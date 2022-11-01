Read full article on original website
Related
littlerocksoiree.com
Weekend Guide: 16 Events to Welcome November
A few ghosts may still be hanging around, but the new month is already full of holiday fun. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is low. Click here to get this week's by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
littlerocksoiree.com
Go!bbler Turkey Trot Tradition Continues This Thanksgiving
Nothing is better than vegging out on the couch after a huge Thanksgiving feast, watching football through a bleary, tryptophan-induced haze, right?. To help you earn a few more minutes on the couch, Go! Running’s annual Go!bbler Turkey Trot is back, hitting the streets in The Heights on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 24.
littlerocksoiree.com
Explore the November Issue of Soirée
November has come once again, and with it a flurry of holiday preparations, philanthropic events and new ways to explore the city, all captured in the second annual Men's Issue of Little Rock Soirée. Here's what you'll find on our pages this month:. City Year is Making the Grade...
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Chris W. Pritchard
Relationships and community outreach have always been my primary focus, and combining that with my passion for live events certainly was a perfect fit. Ministries! With a vibrant team of volunteers, STEP Ministries mentors, tutors and encourages under-resourced youth in the Little Rock and North Little Rock communities. stepministries.org. WHAT...
Little Rock teenager builds haunted house in Hillcrest, giving out scares this Halloween
While most people will go door to door looking for treats this Halloween, one neighbor in Hillcrest is making sure at least some get a few scares.
onespiritblog.com
Peak-a-Boo! Happy Halloween from the Newborn Babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs
We’re in for a treat this Halloween with these pictures of the newborn babies at CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs. Every year, staff dresses up the babies in Halloween costumes. A special thanks to Brooke Copeland, lactation consultant, for making the cute outfits!. This year features Daxton as the...
littlerocksoiree.com
North Little Rock's Patio on Park Hill Returns This Week
Patio on Park Hill, the annual North Little Rock neighborhood festival, is back and celebrating a major milestone: the 100th anniversary of the Park Hill Historic District. Put on by the Park Hill Business and Merchants Association, the fest will take place in the Lakehill Shopping Center on JFK Blvd. from 5-9 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 3.
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Anthony Young
My fondest career moment is the first time I experienced the reaction of a customer being approved for a loan for their small business. I’m a banker by trade, but this platform sparked a passion for creating impact within communities. It has allowed me to expand my reach of building communities and changing lives.
littlerocksoiree.com
Nonprofit News: November Edition
Ahead of its 100-year anniversary in 2027, UA Little Rock has publicly launched the Centennial Campaign with the goal of raising $250 million, its largest fundraising effort to date. "This campaign celebrates our first 100 years and ensures a robust beginning to our second 100 years by reducing student debt,...
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
littlerocksoiree.com
Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent
CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Nate Disarro
I’d say starting my business is No. 1, but filming sharks with Shark Week, shooting hoops with the Boston Celtics, sitting in Mary Steenburgen’s house in Los Angeles, working with the Dallas Cowboys or hanging with Scottie Pippen are up there too!. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Arkansas County Courthouse and rural trash schedule for Veterans Day holiday
The Arkansas County Courthouse and Annex in Stuttgart and the courthouse in DeWitt will be closed Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no change to the rural trash pickup schedule.
Intersection in Little Rock listed as one of the deadliest for pedestrians
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deadly pedestrian crashes in Little Rock are having one of the worst years on record, right behind 2020. It's something we've told you about before, but people in the community are pleading for them to stop as they cope with losing loved ones. Bobby Wesley...
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Ron Witherspoon
I can’t tell you that I’ve had that "aha!" moment. I never went to college thinking I’m going to work for a bank. At the end of day, I wanted to go to work for a really good company. Arvest is known for their service and their tremendous reputation. I just wanted to work for a great company. The job isn’t the passion, Arvest is the passion.
littlerocksoiree.com
City Year is Making the Grade
Put simply, City Year Little Rock is a win-win situation. Madhav Shroff describes it best. “[City Year provides] an extra resource to schools that are in need of that extra support,” he says. “Service as a City Year corps member is direct service. There are many people, especially young people, upset with various issues with our current society, and City Year is an outlet to put frustrations into action.”
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Christian O’Neal
A career highlight is launching the UA Little Rock Centennial Campaign. It will set the course for the next 100 years by raising funds for scholarships, student success, learning environments and program excellence. Supporting our students is such an honor. HOW I KNEW THIS WAS MY PASSION. As a first-generation...
cenlanow.com
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
onespiritblog.com
Dr. Gregory Whorton Named 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professional
Dr. Gregory Whorton, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, was recognized as one of the best in his field in Arkansas. Dr. Whorton was named to the 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professionals list. The list is compiled of Arkansas business owners, marketers, real estate agents and others that make...
Comments / 0