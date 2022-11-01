ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

littlerocksoiree.com

Weekend Guide: 16 Events to Welcome November

A few ghosts may still be hanging around, but the new month is already full of holiday fun. Let's get into it. COVID forecast: Community level is low. Click here to get this week's by-the-numbers report, and click here for a simplified version of what it means for how to go out into the city safely and responsibly.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

City Year is Making the Grade

Put simply, City Year Little Rock is a win-win situation. Madhav Shroff describes it best. “[City Year provides] an extra resource to schools that are in need of that extra support,” he says. “Service as a City Year corps member is direct service. There are many people, especially young people, upset with various issues with our current society, and City Year is an outlet to put frustrations into action.”
littlerocksoiree.com

Giving Guide: CHI St. Vincent

CHI St. Vincent makes the healing presence of God known in our world by improving the health of the people we serve, especially those who are vulnerable, while advancing social justice for all. We are YOUR hospital and are dedicated to providing compassionate and excellent care — for you, your...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Men on a Mission 2022: Chris W. Pritchard

Relationships and community outreach have always been my primary focus, and combining that with my passion for live events certainly was a perfect fit. Ministries! With a vibrant team of volunteers, STEP Ministries mentors, tutors and encourages under-resourced youth in the Little Rock and North Little Rock communities. stepministries.org. WHAT...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Little Rock Soirée's 2022 Class of Men on a Mission

It is our immense pleasure to present to you the 2022 class of Men on a Mission. Last year, our team officially launched this special section, one we’d long dreamt of sharing. This year, following a warm reception to the inaugural class, we’re thrilled to bring back the list. We opened nominations to readers before vetting each entry, then reaching out with this marketing opportunity.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Men on a Mission 2022: Ron Witherspoon

I can’t tell you that I’ve had that "aha!" moment. I never went to college thinking I’m going to work for a bank. At the end of day, I wanted to go to work for a really good company. Arvest is known for their service and their tremendous reputation. I just wanted to work for a great company. The job isn’t the passion, Arvest is the passion.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Men on a Mission 2022: Anthony Young

My fondest career moment is the first time I experienced the reaction of a customer being approved for a loan for their small business. I’m a banker by trade, but this platform sparked a passion for creating impact within communities. It has allowed me to expand my reach of building communities and changing lives.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

Arkansas wagering sets a new record in September

A lot of folks in Arkansas are putting their chips in on the wide variety of sports betting, with wagers totaling a record $21.18 million in September, well above the previous record of $12.6 million in June, according to the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration (DFA). Sports wagers may...
ARKANSAS STATE
littlerocksoiree.com

Men on a Mission 2022: Jowaun Wright

Closings are always my best career moments. Seeing my clients’ faces and the joy they have after buying a home or buying their first home always makes me happy. I’ve always been fascinated with homes, interior design, landscaping and every aspect of the home lifestyle. It was a natural way for me to channel my interests into a career.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
cenlanow.com

Arkansas State Marching Band Contest kicks off in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — The Arkansas State Marching Band Contest has started in Little Rock, Ark., today, October 31, 2022. The contest began this morning at 8 AM performances will be taking place until 7 PM. The contest continues into November 1, 2022, where performances will again be taking place from 8 AM to 7 PM.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Full closure of I-30 set for next weekend

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Construction projects on Interstate 30 in Little Rock and North Little Rock will require a full closure over the weekend of November 11-14. Crews will be installing structural steel at the 6th Street bridge over I-30 in Little Rock as part of the 30 Crossing project.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
littlerocksoiree.com

Morning, Noon & Night: A Guide to West Little Rock

Expansive views, fine dining, retail havens — it's all waiting for you to explore in the ever-growing neighborhoods way out west. Here's what to do in west Little Rock no matter what time of day you're there. - MORNING - Raise a Cup. The cool kids can make fun...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

