littlerocksoiree.com
Weekend Guide: 16 Events to Welcome November
A few ghosts may still be hanging around, but the new month is already full of holiday fun. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is low. Click here to get this week's by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
littlerocksoiree.com
City Year is Making the Grade
Put simply, City Year Little Rock is a win-win situation. Madhav Shroff describes it best. “[City Year provides] an extra resource to schools that are in need of that extra support,” he says. “Service as a City Year corps member is direct service. There are many people, especially young people, upset with various issues with our current society, and City Year is an outlet to put frustrations into action.”
littlerocksoiree.com
Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent
CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Chris W. Pritchard
Relationships and community outreach have always been my primary focus, and combining that with my passion for live events certainly was a perfect fit. Ministries! With a vibrant team of volunteers, STEP Ministries mentors, tutors and encourages under-resourced youth in the Little Rock and North Little Rock communities. stepministries.org. WHAT...
littlerocksoiree.com
Little Rock Soirée's 2022 Class of Men on a Mission
It is our immense pleasure to present to you the 2022 class of Men on a Mission. Last year, our team officially launched this special section, one we’d long dreamt of sharing. This year, following a warm reception to the inaugural class, we’re thrilled to bring back the list. We opened nominations to readers before vetting each entry, then reaching out with this marketing opportunity.
onespiritblog.com
Dr. Gregory Whorton Named 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professional
Dr. Gregory Whorton, CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, was recognized as one of the best in his field in Arkansas. Dr. Whorton was named to the 2022 Arkansas Money and Politics Top Professionals list. The list is compiled of Arkansas business owners, marketers, real estate agents and others that make...
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Ron Witherspoon
I can’t tell you that I’ve had that "aha!" moment. I never went to college thinking I’m going to work for a bank. At the end of day, I wanted to go to work for a really good company. Arvest is known for their service and their tremendous reputation. I just wanted to work for a great company. The job isn’t the passion, Arvest is the passion.
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Anthony Young
My fondest career moment is the first time I experienced the reaction of a customer being approved for a loan for their small business. I’m a banker by trade, but this platform sparked a passion for creating impact within communities. It has allowed me to expand my reach of building communities and changing lives.
ualrpublicradio.org
Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to supporters heading into final week of campaign
With just over a week before Election Day, Republican candidate for Arkansas governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders is taking part in a final series of get out the vote rallies around the state. On Sunday, she held a campaign event in Arkansas’ capital city. In a ballroom at the Delta Hotel,...
talkbusiness.net
Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September
A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
littlerocksoiree.com
Men on a Mission 2022: Jowaun Wright
Closings are always my best career moments. Seeing my clients’ faces and the joy they have after buying a home or buying their first home always makes me happy. I’ve always been fascinated with homes, interior design, landscaping and every aspect of the home lifestyle. It was a natural way for me to channel my interests into a career.
cenlanow.com
Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
KATV
'Very disheartening:' Pine Bluff mayor says grocery store could've stayed open
(PINE BLUFF) KATV — A Pine Bluff grocery store has closed its doors for the last time. Brookshire's, a company based in Tyler, Texas owns Super 1 Foods grocery store. According to a press release they sent more than two weeks ago, staffing shortages and the lease ending is why they decided to close the store.
Intersection in Little Rock listed as one of the deadliest for pedestrians
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Deadly pedestrian crashes in Little Rock are having one of the worst years on record, right behind 2020. It's something we've told you about before, but people in the community are pleading for them to stop as they cope with losing loved ones. Bobby Wesley...
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Winter 2022-2023 Outlook
November is here, and whether you are someone who immediately decorates for the holidays or someone who wants to hold onto your pumpkin spice latte a little longer, winter is right around the corner.
KATV
Pulaski Co. prosecutor fed up with 'nonsense' at Little Rock City Hall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Pulaski County Prosecutor, Larry Jegley, has written a letter to the Little Rock city attorney stating he has "had about enough of this nonsense with Little Rock City Hall about the Freedom of Information Act." Over the last month, the city has been faced with...
Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
littlerocksoiree.com
Morning, Noon & Night: A Guide to West Little Rock
Expansive views, fine dining, retail havens — it's all waiting for you to explore in the ever-growing neighborhoods way out west. Here's what to do in west Little Rock no matter what time of day you're there. - MORNING - Raise a Cup. The cool kids can make fun...
Little Rock’s Ernest Green house receives a make-over
A historic Little Rock home is getting a makeover courtesy of several local organizations.
Arkansas Democrat auditor candidate arrested by Little Rock police Friday morning
The Democratic Party candidate for Arkansas Auditor was arrested Friday morning.
