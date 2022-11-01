Read full article on original website
Best Buy Early Black Friday Deals: These Samsung, LG Smart TVs are Already on Sale Right Now
Thanksgiving, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday may all still be a few weeks away, but guess what? You do not have to wait to enjoy some great Black Friday deals. Why? Because there are early deals that are already available!. Specifically, Best Buy is already offering some great discounts for...
Plan A Digital Platform Helps Ensure Companies Aren't 'Greenwashing' Their Climate Pledges
Carbon reporting firm Plan A is offering a digital platform to help companies keep track of their climate pledges and help ensure they aren't "greenwashing." Unlike other carbon accounting and sustainability tools, Lubomila Jordanova, Plan A founder and CEO, said the firm is offering a digital platform that uses automation and prediction to process companies' data.
Android Apps with Malware Get 1M+ Installs on Google Play
Four malicious apps have been found in Google Play according to Bleeping Computer. It directs users to sites that steal sensitive information or generate revenue for operators per click. The sites may also offer downloads for fake security apps or updates, which may cause victims to download malware manually. The...
Australian Fund Company to Delist Global X Bitcoin ETP And Global X Ethereum ETP
An Australian fund company is going to delist Global X Bitcoin ETP (BT0X) and Global X Ethereum ETP (ET0X), the first exchange-traded products (ETPs) of Global X ETFs following a 12-month digital assets slump. Cosmos Asset Management, asset manager of Cosmos Purpose Bitcoin Access ETF, Cosmos Global Digital Miners Access...
Reseller Hack Results In Data Breach, Vodafone Italy Confirms
Vodafone Italia warns customers of a possible data breach that may compromise their personal data after its reseller was cyber-attacked. FourB S.p.A., which is a reseller of the telecommunications company's services in the country, was hacked back in September, exposing sensitive user details. Vodafone Sends Notice To Customers. According to...
Twitter is Reportedly Laying Off Employees Today
It's no secret that Elon Musk has a lot of plans for his newly acquired social networking site. The latest reports say that Twitter will now be laying off employees today, November 5, according to Engadget. This news has been looming over the heads of the platform's 7,500 staff, and now it has finally come.
5 Best Apple Products for Students this 2022
Apple has built an ecosystem for its users. Thus, if you get an Apple laptop, you will most likely be opted to get an iPhone or an iPad. Doing so would make it easier for you to work from one device to another one. Apple products are known for its...
Tracking Package You’ve Ordered Comes Handy With Gmail New Feature, Google Announces
Google has solved your problem of tracking the package you have ordered easily with the new Gmail feature. To make it easier, Google does not even require you to open the email when the package arrives. Package Status, Default. The announcement came a little bit ahead of the holiday season...
Google is Shutting Down Hangouts Today
The news about Google shutting down Hangouts was first announced in June. Today, November 1, the tech company is officially shutting down Hangouts marking the end of the all-in-one text and video chat app, as per Ars Technica. Hangouts Users Migrate to Google Chat Ahead of the Shutdown. Upon announcement...
Google Will Soon Be Pulling the Plug on Its Standalone Street View App After 15 Years
Google's Street View standalone app will soon be sent to its digital grave. Google recently confirmed that it would soon be discontinuing support for its dedicated Street View app and that it will be removed from app stores "in the coming weeks." Google previously celebrated the addition of Street View...
5 Things to Keep in Mind When Buying a Used iPhone
If you want to get a new iPhone and you're on a limited budget, the next option is to buy a used one or a second-hand unit. It is the cheaper means of obtaining one of the most sought-after products of Apple. However, you have to be careful when it...
