Provided by Prince William County Community Services. If you or someone you know is at risk of harm or in a mental health crisis but is not in immediate danger, call 703-527-4077 or text CONNECT to 85511. Your call or text will be received locally by someone who knows the greater Prince William County area and can provide local resources. The individual will be available to provide immediate help over the phone, such as referrals to local behavioral health and other community services.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO