Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, November 3, 2022. The moon remains in compassionate Pisces, beginning the day alongside Mercury and the sun in intimate Scorpio. To say that everyone’s feeling a bit emotional might be an understatement. However, because Venus in Scorpio joins the group later in the afternoon, today can be a good time to connect with the people you care about most for love and support. It’s also a good day for giving back to others as well.
The week ahead is going to be full of ups and downs. Mars retrograde commences on 30th October and lasts until 12th January in Gemini, lowering our current temperaments, libidos, and energy levels. Venus in Scorpio connects with the South Node of Destiny on 2nd November, urging us to connect and give our all to relationships. The energy changes a few days later, so prepare for a roller coaster of emotions. The sun aligns with the South Node of Destiny at the same moment Uranus retrograde and Venus oppose each other in Taurus, making 5th November an intense day. Expect to witness—or even be a part of— breakups and shake-ups in love and financial matters. This aspect isn’t for the faint of heart, so tread lightly before making decisions and then reassess once more. You’ll want to make impulsive choices, but try to take only calculated risks because you could have a change of heart again.
If you thought last month was intense, wait until you see how your November 2022 horoscope pans out! Scorpio season is currently underway, shining a light on our deepest (and darkest) desires. If you keep wanting to stare into the abyss, know that it will eventually stare back into you. This time of year is not for the faint of heart, as it brings us back in touch with our shadow selves and thins the veil that separates this realm from the next. As Mars continues to retrograde through sharp-tongued and scatterbrained Gemini, you’re spending the rest of the month reassessing...
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): What do you do when people refuse to follow what you say? Do you become a bully or throw a hissy fit? Try coaxing and cajoling. It works wonders. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Life would be easier if you didn't have to put up with a loved one's antics, but guess what? This person has to put up with yours.
A reminder: We’re in a new decade, and it’s still quite young. 2023 promises to be all-new and all-different, with Jupiter and the eclipses firing off from Aries, Saturn going walkabout in Pisces and Pluto taking us over the event horizon in Aquarius. Consider these final months of 2022 to be the closing and processing of all that’s come before.
You’re in the midst of a deep and encompassing transformation, because your Scorpio horoscope for November 2022 says you’re on the brink of a brand new chapter. You’re coming away from the solar eclipse in Scorpio that rocked your world last month. As you move forward, you may find yourself moving towards a more harmonious and forgiving mindset. However, let’s not forget that Mars—your ruling planet—will be retrograde all throughout the month. Retrograding through your eighth house of give and take, you’re learning more about how to assert your boundaries while respecting the boundaries of those around you. Although you may...
Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
Graphic by mbg creative x Nataliya Vaitkevich / Pexels. It’s November: Eclipse season, midterm elections, and soon, the holidays. We’re coming to the finish line of a tumultuous year, but the stars are just warming up. The month opens in the tailwind of the October 25 Scorpio solar...
In November we’re tasked with approaching challenges from a place of better judgment than in the past. Scorpio season brings an intense, often extreme energy that invites us to sink deeper into our greatest desires and compulsions—and The Sun, Mercury, and Venus moving through Scorpio for the first two weeks of the month make space for indulgences that might feel otherwise feel off limits. Ask yourself who you’re keeping up appearances for: Can you give yourself permission to break some rules, if it isn’t hurting anyone?
You may be enjoying the atmosphere of fall and giving in to your love for comfort culture, because your Leo horoscope for November 2022 wants you to go home. Scorpio season is upping your sensitivity levels and increasing your desire for a feeling of warmth, love and safety. As the sun moves through your fourth house of home and family, you’re being called to water your roots with some TLC. However, let’s not forget that Mars is also retrograde, spinning backwards through your 11th house of community and social circles for the duration of the month. You may have been feeling...
Read about your daily horoscope and learn about the challenges and opportunities ahead. Here you will get all the information about love, life, work, education and lots more. Knowing about your lucky colour, number and day will help you handle your challenges and take charge of your life. Let's see what's in store for you.
You’re spending the month expanding your social circle and connecting with the world at large, because your Capricorn horoscope for November 2022 wants you to bring clarity to your vision. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is moving through your 11th house of hopes, dreams and community endeavors. How can you spearhead something positive for the people? Don’t expect instant results, because Mars retrograde will slow down progress all throughout the month. As the planet of conflict and passion retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, you may feel an increasing sense of burnout, especially if you...
FREE WILL ASTROLOGY – Week of October 15, 2022. When he was young, Libran poet W. S. Merwin had a teacher who advised him, “Don’t lose your arrogance yet. You can do that when you’re older. Lose it too soon, and you may merely replace it with vanity.” I think that counsel is wise for you to meditate on right now. Here’s how I interpret it: Give honor and respect to your fine abilities. Salute and nurture your ripe talents. Talk to yourself realistically about the success you have accomplished. If you build up your appreciation for what is legitimately great about you, you won’t be tempted to resort to false pride or self-absorbed egotism.
November opens with the sun in Scorpio, lighting up a highly mysterious, sensitive sector of your chart, revving up your intuitive abilities and finding you exploring hidden places or learning secret things. Catching up on rest is a theme highlighted at this moment. Getting quality time, restorative sleep, and time off from work may be on your mind. You’re exploring your psyche in some significant way or expanding your spiritual practice. Life’s mysteries and the unknown are calling you!
Full Moons are a time for releasing and relinquishing. If you have an excess in your life, this is the time for it to go down the drain. Through silent meditation, exchanging of thoughts, or spiritual practice, Full Moons are a point when we can let go. Get ready to...
You're acting like an animal ... possibly this one (Photo by NICOLAS GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images) According to the signs if the Zodiac, there's a beast in all of us, though not necessarily a mythically ferocious type. What's your spirit animal? Let's take a look at each month ...Aries (March 21 - April 19) (JEAN-CHRISTOPHE VERHAEGEN/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: LynxTaurus (April 20 - May 20) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: HorseGemini (May 21 - June 20) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: Chameleon Cancer (June 21 - July 22) (ROSLAN RAHMAN/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: OtterLeo (July 23 - August 22) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: LionVirgo (August 23 - September 22) (Photo by Luis Tato / AFP) (Photo by LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: ElephantLibra (September 23 - October 22) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: FoxScorpio (October 23 - November 21) (Photo by LUIS ROBAYO/AFP via Getty Images) Spirit Animal: PenguinSagittarius (November 22 - December 21) (Steve Heaslip/Cape Cod Times) Spirit Animal: Hummingbird Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: CrowAquarius (January 20 - February 18) (USA TODAY Network) Spirit Animal: OwlPisces (February 19 - March 20) (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images) Spirit Animal: Dolphin11
Step right up, because your horoscope for the week of October 24 to October 30 is a wild ride from start to finish. You’re approaching one of the most climactic (and dramatic) weeks of 2022, as you’re gearing up to embrace major changes that may already be unfolding. Like it or not, the universe is forcing you to leave behind your comfort zone and experience true growth. This week begins with a bang, as a solar eclipse will take place at exactly 2 degrees Scorpio on October 25. Reaching its peak at 6:49 a.m. ET, this heavy and soulful solar eclipse...
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a waxing...
Bustle’s resident astrologer Mecca Woods, founder of My Life Created, shares every zodiac sign’s daily horoscope for today, October 28, 2022. Lucky Jupiter leaves enthusiastic Aries in the wee hours of the morning and returns home to dreamy Pisces. With Jupiter in Pisces, you might find yourself feeling more introspective, tired, or tender.
Everyone has their highs and lows, but three zodiac signs will have the worst week of October 31 to November 6, and they have every reason to blame astrology for their problems. After all, the initial shake-up of Mars retrograde is partly to blame. Another week, another retrograde. Eclipse season has been shaking things up and pulling you towards your destiny. And ever since Mars stationed retrograde in Gemini, you may be feeling creatively stunted and energetically exhausted *Insert car tires’ screeching sound here*. Luna will be entering eccentric Aquarius on October 31, making it the most unorthodox Halloween yet. Look at...
