Prince William County, VA

PWLiving

Accessing Crisis Services in Prince William County

Provided by Prince William County Community Services. If you or someone you know is at risk of harm or in a mental health crisis but is not in immediate danger, call 703-527-4077 or text CONNECT to 85511. Your call or text will be received locally by someone who knows the greater Prince William County area and can provide local resources. The individual will be available to provide immediate help over the phone, such as referrals to local behavioral health and other community services.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Historic Manassas Offers Fall Fun

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. The air is crisp and leaves are turning . . . it’s the perfect time to stroll through the streets of Old Town Manassas. Put your plaid shirt on and head downtown for these great events.
MANASSAS, VA
Boomer Magazine

Main (Street) Meals

Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to two delicious small town dining experiences in Central Virginia: Krecek Kakes in Orange County and Obrigado in Louisa County. If you haven’t caught the fall foliage in the Blue Ridge yet, it may be too late to peek at the...
LOUISA COUNTY, VA
Falls Church News-Press

Local Condominium Vacates Twelve Units Due to ‘Undue Strains’

Representatives of an engineering firm hired by the residents’ board at the Madison Condominium at 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Falls Church found a steel beam that was completely corroded and they immediately call City Hall and City engineers condemned the building and the Falls Church Police Department and Office of Emergency Management supervised an evacuation of residents who are now in area hotels, a News-Press source close to the incident has reported.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
nomadlawyer.org

Alexandria: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia. Alexandria, Virginia is a historic city on the Potomac River, just south of Washington, DC. This small city is known for its quaint Old Town, which features brick sidewalks and 18th and 19th century buildings. Shoppers line King Street, and there is an assortment of restaurants and boutiques to choose from.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
PWLiving

Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas’s most recent denizens, Benny Capolago’s. If you haven’t seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28” and may be difficult to get in some cars. A.
MANASSAS, VA
WUSA9

Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
TYSONS, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
VIRGINIA STATE
Commercial Observer

RV Company Enters DC Market With Manassas Lease

National Indoor RV Centers (NIRVC), a national RV and motor home company, is entering the Washington, D.C., region for the first time, according to the company. The Lawrenceville, Ga.-headquartered company has inked a 9,300-square-foot mixed-use lease at 9515 Contractors Court in Manassas, Va. The property is part of Broad Run Industrial Park, situated less than two miles from Prince William Parkway, and nine miles from Interstate 66.
MANASSAS, VA
Outsider.com

Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets

A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
VIENNA, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Antiques show and sale returning to McLean

The McLean Antiques Show & Sale is returning to McLean next month for its 46th year. The event, sponsored by the McLean Community Center (MCC) at 1234 Ingleside Avenue, is described in a release as a “treasure hunt.”. “[The sale] will feature an exciting selection of designer vintage clothing...
MCLEAN, VA
Travel Maven

This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.

For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
SPERRYVILLE, VA
Daily Voice

Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B

Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD

