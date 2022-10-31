Read full article on original website
Jamie Lee Curtis Returns in ‘Halloween Ends’: Everything to Know About the Horror Sequel
The night he came home — again. Michael Myers is headed back to the big screen for one last ride in the upcoming sequel Halloween Ends. Following the success of 2018’s Halloween and 2021’s Halloween Kills, Jamie Lee Curtis and director David Gordon Green are teaming up again for the third installment in the series. “It’s going to make people very angry,” the Scream Queens alum told film blog The Illuminerdi in October 2021. “It’s going to stimulate people. People are going to be agitated by it. And it is a beautiful way to end this trilogy.”
NPR
Movie review: 'Good Night Oppy'
Mars Exploration Rovers, Opportunity and Spirit, were expected to be operational for 90 days. 15 years later, Oppy was still roving. A new documentary, "Good Night Oppy," chronicles this. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. In 2003, NASA sent two robots named Spirit and Opportunity to explore the surface of Mars. They...
NPR
In 'The Banshees of Inisherin,' friendship is war
In The Banshees Of Inisherin, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson play two longtime drinking buddies who face a crisis when one of them decides he really doesn't want to be friends anymore. Set on a fictional island off the coast of Ireland, the film was written and directed by Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) and is in theaters now.
NPR
A memorial to Dobby can stay on a Welsh beach, but fans have to stop leaving socks
For years, Harry Potter fans have paid their respects to the franchise's beloved house elf Dobby by leaving tributes at the Welsh beach where his movie death was filmed. As a result, that infamous stretch of Freshwater West Beach in Pembrokeshire has become a depository for trinkets, painted rocks and all sorts of socks.
NPR
'Good Night Oppy' is the feel good space film you need
Audio will be available later today. "Good Night Oppy" is a charming documentary that tells the story of Opportunity, the Mars rover that was supposed to last just 90 days, but instead kept going, sending back data for almost 15 years.
