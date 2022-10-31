Read full article on original website
Accessing Crisis Services in Prince William County
Provided by Prince William County Community Services. If you or someone you know is at risk of harm or in a mental health crisis but is not in immediate danger, call 703-527-4077 or text CONNECT to 85511. Your call or text will be received locally by someone who knows the greater Prince William County area and can provide local resources. The individual will be available to provide immediate help over the phone, such as referrals to local behavioral health and other community services.
Historic Manassas Offers Fall Fun
The air is crisp and leaves are turning . . . it's the perfect time to stroll through the streets of Old Town Manassas. Put your plaid shirt on and head downtown for these great events.
Main (Street) Meals
Richmond food and travel writer Steve Cook takes us to two delicious small town dining experiences in Central Virginia: Krecek Kakes in Orange County and Obrigado in Louisa County. If you haven’t caught the fall foliage in the Blue Ridge yet, it may be too late to peek at the...
Falls Church News-Press
Local Condominium Vacates Twelve Units Due to ‘Undue Strains’
Representatives of an engineering firm hired by the residents’ board at the Madison Condominium at 600 Roosevelt Blvd. in Falls Church found a steel beam that was completely corroded and they immediately call City Hall and City engineers condemned the building and the Falls Church Police Department and Office of Emergency Management supervised an evacuation of residents who are now in area hotels, a News-Press source close to the incident has reported.
This Virginia family has adopted 6 kids and counting: 'They become your family'
November is National Adoption Month and through CBS 6's partnership with JFS-Connecting Hearts, each day of the month, we will be presenting a child who is eligible for adoption.
WJLA
New guaranteed income program opens in Alexandria; 170 residents to get $12k over 2 years
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was passed to allow the nation to cope with a bleak health and economic crisis. 7News On Your Side looked into where the money is going. Nearly $60 million going to the City of Alexandria. To see how this municipality is spending this money click here.
nomadlawyer.org
Alexandria: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Alexandria, Virginia. Alexandria, Virginia is a historic city on the Potomac River, just south of Washington, DC. This small city is known for its quaint Old Town, which features brick sidewalks and 18th and 19th century buildings. Shoppers line King Street, and there is an assortment of restaurants and boutiques to choose from.
Benny’s Dishes Up Pizza with Panache
Just around the corner from the Harris Pavilion resides one of Manassas's most recent denizens, Benny Capolago's. If you haven't seen people walking around with pizza boxes the size of Montana, then be forewarned: The pieces are huge. A full pie measures 28" and may be difficult to get in some cars.
Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia
TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
fox5dc.com
Prince William County data centers plan sparks controversy among residents, leaders
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. - Residents in Prince William County are anxiously awaiting a vote that could forever change the look of their community. FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick says residents and county officials are divided over preserving the county's history - or protecting its future. The future of what is...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
If you live in Virginia or plan on traveling there soon, here is a list of three amazing restaurants in Virginia that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Commercial Observer
RV Company Enters DC Market With Manassas Lease
National Indoor RV Centers (NIRVC), a national RV and motor home company, is entering the Washington, D.C., region for the first time, according to the company. The Lawrenceville, Ga.-headquartered company has inked a 9,300-square-foot mixed-use lease at 9515 Contractors Court in Manassas, Va. The property is part of Broad Run Industrial Park, situated less than two miles from Prince William Parkway, and nine miles from Interstate 66.
fox5dc.com
Northern Virginia black bear on the loose; officials say don't approach it
VIENNA, Va. - Beware! There's a bear on the loose in northern Virginia. Video of the wild animal is popping up on social media. The bear sightings are creating concern for some Vienna residents. Fairfax County police told FOX 5 that the calls started coming in reporting bear sightings about...
Black Bear Spotted Roaming Through Northern Virginia City Streets
A young black bear has been causing some excitement in recent weeks after multiple people spotted it roaming through several northern Virginia cities. According to Paige Pearson, a spokeswoman with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, this particular animal, a male, has wandered through Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston, and McLean. And most recently, he moved into Tyson, which isn’t known for bears sightings.
tysonsreporter.com
Antiques show and sale returning to McLean
The McLean Antiques Show & Sale is returning to McLean next month for its 46th year. The event, sponsored by the McLean Community Center (MCC) at 1234 Ingleside Avenue, is described in a release as a “treasure hunt.”. “[The sale] will feature an exciting selection of designer vintage clothing...
This Small Virginia Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.
For residents of Virginia, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic coastal landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Old Dominion? It appears that Virginia's small towns are getting national attention too. According to a recent Thrillist article, the town of Sperryville is considered a must-visit small town in America, keep reading to learn more.
WHSV
Luray Halloween display raises money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
PAGE COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - While Halloween night was rainy for trick-or-treaters around the Valley, one family kept the spirit alive with their spooky display that helped children in a special way. Lukas and Amanda Good typically go all out for Halloween each year by decorating their house on E....
WDBJ7.com
Million-dollar Powerball ticket bought in Fairfax County; almost 200k winners bought in VA
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ/Virginia Lottery Release) - A $1 million Powerball ticket was bought in Reston, in Fairfax County, for Wednesday’s drawing that did not produce a jackpot winner. The jackpot is now $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing. Virginia Powerball players won more than $2.1 million in Wednesday night’s...
Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B
Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
