. Judge James Boasberg said he was bound by longstanding federal appeals court precedent. The decision could impair the Justice Department's ability to police covert foreign influence. The Justice Department suffered a setback Wednesday in its...
A co-founder of the firm behind Truth Social says Trump retaliated against another exec who refused to gift some of his shares to Melania
Will Wilkerson, co-founder of Trump's media company, filed an SEC whistleblower complaint in August. Wilkerson detailed several allegations about the company to The Washington Post. An email obtained by the Post showed another co-founder believed Trump was retaliating against him. A co-founder of Trump Media & Technology Group, the company...
Trump was seen as someone who couldn't properly spell 'Middle East,' according to the former president's advisor and billionaire friend
Tom Barrack, a billionaire financier, took the stand on Monday during his own criminal trial. He's being charged with illegally lobbying the Trump administration on behalf of the UAE. Barrack testified that his clients mocked Trump's spelling skills, according to The Times of Israel. Former President Donald Trump's former advisor...
N.Y. AG asks court to stop Donald Trump from moving businesses
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James asked the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday to prevent former President Donald Trump from moving his businesses to a new holding company he formed while her civil lawsuit against his current organization over widespread fraud allegations moves forward. James filed...
MSNBC host warns "legal loophole" that sent Mar-a-Lago case to Clarence Thomas may help Trump
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Mehdi Hasan recently offered a detailed breakdown of how the U.S. Supreme Court's involvement in the U.S. Department of Justice's (DOJ) classified documents investigation could ultimately prove to be favorable for former President Donald Trump. On Tuesday, October 11, Hasan appeared on "All...
Comments / 4